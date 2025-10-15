SABATON's THOBBE ENGLUND On His Return To Band: 'Everything Is In Harmony Now'

SABATON guitarist Thobbe Englund says that "everything is in harmony now", less than two years after he rejoined the band.

In early February 2024, the Swedish metallers announced that they had welcomed back Englund. This news came a month after Tommy Johansson revealed his departure from the group.

Thobbe originally joined SABATON in April 2012 and amicably parted ways with the band in July 2016 to focus on his personal life and expand his creativity. Eight years later, he came back and accompanied his bandmates on the road once again.

Englund recorded two studio albums with SABATON, namely "Heroes" (2014) and "The Last Stand" (2016),and assisted with the songwriting of some very popular songs including "Shiroyama" and "Fields Of Verdun", among others.

In a new interview with Sakis Fragos of Rock Hard Greece, Thobbe stated about his return to SABATON (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It was perfect timing, as so many things are, weirdly enough, in my life. In '16 we toured all the time — '12, '13, '14, '15, and '16. Very tough. We were out there on the road all the time. And I remember once we were on a tour in the U.S. together with NIGHTWISH, and I was lying awake at night in the tour bus, and I was like asking myself, 'Why am I not a hundred percent happy, even though I reached this childhood dream, being an international rock-star musician, whatnot, traveling the world, playing my guitar and living the dream with my best friends?' And I realized there's a kid missing in my life. And combining the intense touring we went through all those years with that realization, I kind of knew that there's another time coming. So Tommy replaced me. He was the perfect replace[ment]. In August '16, he made his first show at Sabaton Open Air. And then he stayed with the band up until — was it January 2024? And the guys asked me, 'Would you like to put on the camo pants again?' And I was, like, 'Yeah.'"

Thobbe continued: "My kid, his favorite band now is SABATON. And he is old enough now to realize that Dad is coming back home after a couple of weeks, months. And we have these conversations, video conversations, when we're on tour and all that. So it's working perfectly. So everything is in harmony now."

Englund added: "I heard this once, there was somebody saying that — I think it's an old saying — if you find a job that you love, then you don't have to work another day in your life, because you do what you love. And combining that with family life is now perfectly… As I said, everything is in harmony. It's wonderful."

This past April, Thobbe told Brazil's Porque! Metal about how he ended up rejoining SABATON: "I stayed in very close contact with the guys during all these years, since I left back in '16. We even wrote some songs together, and we always made sure to stay in touch, barbecuing, having beers, visiting each other's family and stuff like that. So when I got the question [about coming back to the band], it was, like, 'Oh, so Tommy's leaving. 'Whoa. Yeah, yeah, of course.' Because it was the perfect timing for me, because when I quit in '16, I was a bit worn out and I wanted to slow down a bit, and focus a little bit on my own music and stuff like that, but also have a kid, buy a house and all that. Now when the guys asked me if I would like to rejoin, it was a no-brainer for me. It was, like, yes, the circle is absolutely complete. So it was the best that could ever happen. And my son is six years old now and his favorite band is SABATON. So there you go."

According to Englund, his first rehearsal back with SABATON went better than expected. "I remember one song in particular, 'The Art Of War', I just put my guitar on, and [it was] spotless — from the beginning to the end," he recalled. "And I was, like, 'Yeah, I'm back.' Yeah, it was great."

Regarding how his return to SABATON came about, Thobbe told Brutal Planet Magazine in a March 2024 interview: "It was quite funny, actually, because me and my wife and, of course, my son, we celebrated New Year's Eve [on December 31, 2023] together with [SABATON bassist and manager] Pär [Sundström] and his wife. They came here [to my house] like three minutes before midnight, so we were, like, 'Will they make it? Yeah. All right. Happy New Year.' Then we had had a couple of beers, and a couple of beers became a couple of more beers, and we kept on going like until five, six in the morning. Luckily, we had a babysitter. And it was in the air. I said this somewhere that we were listening to this song by SCORPIONS, 'The Best Is Yet To Come'. And the chorus goes something like… Well, I don't remember exactly, but I remember the line. We were kind of drunk, and it went something like this: 'How can I live without you?' And we were like looking into each other's eyes, and we knew."

He continued: "I didn't have to think about it that much, because my son is [six] now. His favorite band is SABATON. When I left the band, it looked completely different for me privately. It was, like, we wanted to have a kid. And then, you know how it is with kids when they're toddlers and all that. You wanna be home, you wanna be there. And during all these years, for me being home, being together with [my son] and the family, the band has grown immensely for eight years, which means that we won't be away that much anymore like we used to. One year — I think it was in '14 or '15 — we were away 270 days that year. I went to the wrong building when I came home from a tour, and [my wife] was standing on the balcony on the other one, 'Hey, this is where we live.' 'Ah, okay.' So, I mean, now it's a completely different thing, and everybody in the band has their own family. So, yeah, it's, like, let's do this until we're 85 years old now. It's just an open road."

Reflecting on when he was officially asked to rejoin SABATON, Thobbe said: "[New Year's Eve] was the moment when I realized that something inside of me has told me that if the question comes, yes, of course. I belong to SABATON. That's my family, that's my best friends. So it was just, everything kind of dawned on me. 'Of course, yes. If the question comes, I'll say yes.' And I think it was a week later, we had a birthday party for [my son], and me and Joakim [Brodén, SABATON singer] had been writing a song that's gonna be on this new album. And he just texted me a couple of days before. And he was, like, 'Are you gonna be at home Sunday? Because, yeah, I'm just coming by.' I was, 'Yeah, yeah, of course. Just come by. I'll put on some coffee,' and like that. I thought it was that we were going to go through some details in that song and just to [decide], do we change this or that? Because he usually always kind of writes or tells me what's gonna happen when he comes, if it's just, 'Let's drink coffee and talk bullshit' or if it's something [else]. And I was, like, 'Hmm, why didn't he say what his plans are? That's a little odd, for being him.' But I didn't think more about that. And then he came, and we sat there drinking coffee, and we talked about something. And then he was, like, 'By the way, how do you feel about putting those camo pants back on?' And I was, like, 'All right. So here is the question. It actually came, like one week later.'"

Englund admitted that he was "a little bit shocked" at being asked to return to SABATON. "I didn't think take anything for granted," he explained. "I mean, maybe they had somebody else, because I stepped away almost eight years ago. So I never took anything for granted that they would even ask me. I was, like, if they ask me, I'm gonna be super happy and I will say yes.' So but then the question came, and for me it was, like… We had a long talk about how things are today compared to back in '16, and all that. Where SABATON is today — a lot of stuff has happened during the eight years I've been away. So, yeah, I was, like… I told him, 'Let me think about it and I'll call you.' I just talked to my wife for 10 minutes, 15 minutes, and I called him [and I told him], 'Hey, man. I'm in.' And that was it. And it was really emotional. And then Chris [Rörland, SABATON guitarist] and Hannes [Van Dahl, SABATON drummer] called. We were [giddy] like school girls."

When Thobbe's return to SABATON was first announced, Pär said in a statement: "This is a full-circle moment for SABATON and we are beyond excited to have Thobbe rejoin the band. He's a talented guitarist, songwriter and a kind guy who we have a lot of fun with. We didn't even need to hold auditions with other guitar players. All that was needed was to spend New Year's Eve together to know that the time was right for Thobbe's return."

Echoing Pär's sentiments, Joakim stated: "This decision was a no-brainer for us as a band and for Thobbe. He knows the drill and is the perfect fit. This is a great outcome, and we think everyone is going to be psyched about the news! The time is right. Welcome back, brother!"

Meanwhile, Van Dahl added: "Who? Thobbe f***ng Englund, that's who! The man is back! I'm happy to once again share the stage with one of my best friends! Welcome back, brother!"

And finally, Rörland said: "I'm beyond excited and happy for the return of the king! We've had so many good times together, both on stage and off stage. It's gonna be great to share the stage again. Welcome back and welcome home my brother! Love ya!"

Last month, SABATON announced a massive 31-date North American tour set for early 2026. The announcement followed the band's extensive 2025 international run and coincided with rising anticipation for "Legends", SABATON's upcoming album, due October 17 via Better Noise Music.

Kicking off February 9 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the tour will hit venues across the U.S. and Canada, including major stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston before wrapping April 20 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Support on the trek will come from POP EVIL and WINGS OF STEEL.

SABATON recently released its latest single, "Crossing The Rubicon", featuring singer Jonny Hawkins and guitarist Mark Vollelunga of NOTHING MORE. This special collaborative version of the track hit the radio airwaves on September 12, while the original version will be available as part of SABATON's upcoming "Legends" album.

"Legends" will be available across various physical formats and retailer exclusives including CD, two-CD digibook, two-CD earbook (both including the exclusive Storyteller Edition),11 unique vinyl editions (including a special vinyl color and exclusive artwork each),additional exclusive vinyl colors, and a limited box set (including another exclusive vinyl color, the two-CD earbook, and a colored cassette as an exclusive format).