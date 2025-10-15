STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET And Wife LISA Launch FAITH IN MUSIC FOUNDATION

STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet and his wife Lisa have launched Faith In Music Foundation, a new non-profit "dedicated to empowering musicians and fostering the next generation of music industry professionals."

Back in 2013, Michael and Lisa started noticing a feeling they couldn't ignore, a sense that God was nudging them to do something more. Not just for themselves, but for others, especially musicians who were struggling to keep creating in a tough and ever-changing industry. Those early conversations, often over coffee or in between tour stops, slowly grew into what would become Faith In Music Foundation. At its core, they wanted to help artists chase their goals and reach a level of quality and excellence that can feel out of reach today.

The music world has never been easy. Whether it's a young artist saving up for a decent guitar or a seasoned musician trying to keep a tour going, finding support, financial or otherwise, is always a challenge. Michael knows this world inside and out. Back in the early 1980s, he helped start the pioneering Christian rock band STRYPER. Somehow, after all these years, the band is still recording, touring, and connecting with fans around the world. He has seen the highs and lows firsthand — the excitement, the burnout and the grind. That experience shapes everything he does at Faith In Music Foundation.

Lisa brings a different, but equally important, perspective. With a strong background in nonprofit leadership and business operations, she thrives behind the scenes, handling everything from fundraising and HR to event planning and logistics. Her practical, steady approach has been key to helping STRYPER navigate the changing music industry.

Together, Michael and Lisa make a balanced team, blending creative passion with clear strategy. They have helped STRYPER keep moving forward not just through perseverance, but by running things like a business, securing sponsorships, managing resources wisely, and always keeping the bigger picture in mind.

Faith In Music Foundation is their way of giving back and paying it forward. It reflects the journey they have been on together and their hope that, with the right support, more artists can keep creating music that truly matters.

Michael comments: "If you've known me and Lisa for any amount of time, you know music has never just been a career for us. It's been a calling. It's taken us places we never imagined, introduced us to people who changed our lives, and taught us lessons we couldn't have learned anywhere else. But we've also seen the other side: the struggle, the financial hardship, the loneliness, and the doors that stay closed no matter how much talent you have.

"Years ago, I watched a gifted young band play their hearts out to a room of ten people, not because they lacked passion, but because they didn't have the support. They slept in a van that night to save on hotel costs. That moment stuck with me. It reminded me how many musicians are doing everything right but still feel like they're fighting a losing battle.

"That's why we started Faith In Music Foundation. To give back and to lift up artists who feel like they're doing this alone. We've walked this road, we've felt the strain, and we believe no one with a calling to create music should be stopped by financial barriers.

"Through Faith In Music, we're offering two types of artist grants:

* Touring Support Grants to help with travel, lodging, and logistics

* Recording Support Grants to assist with studio time, producers, and mixing/mastering

"Whether you're gearing up for your first tour or finishing an album that's been on hold, we want to help you bring it to life.

"Applications are officially open today and close November 15. Apply now at FaithInMusic.com.

"Please follow @faithinmusicfoundation and help us spread the word. The more we receive, the more we can give to support struggling musicians.

"Music has the power to heal, to connect, to change lives. It changed ours, and now we get to help others carry that same light forward."

At Faith In Music Foundation, Michael and Lisa believe that every artist deserves the opportunity to make their mark on the world. Faith In Music Foundation is a faith-based nonprofit foundation dedicated to empowering musicians by breaking down the financial barriers that prevent them from pursuing their dreams. Whether they're recording their first album, hitting the road for a tour, or growing their skills with established professionals, Michael and Lisa are here to provide crucial support. Their mission is to build a vibrant, inclusive community that connects aspiring musicians with opportunities, offers support to established artists who want to continue enriching the world with their music, and aids industry workers in building experience and furthering their careers. Through love, kindness, and a shared passion for music, Michael and Lisa strive to create a space where everyone can thrive.

Photo courtesy of Faith In Music Foundation