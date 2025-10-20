SACRED REICH Parts Ways With Drummer DAVE MCCLAIN, Announces New Album

Arizona thrash metal veterans SACRED REICH have parted ways with longtime drummer Dave McClain. Replacing him for SACRED REICH's European shows in November with HATEBREED will be Eduardo Baldo, the Brazilian drummer who most recently played with the Los Angeles-based band RED DEVIL VORTEX.

Earlier today (Monday, October 20),SACRED REICH released the following statement via social media: "Dave McClain is no longer a member of SACRED REICH. We wish him the best. Our friend Eduardo Baldo will be playing the HATEBREED shows with us in November in Europe. We thank him for jumping in on such short notice.

"We are excited for this new chapter in SACRED REICH history.

"We are finishing up our new record 'Into The Abyss' that will be released in the Spring of 2026 on Metal Blade Records.

"Great things are coming. We can't wait to share it with you.

"With love and gratitude, Wiley, Joey and Phil".

McClain was originally a member of SACRED REICH from 1991 to 1995. He played on the "A Question" EP (1991) and the "Independent" (1993) and "Heal" (1996) albums before leaving to join MACHINE HEAD.

McClain rejoined SACRED REICH in December 2018 and recorded the band's first album in 23 years, "Awakening", which was released in 2019 via Metal Blade Records. The LP was produced by Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, POWER TRIP and CODE ORANGE, among others.

The now-59-year-old musician, who joined MACHINE HEAD in 1995, announced his departure from the California metal band in October 2018. McClain, along with guitarist Phil Demmel, went on to complete the Robb Flynn-fronted act's "Freaks & Zeroes Tour" before they both officially exited the group.

"Awakening" was described in a press release as "a timeless collection comprised of blistering thrash, crushing grooves, killer solos and socially conscious lyrics that demonstrate a true understanding of everything that matters most in the world today."

"Awakening" was engineered by John Aquilino and was mastered by Maor Appelbaum.

Photo credit: Stephanie Cabral