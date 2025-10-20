TOM MORELLO: 'Without ACE FREHLEY, I Don't Know Whether I Would've Ever Wanted To Play Guitar'

During this past Friday's (October 17) "Tribute To Ace Frehley" episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello reflected on his KISS fandom and the inspiration he took from the latter band's original guitarist Ace Frehley who died on October 16 at the age of 74. When host Eddie Trunk noted that Tom's guitar-playing style is "nothing like Ace" but that Frehley still "meant so much" to Morello as a musical influence, Tom said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "One hundred percent. [Ace] was my first guitar hero. KISS was the band that made me love rock and roll, and he was the lead guitar player of that band. I mean, without him, I don't know whether I would've ever wanted to play guitar. It was totally formative. KISS was the supernova that made me light up and think, 'Oh, this is something I might wanna do for the rest of my life.' And the lead guitarist of that band, a crucial part of that band, an indispensable part of that band's original chemistry, was Ace Frehley. So I owe not just a artistic debt to him, but just a life debt to him. Every riff that has ever come, every guitar solo that's ever been a part of my life has its origins, the DNA imprint of Ace Frehley."

Tom continued: "In the same way that acts like THE ROLLING STONES and THE BEATLES, they captured the imagination of generations and made people think, 'There might be room for me to do that too,' KISS was that for us. And Ace was the coolest axe-slinging, Les Paul smoke-belching guitar hero for all of us."

Morello also talked about the fact that Frehley's approach was loose, melodic, fun and unconcerned with technical perfection. "And time has told the story that that really mattered," Tom said. "I listened yesterday, after the news [of Ace's death came], to KISS 'Alive!' beginning to end. I hadn't listened that record beginning to end for a long time. And maybe my kind of impression, off the cuff, is KISS songs are these kind of hard rock songs with a pop element to 'em. It's a band that has progressive elements. It's a band that has huge [BLACK] SABBATH-like riffs in it. It's a band where [Ace's] guitar solos are these kind of journeys within the song — super hooky, super catchy. He's got that kind of gun-slinging free way of playing that sometimes is beautifully messy. And I just was really kind of overwhelmed with it reminded me of what originally lit my fire and made me love the band and made me love him as a guitar player."

Morello inducted KISS into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2014 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In his induction speech, Tom said in part: "Growing up, KISS was my favorite band — and it was not easy being a KISS fan. Just as KISS were relentlessly persecuted by critics, their fans were relentlessly persecuted by the self-appointed arbiters of taste in middle schools and high schools across America. Arguments and even fistfights were not uncommon. I recall as a 15-year-old telling one bully, 'You can kiss my KISS-loving ass!' because KISS was never a critics' band, KISS was a people's band.

"And so I waited in a long line on a bitter cold Chicago morning to buy a ticket for my first concert, a KISS concert. I was especially thrilled because imprinted on the ticket were words that hinted that it was going to be a special event. The ticket said 'A partial view of KISS.' I was certain this meant the band were going to reveal some new secret corner of their artistic souls. In reality, it meant that my seat was behind a pole. Still, that concert was the most exciting, cathartic, loudest and most thrilling two hours of live music I've seen to this day.

"While there is a often debate about who should and shouldn't be in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, I think the criteria are actually quite simple: impact, influence and awesomeness. KISS have all three in spades.

"Impact? KISS have sold over 100 million albums worldwide. They have 28 gold albums in the United States alone. That's more than any other American rock band in history. Their theatrics were indisputably groundbreaking, but it was KISS' music that had an impact on me. All four guys wrote great songs. All four guys were great lead singers. They practically invented the live album with 'Kiss Alive!' Then came 'Destroyer', 'Rock And Roll Over', 'Love Gun', 'Alive II', 'Dynasty', all exploding with killer riffs, anthemic choruses and screaming solos that for 40 years have been filling arenas and stadiums around the world.

"Influence? Simply put, KISS is the band that made me and millions of others love rock and roll. What Elvis and THE BEATLES were to previous generations, KISS were to us. They propelled millions of young people to pick up instruments. Their influence is everywhere. From METALLICA to Lady Gaga, KISS have inspired thousands of artists of diverse genres, some of whom may be on a Hall Of Fame trajectory themselves. They've been a formative influence on members of TOOL, PEARL JAM, ALICE IN CHAINS, SLIPKNOT, Garth Brooks, PANTERA, FOO FIGHTERS, MÖTLEY CRÜE, Lenny Kravitz, WHITE ZOMBIE, SOUNDGARDEN, NINE INCH NAILS… and RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, to name just a few.

"OK. Impact? Check. Influence? Check. And the final criteria? Awesomeness. There's a simple test for that. What if you had never seen or heard KISS before? What if you had never heard a note of their music, never viewed a YouTube clip, never seen a reality show featuring any of the members? And what if you wandered into a divey club in your hometown and saw KISS in all their glory thrashing the place to the ground? One guy belching fire and spraying blood past his gargantuan tongue. A drum riser bursting through the roof. A guitar player so incredible his axe billowed smoke and shot rockets. A frontman flying back and forth across the joint like a superhero Tarzan. All of them in frightening horror movie/comic book superstar, sexifying kabuki make up. All of them in black and silver warrior bondage gear and seven-inch platform heels. The place blowing up with explosions, screeching with sirens, raining confetti, all to the pounding soundtrack of bareknuckle badass heavy duty liberating rock and roll. What would you say if you saw that? You'd say, 'That band's fucking awesome and deserves to be in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame!!' That's what you'd say.

"Eric Carr, Vinnie Vincent, Mark St. John, Bruce Kulick, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer have all been important in extending and expanding KISS' impressive legacy and they deserve a round of applause. But tonight we honor the fearsome foursome; the four original, founding members of KISS. The Demon, Gene Simmons — he's the God Of Thunder, he's Dr. Love. He's BEATLES-like bass on the bottom, a bat lizard Bela Lugosi on the top. The Starchild, Paul Stanley — the heart throb ringmaster of KISS' Psycho Circus. His vision, talent and dedication over four decades have made KISS the band it is today. The Space Man, Ace Frehley — my first guitar hero. He designed the band's iconic logo and blazed unforgettable, timeless licks across their greatest records. And The Cat, Peter Criss — jungle rhythms, jazz fills, and the writer and singer of the band's biggest hit, the world's first power ballad, 'Beth'. Tonight we also honor the fifth member of the band without whom this night could never have happened. Tonight we honor the Kiss Army, generations of fiercely loyal fans who are celebrating this long overdue induction all over the planet tonight."

The news of Ace's passing came just hours after TMZ reported that Ace was hospitalized on life support after he suffered a brain bleed when he took a fall in his studio a couple of weeks earlier.

Frehley, whose real name was Paul Daniel Frehley, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Morristown, New Jersey.

TMZ reported earlier on Thursday that Frehley was on life support. He had to cancel his tour dates and his condition had not improved after suffering from a brain bleed from the fall.

Ace co-founded KISS with Paul, Gene and Peter in New York City in 1973. Frehley appeared on KISS's first nine albums, and returned for the band's 1998 reunion album, "Psycho Circus", only to leave again. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with the rest of KISS's original lineup in 2014.

Frehley first left KISS in 1982. He rejoined in 1996 and parted ways with the band once again in 2002 after the conclusion of KISS's first "farewell tour." Since his departure, guitarist Tommy Thayer had assumed the role of the Spaceman.