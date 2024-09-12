  • facebook
SAGA's MICHAEL SADLER Diagnosed With Rare Form Of Aggressive Cancer

September 12, 2024

Vocalist Michael Sadler of Canadian progressive music icons SAGA has been diagnosed with a rare form of aggressive cancer.

The news of his health setback was broken on social media late Wednesday night (September 11) by the 70-year-old singer's wife Gwen.

She wrote: "Dear all, Michael has asked me to share some important personal news with you. On September 5th, during a meeting with his doctor, Michael was informed that his diagnostic test results confirmed a highly aggressive form of muscle invasive cancer. It is a rare type that occurs in only 3-5 % of the cases.

"To protect his life, his doctor will be performing an urgent, high risk, multi-organ, open surgical procedure tomorrow, September 12th.

"Due to how fast this has all developed, we regret to say that most of our extended family, close friends and partners have not heard from us directly yet. We are sorry that you have to hear about this on social media but we have no control over the timing of everything.

"Michael is, as you can imagine, very anxious but also feeling guilty about being sick and not being able to handle his work. Especially right now, with the band and the upcoming shows in October, he is keenly aware of the expectations and wants to make sure he is well and ready. All we can do at the moment is to keep him distracted, reassure him and help him stay in a positive frame of mind during this difficult time. He is expected to be in the hospital for a couple of weeks, with a shorter stay ideally.

"Michael and our family are deeply aware that he is just one of many worldwide currently facing this terrible disease and more. In fact, we have near and dear members of both families dealing with their own battles with cancer and other equally devastating diseases.

"We have much to learn in the coming days and are truly humbled and grateful to our families, the band and crew, our dear friends and all who've been so supportive, and kind to us during this time.

"I will do my best to share updates about Michael whenever possible. To reduce his stress, we kindly request that you refrain from sending Michael direct messages at this time.

"Thank you all so much for your support and understanding. With our warmest regards, Gwen Sadler".

SAGA has released nearly two dozen albums so far, including the band's latest, "Symmetry", which came out in March 2021 via earMUSIC.

SAGA formed in 1977 in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, and released its first album in 1978. Since that time, SAGA has sold ten million albums and performed in over 20 countries to over 15 million people.

For over 45 years, SAGA has led the way in music innovation and audience interaction. Throughout this time, the band has released nearly two dozen studio-recorded CDs under the umbrella of major record companies and has filmed over 20 music videos. Their hits include "Don't Be Late", "Wind Him Up", "On The Loose", "The Flyer" and "Scratching The Surface".

SAGA is widely regarded as one of the most influential progressive rock bands in Canada and around the world.

SAGA is: Michael Sadler, Dusty Chesterfield, Ian Crichton, Jim Gilmour and Mike Thorne.

