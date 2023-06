SALIVA And DROWNING POOL Announce September/October 2023 U.S. Tour

SALIVA and DROWNING POOL will join forces for a U.S. tour in late summer and early fall. The "SNAFU Le Tour", which is scheduled to kick off on September 10 in Norfolk, Virginia and conclude on October 22 in Jefferson, Louisiana, will feature support from ADELITAS WAY and ANY GIVEN SIN.

Tour dates:

Sep. 19 - Norfolk, VA - Norva

Sep. 12 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

Sep. 13 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Sep. 15 - Manchester, NJ - Manchester Music Hall

Sep. 16 - East Durham, NY - Blackthorne Resort

Sep. 20 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

Sep. 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergels

Sep. 23 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center

Sep. 24 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s

Sep. 25 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142

Sep. 27 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

Sep. 28 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

Sep. 29 - Lansing, MI - Grewel Hall

Sep. 30 - Riggle, WI - Q And Z Expo Center

Oct. 01 - Paxton, IL - The Cadillac

Oct. 05 - Hays, KS - Fox Theatre

Oct. 06 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

Oct. 07 - Denver, CO - Wild Goose

Oct. 09 - Roswell, NM - Liberty Inc.

Oct. 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Oct. 19 - Austin, TX - Railhouse Bar

Oct. 20 - Houston, TX - Rise Rooftop

Oct. 21 - Dallas, TX - Glass Cactus

Oct. 22 - Jefferson, LA - Southport Music Hall

SALIVA's founding guitarist Wayne Swinny died three months ago while on tour with the group. On March 22, SALIVA shared a statement on Facebook in which the band said that Swinny had been found that morning "in medical distress." Paramedics were called and the musician was transported to hospital "where he was diagnosed with a Spontaneous Hemorrhage in his brain."

SALIVA was on the road in the U.S. as part of the "Spring Mayhem" tour with THROUGH FIRE and ANY GIVEN SIN and had played in Warrendale, Pennsylvania on March 21.

When the remaining members of SALIVA announced their plans to continue in April, they released a statement via social media in which they said: "Since the devastating loss of our brother Wayne, we have had many difficult discussions regarding the future of the band. We had recently completed an album that was three years in the making, but when tragedy struck, we paused all plans and focused our energy on supporting one another and Wayne's loved ones through this troubling time. As we grieved, we also took time to reflect on the joy of countless memories together on the road, travelling, making music and performing.

"Wayne truly loved being onstage and he loved his fans. We also thought about all the creativity, talent, and passion that Wayne put into what would ultimately and unfortunately end up being his last album. Onstage and off, Wayne was a powerful presence in as our lives, so the decision on whether to carry on as a band is a difficult one.

"What is the best way to honor a legendary talent like Wayne?

"After careful consideration, and with the support of his family, we have made the decision to pay tribute to his legacy the best way we know how, through our music. We intend to move forward with the release of our album so everyone can hear the new songs that Wayne put his heart and soul into. We will also continue with the summer tour plans, honoring his memory every time we perform with a portion of the proceeds from each show gifted to his daughter Nikki.

"The entire music community has lost a remarkable talent, and Wayne's impact on the music industry will continue to be felt for years to come.

"We miss Wayne beyond measure, but we know that he would want us to keep making music and sharing it with our fans, and to keep his spirit alive through our performances.

"We are grateful for the love and support from Wayne's family, fans, and friends.

"Rest in peace, Wayne. You will be missed, but your music will live on forever."

SALIVA launched its career in 2001 with the release of "Every Six Seconds", a double-platinum selling album with hits that include "Click, Click Boom" and "Your Disease".

The band has toured the U.S. with SEVENDUST, AEROSMITH and KISS.

SALIVA reunited with original singer Josey Scott for a one-off appearance at last year's Blue Ridge Rock Festival at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia.

Scott left SALIVA at the end of 2011 after 15 years with the group, reportedly to pursue a solo Christian music career. He was quickly replaced by Bobby Amaru, who can be heard on SALIVA's last four releases: "In It To Win It" (2013),"Rise Up" (2014),"Love, Lies & Therapy" (2016) and "10 Lives" (2018).

SALIVA released six albums with Scott and tasted platinum success and a Grammy nomination for its first big hit, "Your Disease".

In May 2021, SALIVA celebrated the 20th anniversary of its breakthrough major label debut, "Every Six Seconds", with a special project called "Every Twenty Years", an EP of classic songs re-recorded with Amaru.

This past March, it was announced that singer Ryan McCombs had rejoined DROWNING POOL.

The longtime SOIL frontman, who has lived in Swindon, England since 2018, originally joined DROWNING POOL in 2005 and appeared on two of the band's studio albums, "Full Circle" (2007) and "Drowning Pool" (2010),as well as a live album, 2009's "Loudest Common Denominator". He rejoined SOIL after exiting DROWNING POOL in 2011.

McCombs will continue to front SOIL and will perform with both bands moving forward.

DROWNING POOL's first new record since 2016, "Strike A Nerve", came out last September via T-Boy/UMe. It marked the band's third album with singer Jasen Moreno, who joined DROWNING POOL in 2012.

DROWNING POOL addressed Moreno's departure in a social media post on March 16, writing: "We appreciate everyone asking about Jasen. We can't speak for him but we believe he was just ready to move on to other things in life. Maybe he will make a statement. Maybe he won't. Regardless, we wish him the best."