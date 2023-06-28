SOIL To Release 'Restoration' Collection Of All-New Recordings Of Band's Biggest Hits

After three decades spent blowing speakers and minds alike, Midwest metal magnates SOIL celebrate their long list of compositional accomplishments with "Restoration", a brand-new set of studio recordings of the band's biggest hits throughout their prolific history. "Restoration" highlights the band's best musical moments, including smash hit singles "Halo" and "Breaking Down", from SOIL's 2001 award-winning album "Scars".

A standout addition to this compilation is the song "The Lesser Man", which originally appeared on 2009's "Picture Perfect" with SOIL's second vocalist, AJ Cavalier. The track ended up blowing up to become a top 20 radio hit on both mainstream and active rock. "Restoration"'s re-recording of the song features original SOIL vocalist Ryan McCombs breathing new life into the chart-topping anthem.

"Ryan's vocals add a new twist and direction to the song," says SOIL bassist Tim King. "It truly gives it a breath of fresh air."

"Restoration" track listing:

01. Breaking Me Down

02. Way Gone

03. Redefine

04. Halo

05. The Lesser Man

06. Wide Open

07. Unreal

08. Pride

09. Shine On

10. The One

11. Deny Me

"Restoration" comes just in time to celebrate the sounds of summer with SOIL's upcoming live performances this August:

Aug. 17 - District - Rockford, IL

Aug. 18 - Epic Event Center - Green Bay, WI

Aug. 19 - Northwoods Rock Rally - Glen Flora, WI

This past March, it was announced that SOIL singer Ryan McCombs had rejoined DROWNING POOL.

McCombs originally hooked up with DROWNING POOL in 2005 and appeared on two of the band's studio albums, "Full Circle" (2007) and "Drowning Pool" (2010),as well as a live album, 2009's "Loudest Common Denominator". He rejoined SOIL after exiting DROWNING POOL in 2011.

McCombs is planning to continue to front SOIL and perform with both bands moving forward.

McCombs, who has lived in Swindon, England since 2018, played his first shows back with DROWNING POOL in March at Club L.A. in Destin, Florida and at the inaugural Throwdown At The Campground festival in Fruitland Park, Florida.

Last August, SOIL released the "Play It Forward" album, consisting of some of the songs that inspired the bandmembers throughout the years. Prior to that. SOIL issued "Scream: The Essentials" in September 2017 via Pavement Entertainment and AFM Records. That effort celebrated the band's 20-year career and featured early recordings as well as alternate versions and mixes.