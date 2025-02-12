SALIVA Releases Music Video For 'Horizon' Including Never-Before-Seen Footage Of WAYNE SWINNY

To celebrate the release of "Revelation: Retold", the new deluxe album from SALIVA, the band released a music video for "Horizon" featuring Kevin Martin of CANDLEBOX, honoring SALIVA's musical legacy with never-before-seen clips of the group's late founding guitarist Wayne Swinny on stage and in the studio.

SALIVA vocalist Bobby Amaru comments: "'Horizon' holds the deepest meaning for me on this record. Working with Wayne during the writing process was nothing short of surreal. He improvised most of the solos and layers in just one take, bringing an incredible sense of emotion and depth to the song. The lyrics speak to change, hope, and offering guidance even in the toughest times, a reminder of belonging, no matter how lost or alone someone may feel. After Wayne's passing, this song took on an even more profound significance for me. Having Kevin Martin on the track added an entirely new dimension. I've been a fan of CANDLEBOX forever, and it was truly an honor to have him be part of such a personal and meaningful song."

Amaru previously stated about "Revelation: Retold": "We received an incredible amount of support and positive feedback from critics and fans alike at radio with 'Revelation' in 2023, with the singles 'High On Me' and 'Crows' both breaking into the Top 20. That being said, while working on that album, we wrote a lot more music that resonated with its sound and theme but didn't make the final cut. 'Revelation: Retold' is exactly what the name implies — a reimagining of our 2023 release 'Revelation'. It features music from the original album alongside contributions from several guest artists and some brand-new songs."

"Revelation: Retold" track listing:

01. Time Bomb (feat. Peyton Parrish)

02. High On Me: Retold (feat. Lauren Babic)

03. Horizon (feat. Kevin Martin of CANDLEBOX)

04. Crowd Goes Wild

05. Devil's World

06. Come Back Stronger

07. Die Before You Fly

08. Crows

09. How To Be Human

10. Fractures

11. Warzone

12. How To Live

13. I Belong

14. Friend In A Bottle

15. Toxic

"Revelation: Retold" was made available via Judge & Jury Records, a powerhouse record label and production company founded by multi-platinum producer Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, SEETHER, SKILLET, OF MICE & MEN) and Neil Sanderson of THREE DAYS GRACE.

The instrumentation was meticulously crafted by Benson and Sanderson at West Valley Recording Studios, Benson's studio in Woodland Hills.

SALIVA's career launched in 2001 with the release of "Every Six Seconds", a certified double platinum-selling album, containing the hits, "Click Click Boom" and 2002 Grammy-nominated "Your Disease". SALIVA's in-your-face, anthemic writing style continued with a certified gold-selling album "Back In To Your System" that contained top singles "Always", "Raise Up" and the Nikki Sixx-co-written "Rest In Pieces". Despite original vocalist Josey Scott leaving the band in 2011, the addition of Amaru brought a contemporary feel to the band, all while staying true to the band's blue collar roots. Amaru has been the SALIVA frontman for the past decade plus and was featured on the most recent releases "Rise Up", "Love Lies And Therapy", "10 Lives", "Every Twenty Years" EP and "Revelation".

Shortly before the release of the most recent album, Swinny passed away unexpectedly. The "Come Back Stronger" video was notably filmed just days before Swinny's death, and was dedicated to the fallen guitarist. The album went on to be highly acclaimed by critics and the singles "Crows" and "High On Me" charted Top 20 on Billboard's Active Rock chart. The band continues to honor "Uncle Wayne" at every show.

With nearly three million monthly listeners and Spotify and a catalog that boasts more than one billion streams, the popularity of the music, old and new, endures.

SALIVA is Bobby Amaru (vocals),Brad Stewart (bass),Josh Kulack (guitar),Sebastian LaBar (guitar) and Sammi Jo Bishop (drums).

