SAMMY HAGAR Adds Three Tribute Cabo-Style Fan Events In Chicago, Las Vegas And Huntington Beach

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Sammy Hagar will return to Baja in October to celebrate his legendary Birthday Bash with three epic nights of performances featuring his Billboard chart-topping group THE CIRCLE at Cabo Wabo Cantina. In addition, as a special gift to the fans who can't be in Baja, Hagar's award-winning spirits brands, Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co. and Santo Spirits will host Cabo-style Birthday Bash Tribute Parties in Southern California, Las Vegas and Chicago featuring live performances by some of Hagar's favorite tribute bands.

SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE, which is comprised of fellow Hall Of Famer and longtime bassist Michael Anthony, Grammy-winning drummer Jason Bonham and guitar virtuoso Vic Johnson, will headline this year's Birthday Bash in Cabos San Lucas, taking place over three party-filled nights on Monday, October 9, Wednesday, October 11 and culminating on the night of Hagar's birthday on Friday, October 13. The week-long celebration, which is attended by hundreds of fans each year, is just one demonstration of the impact that Hagar has had on making Los Cabos a worldwide tourist destination and a boost for the local economy. In 2021, Hagar became the first person to be awarded the accreditation of Honorary Ambassador of Los Cabos, Mexico.

Hagar's annual Birthday Bash, which is now in its 33rd year, is the highlight of the year for hardcore Hagar fans, also known as Redheads, who make the annual trek to Baja California to enjoy the party atmosphere, music and free-flowing spirits. The highly coveted tickets are already sold out, but that doesn't stop thousands of fans who make the annual trek to Cabo to eagerly stand in line for days outside the club for a chance to get last-minute tickets.

This year for the first time, Redheads who can't attend the party in Cabos San Lucas will have more than one way to rock because Hagar will bring the legendary Cabo-style party experience to Huntington Beach, Las Vegas and Chicago. Each of these satellite Birthday Bash Tribute Parties will feature live performances of Hagar's biggest hits and drinks featuring the rocker's own top-shelf Beach Bar Rum, Santo Tequila and Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co.'s sparkling rum canned cocktails.

Hagar's Cabo Wabo Beach Club in Huntington Beach will host a Sammy Hagar Birthday Bash Tribute Party on Monday, October 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. PST. The Southern California beachside celebration will feature a live performance by acclaimed Hagar tribute band RED VOODOO, who shared the stage with the Red Rocker himself at the Beach Club's grand opening party earlier this year. In honor of Hagar's 76th birthday, tickets are priced at $76 per person and include entry to the event as well as a queso-birria dish and a choice of two drinks from Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktails, Red Rocker cocktails or house drinks. Cabo Wabo Beach Club in The Waterfront Beach Resort is located at 21100 Pacific Coast Hwy. in Huntington Beach, California. Tickets and information are available on the web site at CaboWaboBeachClub.com.

Sin City Redheads will celebrate with a Birthday Bash Tribute at Hagar's Cabo Wabo Cantina on Saturday, October 14 beginning at 7:30 p.m. PST. The Cabo-style party will include plenty of live music from Hagar tribute band THREE LOCK BOX and a wide selection of Hagar signature cocktails and food. The Las Vegas outpost of Hagar's world-famous Cabo Wabo Cantina is located on the Las Vegas Strip at 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. Entry to the event is free at the door.

Chicago's BaseCamp Pub and Eatery will host its own tribute event on Saturday, October 14 starting at 7 p.m. CST. Windy City Redheads will jam to a night of Hagar's biggest hits performed by Hagar tribute band BAD MOTOR SCOOTER while enjoying exclusive giveaways, sampling of Hagar's premium spirits, and drink specials including cans of Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktails for $5 each and an exclusive birthday rum cocktail for $7, Sammy's Beach Blast, made with Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum, Sammy's Beach Bar Kola Spiced Rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, club soda and a drizzle of grenadine. BaseCamp is located at 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle, IL and admission for the event will be $10 at the door.

Hagar's annual Cabo San Lucas event has drawn some of the biggest names in entertainment. Past performers and partiers at the Cabo Wabo Cantina have included top names in music including VAN HALEN, Kenny Chesney, Iggy Pop, Stevie Wonder, David Crosby, Bono, Bob Weir, Tommy Lee, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Dave Grohl, Slash, John Mayer, Stephen Stills, Joan Jett, Emeril Lagasse, Jerry Cantrell, Hagar's Santo Spirits business partner and friend Guy Fieri and many more.