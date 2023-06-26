  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

SAMMY HAGAR And DEF LEPPARD Among 2024 Hollywood Walk Of Fame Honorees

June 26, 2023

Sammy Hagar and DEF LEPPARD are among 31 entertainment professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio, Recording, and Sports Entertainment who have been selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame by the Walk Of Fame selection panel of the Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce. These honorees were chosen from among hundreds of nominations to the committee at a meeting held on June 16, 2023 and ratified by the Hollywood Chamber's Board Of Directors on June 21, 2023. Steve Nissen, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce and Ellen K, chair of the Walk Of Fame selection panel and radio personality, announced the new honorees. The new selections were revealed to the world via the Walk Of Fame web site.

"The selection committee, which is made up of fellow Walk Of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world," said Ellen K. "The committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway."

The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Class Of 2024 are:

In the category of Motion Pictures: Chadwick Boseman (posthumous),Kevin Feige, Gal Gadot, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Meledandri, Chris Pine, Christina Ricci and Michelle Yeoh

In the category of Television: Ken Jeong, Eugene Levy, Mario Lopez, Jim Nantz, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michael Schur, Kerry Washington and Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan, co-hosts of the television show "El Gordo y La Flaca" (double ceremony)

In the category of Recording: Glen Ballard, Toni Braxton, DEF LEPPARD, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Brandy Norwood, Darius Rucker, Gwen Stefani and Andre "Dr. Dre" Young

In the category of Live Theatre/Live Performance: Jane Krakowski and Otis Redding (posthumous)

In the category of Radio: Angie Martinez

In the category of Sports Entertainment: Billie Jean King and Carl Weathers

Dates have not been scheduled for these star ceremonies.

Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire.

Upcoming star ceremonies are usually announced ten days prior to dedication on the official web site www.walkoffame.com.

The Walk Of Fame, which originated in 1960, consists of more than 2,700 stars embedded in the sidewalks along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard and three blocks of Vine Street in Los Angeles.

Find more on Sammy hagar
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).