CASEY CHAOS: Official Cause Of Death Revealed

Dean Karr, a Los Angeles-based photographer and video director, has shared the official obituary for his close friend, AMEN frontman Casey Chaos, who died less than a week ago at the age of 59.

Karr wrote on his social media: "Hardcore Punk singer Casey Chaos (Karim Chmielinski) of the band AMEN passed away on December 20, 2024, at roughly 10:20 p.m. in his Laurel Canyon home. He was excited for his mother's arrival from Melbourne, Florida, to spend Christmas with him and had sent a limousine to retrieve her from LAX airport. The mother arrived at 10:45 p.m. and after no response to her knocking on the door, she let herself in with a spare key. Upon opening the door, she discovered Casey sitting on the floor with his back against the sofa and head tilted back. He had suffered a massive heart attack.

"Casey had been dealing with heart issues, poor circulation, and high blood pressure for the last few years. Regardless, we lost a great man/musician/friend/son.

"Casey proved to the industry to always be yourself - NO rules applied to this rock icon! Casey Chaos had also played bass in CHRISTIAN DEATH with Rozz Williams and Rikk Agnew. Other bands include DISORDERLY CONDUCT and SCUM. Power hitters Dave Lombardo, Roy Mayorga, and Shannon Larkin have laid down drum tracks to be included in an upcoming new AMEN album being finished in London by John King and Oliver Kenny!

"Casey was cremated on 12/23/24 at Pierce Brothers Valhalla Memorial Park in North Hollywood, CA. Memorial services for Casey will be announced at a later date.

"Casey Chaos is survived by his mother, Tambil Chmielinski, and her dog Momo."

Casey's passing was announced via a message on the official AMEN Facebook page on December 21. The message read: "It is with great sadness, grief and sorrow that we confirm the passing of Casey Chaos after seeing the news currently being reported.

"As you can imagine, everyone in the band, past and present, are absolutely devastated.

"There was a lot going on with AMEN in the past 5-6 years that we didn’t announce. Casey loved and appreciated your support, and always wanted to wait until things were complete, rather than sharing unfinished work-in-progress material.

"The rest of us are going to reflect on the ways we can honour Casey in the way he deserves; to have his genius, talent and heart celebrated and experienced by the world and the people who appreciated it.

"Please share any positive memories you have about Casey on this post…

"For our part, we will share more in time.

"REFUSE AMEN, LONG LIVE CHAOS.

"Goodbye, brother."

Cleopatra Records founder and CEO Brian Perera shared a statement in which he said: "I had the privilege of working with Casey during his unforgettable live performance with CHRISTIAN DEATH at the American Legion Hall back in 1993. Walking into the hall with my good friend Matt Green and my wife, Yvonne, was an experience I'll never forget — especially seeing Nicolas Cage sitting front-row center, completely captivated.

"Touring with SLIPKNOT, COAL CHAMBER and others, AMEN were a key figure on the late 1990s metal scene, winning acclaim for the albums 'Amen', 'We Have Come For Your Parents' and 'Death Before Musick'; subsequent projects include HEADBAND, SCARS ON BROADWAY and SCUM, while a fourth AMEN album was seldom far from Chaos's mind.

"Casey wasn’t just an extraordinary musician," Perera continued. "He truly lived and breathed the lifestyle.

"May he rest in peace alongside Rozz Williams and the many tortured souls we admire and respect."

AMEN bassist John Fahnestock also confirmed Chaos's death, writing in a social media post: "With a heavy heart and a tear in my eye I must announce that we lost another legend today.

"I've lost two legendary frontmen in my career and Casey has now also passed on.

"It was an absolute honor to have been in AMEN and witnessed without a doubt the genius that was Casey Chaos. He was a force unlike no other before him, a true artist, an uncompromising soul and a true punk rock icon!

"This is hard for me. I sit here going over all the memories just speechless …. #caseychaos #amen #legend #legendary #legendsneverdie #icon #punkrock #punkrocklegends".

Born in Trenton, New York, but growing up in Melbourne, Florida, Chaos — real name Karim Chmielnski — took his musical lead from teenaged encounters with hardcore legends BLACK FLAG. He formed his first band, CASEY & THE SKATEPUNX, soon after, and quickly developed his own unique performing style as the band — now named DISORDERLY CONDUCT — launched onto the Florida punk scene.

Chaos relocated to Los Angeles in 1990, where he formed AMEN. A friendship with former CHRISTIAN DEATH guitarist Rikk Agnew also saw him perform and cowrite several songs on that band's "Iconologia" album, and, in 1993, appear alongside Agnew and original CHRISTIAN DEATH vocalist at the band's reunion show. A video recording of the show was subsequently released by Cleopatra Records.

AMEN's last collection of new studio recordings, "Death Before Musick", was released in 2004 through EatUrMusic — a Columbia Records imprint owned by SYSTEM OF A DOWN guitarist Daron Malakian.

AMEN had been virtually inactive since it reunited for an October 2014 performance at Knotfest in Devore, California. Sitting in on drums at the show was former SOULFLY and current STONE SOUR and Jerry Cantrell sticksman Roy Mayorga.

As for 2015, AMEN was said to be putting the finishing touches on a new album with producer Ross Robinson (KORN, LIMP BIZKIT, SEPULTURA),but that effort has yet to see the light of day. Joining Chaos, bassist John Fahnestock and guitarists Duke Decter and John King in the studio was former SLAYER and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES drummer Dave Lombardo.