SAMMY HAGAR And Palms Casino Resort To Unveil Tropical Poolside Oasis, Sammy's Island

Sammy Hagar and Palms Casino Resort will host a grand opening celebration for Sammy's Island, a tropical poolside oasis inspired by the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer's music and Baja beach vibe, from 7:30 to 11 p.m. on Friday, May 17. The party will feature a rockin' live performance by Hagar tribute band RED VOODOO, who have been known to jam with the Red Rocker. Tickets to the free event are available now. The rock 'n' roll island getaway will officially open its doors to the public for the daytime Sammy's Island experience at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 17.

The grand opening event invites guests to explore the island's many features, including tropical cocktails at the Tiki Bar and tequila and mezcal flights at the Tequileria. Guests can select to party like a rockstar and purchase one of the stylish cabanas, bungalows and lily pads on the Sammy's Island page. Guests for the grand opening party must be 21 and older with valid ID.

Sammy's Island will feature a vibrant blend of delicious food, refreshing cocktails crafted with Hagar's signature spirits, and live music performances to make poolside days and nights come alive. The tropical escape's poolside bars will offer unique spirits experiences featuring Hagar's premium Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, a partnership with rock icon Rick Springfield, Santo Spirits, a partnership with celebrity chef Guy Fieri, Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktails, award-winning sparkling rum cocktails in a can, and Red Rocker Lager, a refreshing Mexican lager.

"Sammy's Island at Palms Pool embodies the essence of rock 'n' roll infused with Vegas energy, creating an unparalleled experience for our guests," said Cynthia Kiser Murphey, general manager of Palms Casino Resort. "Partnering with Sammy Hagar, a true icon, elevates our pool to new heights. It's not just a party with great island bites and drinks — it's a legendary experience that defines the spirit of summer in Las Vegas.”

Sammy's Island at Palms Pool, located at Palms Casino Resort at 4321 W. Flamingo Rd., will be open beginning May 17 seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout pool season. During daytime operations, hotel guests of all ages are welcome. An adult must accompany children under 18, and non-hotel guests and locals must be 21+.

Rooted in the immortal spirit of rock 'n' roll, Sammy's Island will host live poolside events throughout the summer featuring a variety of live music acts from headline performances to some of Vegas' favorite local bands. Top DJs will be spinning sets to keep the Sammy's Island vibes going strong every Saturday through Monday.

Guests who book a minimum two-night stay from now until Thursday, October 31 using the offer code SHWPC24 may take advantage of a special Sammy's Island room package to receive up to 15% off rooms and suites and $50 per day drink and dine pool credit to use at Sammy's Island. Sammy's Island will host Swimdustry Mondays with free daybeds for locals and DJ entertainment from noon to 5 p.m. every Monday.

Sammy's Island, a tropical pool getaway inspired by the music and Baja beach vibe of Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer, lifestyle trendsetter and spirits trailblazer Sammy Hagar, opens Friday, May 17 at Palms Casino Resort. The sun-filled oasis features an abundance of stylish cabanas and daybeds, four ultra-exclusive Red Rocker-themed cabanas, a stunning pool island designed for lounging in the sun, a poolside restaurant and bars, and live music performances. Themed bars offer unique spirits experiences including a Tiki Bar serving tropical cocktails and a Tequileria offering flights of tequila and mezquila. Sammy's Island at Palms Pool, located at 4321 W. Flamingo Rd., will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More information is available here. Hotel guests of all ages are welcome. An adult must accompany children under 18, and non-hotel guests must be 21+.

For more than five decades, Sammy Hagar has been recognized as one of the best and most accomplished lead singers and songwriters in rock music. From breaking into the industry with the seminal hard rock band MONTROSE, to his multi-platinum solo career, to his ride as the frontman of VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT and his latest best-selling supergroup THE CIRCLE, Hagar has amassed 25 platinum albums on sales surpassing 50 million worldwide. Along his journey, he has set the tone for some of the greatest rock anthems ever written with songs like "I Can't Drive 55", "Right Now" and "Why Can't This Be Love", and earned the highest respect of the music industry with a Grammy Award and induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Hagar will be honored in late April with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Since opening his flagship Cabo Wabo Cantina in 1990, Hagar has turned a lifelong passion for great food, music and spirits into a thriving lifestyle brand encompassing restaurants and spirits. A pioneer in the spirits industry, Hagar launched Cabo Wabo Tequila in 1996 and catapulted it into the No. 2 ultra-premium tequila brand in the United States, before selling it in 2010 for a record-breaking nine-figure deal. He now owns an award-winning portfolio of top-shelf spirits and beer, including Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, a partnership with rock icon Rick Springfield, Santo Spirits, a partnership with tastemaker Guy Fieri, Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktails. and Red Rocker Brewing Co.

Hagar's thriving restaurant portfolio includes the original Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabos San Lucas, home to the rocker's legendary annual Birthday Bash celebrations, Cabo Wabo Beach Club in Huntington Beach, which celebrates its one-year anniversary in May; Cabo Wabo Cantina on the Las Vegas Strip; which celebrates its 15-year anniversary later this year; and Sammy's Beach Bar and Grills in Cleveland, Maui, Honolulu and Las Vegas airports.