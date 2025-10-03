SAMMY HAGAR And RIVAL SONS' JAY BUCHANAN To Perform At Stage Red Fontana Youth Music Foundation's Inaugural Gala

Rock legends and hometown heroes Sammy Hagar (pictured) and Jay Buchanan will headline the inaugural fundraising gala for the newly established Stage Red Fontana Youth Music Foundation on Wednesday, October 29, at Stage Red Fontana, located at 8463 Sierra Ave. in Fontana, California. The evening will feature live performances by Hagar and Buchanan, along with the launch of the foundation they created in partnership with the City of Fontana to expand music education opportunities for future generations.

"The Stage Red Fontana Youth Music Foundation is about giving kids the same spark we had growing up here," said Hagar, a Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer and Fontana High School alumnus. "I was raised here by a single mom who somehow saved enough to buy me my first guitar. That one act lit the fire that became my entire career. If we can help even one kid in Fontana find their path through music, then we've done something meaningful."

Buchanan, frontman of the Grammy-nominated band RIVAL SONS and a former student of Fontana Middle School, echoed that sentiment. "Fontana gave me my first stage, whether it was singing in the honor choir or madrigals, or playing coffee shops and busking around town as a teenager," Buchanan said. "I recorded my first songs here at 16, dreaming about the road ahead. Music shaped my life, and now it's our turn to make sure kids in this community have the same chance to discover their inspiration through music."

The event will culminate with a set by Hagar and Buchanan.

Fontana mayor Acquanetta Warren praised the effort as a milestone moment for the city.

"Sammy Hagar and Jay Buchanan are proof that Fontana inspires greatness," Warren said. "They've taken the sound and spirit of our community to the world stage, and now they're giving back in a way that will impact generations. The Stage Red Fontana Youth Music Foundation ensures that every young person in our city has the chance to discover the power of music."

The Stage Red Fontana Youth Music Foundation is dedicated to empowering young people through music by funding instruments, resources and educational opportunities for students across the community. Each year, the foundation will honor individuals who inspire through their dedication to music and service, ensuring that the transformative power of music continues to thrive in Fontana for generations to come.

The inaugural honoree Anthony Allmond is being recognized for his decades of leadership in shaping young musicians and advancing music education as music director of Kaiser High School. Now retired, Allmond achieved a career highlight when he led the Kaiser Marching Band in a landmark performance in the 2019 Rose Parade. Allmond remains deeply committed to the program, continuing to raise funds to provide students with instruments and opportunities for growth. To celebrate his impact, the Kaiser High School Marching Band will open the event with a spirited march down Sierra Avenue before welcoming guests in honor of Allmond and the launch of the foundation.

Individual tickets are available at $500 for floor and balcony seats and $350 for mezzanine seats. The gala will begin at 6 p.m. with cocktails, followed by dinner and a program at 7 p.m., and live performances will start at 8 p.m. For reservations, sponsorships or donations, contact [email protected].

Stage RED Theater, formerly known as Center Stage Theater, is a premier performance venue in Fontana, California. Renovated and rebranded in 2024, the venue is named in honor of Sammy Hagar, Fontana's native son. This state-of-the-art facility features some of the latest technology in audio, video, lighting, and presentation. Additionally, the theater boasts a complete banquet and catering menu and a full bar. Stage RED Theater is available for concerts and private events. For more information, visit StageRedFontana.com.

For over four decades, Grammy Award winner and Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Sammy Hagar has been one of rock music's most dynamic and prolific artists. From his breakthrough with MONTROSE to a multiplatinum solo career and his years fronting VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT, THE CIRCLE, and now THE BEST OF ALL WORLDS BAND, Hagar has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and delivered anthems like "I Can't Drive 55", "Right Now" and "Why Can't This Be Love". In 2024-'25, his "Best Of All Worlds" tour became one of the year's top-grossing rock runs, leading into a hit Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM and the upcoming live album, "Sammy Hagar & The Best Of All Worlds Band: The Residency".

Beyond music, Hagar is a pioneer in the spirits and lifestyle space, having founded Cabo Wabo Tequila and led award-winning brands including Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, Santo Spirits with Guy Fieri, and Red Rocker Brewing Co. His restaurant ventures include Sammy's Beach Bar & Grill locations at airports in Honolulu, Maui, Las Vegas, Cleveland and Charlotte, as well as Cabo Wabo Cantinas in Cabo San Lucas and Las Vegas, and Cabo Wabo Beach Club in Huntington Beach, California.

A No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, TV and radio host, and philanthropist, Hagar has also earned numerous honors, including a Grammy Award (1992),induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame (2007),recognition as the first Honorary Ambassador to Los Cabos (2022),and a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame (2024).

Jay Buchanan is the electrifying frontman of RIVAL SONS, the Grammy-nominated rock band celebrated for reviving and redefining classic rock. With multiple chart-topping albums, sold-out world tours, and performances alongside legends such as BLACK SABBATH, AEROSMITH and THE ROLLING STONES, Buchanan has solidified RIVAL SONS as one of the most powerful forces in modern rock. Jay began chasing his musical dream in Fontana, singing in the FUSD Elementary School Honor Choir and the Fontana Middle School Madrigals. He spent his teens playing coffee shops and busking throughout the Inland Empire, recording his first studio tracks at just 16. In January, Jay will release his sixteenth studio album and first solo record, "Weapons Of Beauty".