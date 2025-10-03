TESLA's JEFF KEITH And STEELHEART's MILJENKO MATIJEVIĆ Release Cover Of 'I Just Want To Make Love To You'

Two of rock 'n' roll's most iconic voices — Miljenko Matijević of STEELHEART and Jeff Keith of TESLA — are turning up the heat as they team up to deliver a scintillating new cover of FOGHAT's live version of the legendary Willie Dixon-written / Muddy Waters and Etta James classic "I Just Want To Make Love To You". The single drops worldwide today across all major streaming platforms.

Bristling with raw power, playful energy, and undeniable chemistry, the track is more than just a tribute — it's a celebration of friendship at its most electrifying. Matijević and Keith bring their distinct styles and extraordinary vocal prowess, infusing the legendary song with a modern jolt and their own signature fire. It's a collaboration forged not only in musical talent, but in the genuine camaraderie these two rock legends share.

"This isn't just about the music — it's about having fun, feeding off each other's energy, and letting that spark light up the studio," says Matijević. Keith agrees, adding, "Whenever Mili and I get together, it's fantastic. We're big fans of this song, and we couldn't wait to dive in and make it our own." Bringing the song full circle, the duo have gotten an endorsement from FOGHAT's Roger Earl, who is celebrating their heartfelt tribute.

More than simply a musical partnership, their joint interviews are renowned for rock 'n' roll storytelling, laughter, and behind-the-scenes banter, giving fans a glimpse into the deep connection that drives their high-voltage performances. The song world premiered on air with "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" on SiriusXM on October 1 at 1 p.m. PST along with a spirited interview, clips of which can be found on channel 103 on the SiriusXM app.