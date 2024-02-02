  • facebook
SAMMY HAGAR And WOLFGANG VAN HALEN's MAMMOTH WVH To Share Stage At Tonight's 'Person Of The Year' Gala Honoring JON BON JOVI

February 2, 2024

Ex-VAN HALEN frontman Sammy Hagar and MAMMOTH WVH, the brainchild of former VAN HALEN bassist Wolfgang Van Halen, are among the artists who will perform at MusiCares Person Of The Year benefit gala honoring Grammy Award winner, 11-time nominee and founding member of American rock band BON JOVI, Jon Bon Jovi, on February 2, two days before the Grammy Awards telecast. The 33rd annual benefit gala will be hosted by Grammy-nominated comedian Jim Gaffigan. Joining the evening's host will be presenters Gayle King and Grammy Award-winning musician Kylie Minogue.

Also scheduled to perform at tonight's event are Grammy Award-winning artists BON JOVI, Melissa Etheridge, Jason Isbell, Bruce Springsteen and Shania Twain, along with Grammy Award nominees Brandy Clark, Damiano David of MÅNESKIN, GOO GOO DOLLS, Jelly Roll, Marcus King, THE WAR AND TREATY and Lainey Wilson.

"I'm looking forward to seeing these talented musicians take the stage for the MusiCares gala. I'm honored they are able to be with us for such a wonderful night," said Jon Bon Jovi.

This year's tribute will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center and includes a cocktail reception, followed by a dinner and tribute concert. Performers will pay tribute to Bon Jovi's legacy and his impact on rock and roll since the 1983 inception of his eponymous band.

Laura Segura, executive director of MusiCares, said: "Jon Bon Jovi is a rock and roll trailblazer, influencing countless artists over the years. MusiCares is honored to pay tribute to him as our 2024 Person Of The Year. Bon Jovi has also lent his life's work to philanthropic efforts that align with the health and human services mission of MusiCares, forever changing the lives of those in need. The goal of the Person Of The Year gala is to raise funds for MusiCares' vital services throughout the year and to celebrate the philanthropy and impact of music legends."

Since 1991, money raised from this gala has gone toward providing essential support for MusiCares programs and services assisting the music community in times of need, including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, preventive clinics, unforeseen personal emergencies, and disaster relief.

"I am so proud of the work our MusiCares team is doing to support artists in need, whether its access to health care, mental health services, or replacing a stolen guitar," said Harvey Mason Jr. , CEO of the Recording Academy and MusiCares. "I can't wait to celebrate this impactful work, and to honor Jon Bon Jovi, a true music icon, and someone who represents the goodness of our music community."

Jon Bon Jovi joins an impressive list of recent MusiCares honorees including Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson, Joni Mitchell, FLEETWOOD MAC and Dolly Parton.

Jim Gaffigan is a seven-time Grammy Award-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, three-time Emmy-winning top touring performer, and multiplatinum-selling recording artist.

The event will again be produced by live event broadcast outfit Lewis & Clark, made up of Joe Lewis and R.A. Clark. Rob Mathes will join the special evening as musical director.

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S.-based 501©(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts.

Back in September 2021, Sammy told "Lipps Service With Scott Lipps" about the self-titled debut album from MAMMOTH WVH, which came out in June of that year: "The fact that [Wolfgang] plays all those instruments, it sounds like a band. When Paul McCartney plays a solo record and plays all the instruments, it sounds like Paul. But this guy, it sounds like a band. I mean, hey, look what he grew up with. He was in that studio hanging out with us. He was on tour with us. He was around."

