SAMMY HAGAR Announces June 2026 'Best Of All Worlds' Tour Dates With Special Guest RICK SPRINGFIELD

Following two years of overwhelming fan demand, Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Sammy Hagar returns this summer with a special limited run of his acclaimed, top-grossing "Best Of All Worlds" tour. Hagar will be joined by rock heavyweights and longtime bandmates Michael Anthony (bass, backing vocals),Joe Satriani (guitar) and Kenny Aronoff (drums). The tour launches June 13, 2026 in St. Louis, Hagar's musical home away from home, and concludes June 27, 2026, at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Produced by Live Nation, the tour features special guest Rick Springfield.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 16 at 10 a.m. local time and artist/Red Rocker/Citi presales begin Tuesday, January 13 at 10 a.m. local. Visit RedRocker.com for more information.

"We're celebrating the legacy of the music and bringing it to a whole new generation of fans," said Sammy Hagar.

The 2026 tour reunites Hagar with the "Best Of All Worlds" band, featuring fellow Hall Of Famer and original VAN HALEN bassist Michael Anthony, 15-time Grammy nominee and guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani, and powerhouse drummer Kenny Aronoff. In addition, Greg Phillinganes, one of the most respected and accomplished keyboard artists in the world, is set to perform with the band on the tour. Collectively, Anthony, Satriani and Aronoff have played together in nearly every phase of Hagar's career — including VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT and THE CIRCLE — so fans can expect a refreshed 2026 setlist drawing from some of the biggest rock anthems of the last four decades with hits, including "Finish What Ya Started", "5150", "Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy", "Poundcake", "Sexy Little Thing", "One Way to Rock", "Right Now", "Summer Nights", "Eagles Fly", "Love Walks In", "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight" and more.

The newly announced shows continue the momentum of Hagar's top-grossing 2024 "Best Of All Worlds" tour, his 2025 hit Las Vegas residency which returns to Dolby Live in Las Vegas beginning in March, and a summer U.K. tour in July.

The "Best Of All Worlds" tour received universal raves from fans who'd been waiting 20 years to experience it live again, and critics who universally praised it.

Joining them on the tour is rock legend Rick Springfield, the Grammy Award–winning artist who's setlist packs 10 U.S. Top 10 singles, including "Jessie's Girl", "Don't Talk To Strangers", "Love Somebody", "Human Touch" and "I've Done Everything For You", written by Hagar. With more than 25 million records sold worldwide, Springfield remains one of the most enduring artists of his era. The tour reunites two longtime friends and collaborators whose connection spans more than four decades and extends beyond the music, with Hagar and Springfield also spirit partners in Beach Bar Rum.

2026 U.S. tour dates:

June 13 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis, MO

June 14 - Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN

June 17 - Soaring Eagle Casino – Mt. Pleasant, MI*

June 19 - Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI

June 22 - PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ

June 24 - Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA

June 26 - MGM National Harbor – Oxon Hill, MD* #

June 27 - MGM National Harbor – Oxon Hill, MD* #

* Not a Live Nation date

# Shows without Rick Springfield

Photo credit: Rob Shanahan