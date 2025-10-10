SAMMY HAGAR Explains Viral Video With CHAD KROEGER And TOMMY LEE, Says He Will Guest On Next NICKELBACK Album

Sammy Hagar has clarified the nature of his recent collaboration with NICKELBACK frontman Chad Kroeger and MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee.

On September 22, the former VAN HALEN frontman shared a video of him posing alongside Kroeger and Lee, the trio wrapping their arms around each other as the Red Rocker shared a cryptic message about their apparent studio session.

"Okay, here we are. The three best singers in rock and roll," joked Hagar, leading Kroeger to hang his head in a fit of laughter.

Charlie Benante also appeared to be involved, according to a post the ANTHRAX and PANTERA drummer shared on Instagram.

"When you get a call to come over and play drums on a song that these 2 are doing… you drop whatever it is and go," Charlie wrote. "What a spontaneous thing and so much fun. Thank you both #chadkroeger @sammyhagar @nickelback."

Now, in a new interview with Audacy Music, Hagar offered more information on the session, saying (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We were all a place at the same time. I went to a studio with Chad Kroeger. He wrote a great, great song for the new NICKELBACK [album]. He's got a bunch of great [songs]. I mean, this next NICKELBACK record, from what I heard — oh my God. This guy's an amazing songwriter, and an amazing singer, I gotta tell you. But his songwriting abilities are crazy. So he said, 'Man, I wanted to channel you. You're always writing all these really positive songs, 'Dreams', about making people feel good and lifting their spirits up.' And he said, 'You're like the king of that.' And he goes, 'And I said, 'I'm gonna channel Sammy, and I'm gonna write a song like that.' So he writes this song, and it's very uplifting; it's really awesome. And he said, 'So just for fun, I sang it and I put A.I. your voice on it.' And he goes, 'And you sing it so much different, it blew my mind.' And he goes, 'So would you sing on it?' And I listened to the a A.I. version and I'm going, 'Why don't you just use that?' [Laughs] 'That guy's singing better than me.' It was good. It had all my inflections. I'm not an A.I. guy at all, but this impressed me. Not that I would use it, but it impressed me. But anyway, long story short. So I went in to do it. And the guy from PANTERA was there. And it's a studio complex. And Tommy comes pulling up, and Chad goes, 'Hey man, maybe you wanna play on this song Sammy just sang on.'"

Regarding what the resulting collaboration will be used for, Sammy said: "I don't even know what's gonna happen with this stuff. I probably shouldn't be talking about it that much, but it's not like a project. I'm just gonna co-sing a song on on NICKELBACK's next record. And Tommy, he's always fun. I've known Tommy for a hundred years. And somebody was there with a camera — somebody that works for NICKELBACK — and I said, 'Are you rolling?' And he said 'Yeah.' And I just said what I said. 'Hey, here we are. I guess you wonder what we're doing. Well, so do we,' or whatever I said. It was totally off the cuff. And then the guy sent it to me. He said, 'This is pretty cool. Can we post it?' I said, 'Sure'. I posted it before them. And yeah, it just blew up.

"But no, there's not a project between all of us," Sammy clarified. "I would love it, though. I mean, the first thing I thought of was, 'Wow, how cool would that be? Here we go.' Two lead singers. Projects are always about a guitar player and a singer and a drummer and a bass player and maybe a keyboard player, but having two singers, it'd be great. But NICKELBACK's got a new record they're working on and it's gonna be amazing. And I'm honored tobe a part of one song."

NICKELBACK's first album in five years, "Get Rollin'", which was released in November 2022 via BMG and debuted at No. 2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music and Digital Album charts. The record also landed on the ARIA album chart at No. 3 and in the Top 10 in the U.K., Canada, Germany, Australia and Austria. Additionally, "Get Rollin'" debuted at No. 1 in Switzerland, a career first for the band.

NICKELBACK released a new live album, "Live From Nashville", on November 15, 2024 via BMG. The LP was recorded at the band's August 2023 show at Nashville, Tennessee's s Bridgestone Arena as part of NICKELBACK's "Get Rollin'" tour and features special guest appearances from Ernest ("Flower Shops"),Josh Ross and Brantley Gilbert (for a cover of Steve Earle's "Copperhead Road"),Chris Daughtry ("Savin' Me"),Bailey Zimmerman ("Rockstar") and Hardy ("Sold Out").

"Hate To Love: Nickelback", a feature-length documentary film about one of Canada's most iconic and globally celebrated rock bands, premiered in September 2023 at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film tells the authentic story of the band from their humble beginnings in Hanna Alberta to their explosive global success in 2001 and the highs and lows that followed.