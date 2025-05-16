SAMMY HAGAR Joins LIFEHOUSE Members For Surprise Two-Song Performance At Las Vegas's The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails

Rock legend Sammy Hagar surprised fans Thursday night (May 15) with an unannounced appearance at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, where he jumped onstage with the venue's superstar band THE REGULATORS.

Fresh from a backstage hangout with Belinda Carlisle following THE GO-GO'S concert, Hagar arrived with his wife, Kari Hagar, son, Aaron Hagar, and Aaron's wife, Misha Hagar. He joined THE REGULATORS — featuring Ben Carey and Bryce Soderbergh of LIFEHOUSE — to perform electrifying renditions of "Rock Candy" and "Why Can't This Be Love", thrilling the packed crowd.

Before heading into the live music saloon, Hagar stopped by The Barbershop, the upscale men's grooming salon that serves as a secret entrance to the hidden bar, where he sat in the chair of a stylist named Rockstar. Once inside, Hagar and his friends and family were presented with several bottles of his own tequila, Santo, and Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, each adorned with sparklers.

The Red Rocker is currently in the midst of his "Best Of All Worlds" Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, featuring a rotating setlist that spans his iconic career — from MONTROSE and VAN HALEN to CHICKENFOOT and solo hits. He's joined by Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, Kenny Aronoff and Ray Thistlethwayte. Only two shows remain: Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and RedRocker.com.

The Barbershop, known for its vintage speakeasy vibe and killer live rock music nightly, has hosted surprise performances by stars including Bruno Mars, Rod Stewart, Machine Gun Kelly and Zac Brown. Hagar's rock-and-roll cameo added another unforgettable night to the venue's growing legend.

Video below by Tonya Lamia