SAMMY HAGAR Says He Has Made More Money From His Outside Business Ventures Than He Has From Playing Music

During a recent appearance on "TMZ Live", legendary rocker Sammy Hagar was asked if it's true that he has made more money on his non-music-related business ventures than he has recording and touring. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's true. Yes. It's absolutely true. It's what's made it so great for me. I'm telling you, guys — I swear by this — if you get lucky enough to get successful outside of music, it makes it so much better in your elder years. Like now, I'm in my 70s and I'm still going and playing music. And you know why? Because I don't have to do it for a living; I don't have to make it my business. So I can pay my band more than they can make [playing with anyone else]. They're happy, and so they're happy to play with me. We all walk out on stage and we're happy to do it 'cause we don't have to do it.

"When you've been doing it as long as me, unless you're Keith Richards, who I don't think can do anything but play music — I love this guy; he's my favorite rock star on the planet — a lot of people are doing it for money, and they go out and they punch a clock," he continued. "So we do it for fun. It's almost like we're in a garage band again because I make my living another way and music is something I just love to do. But if someone said, 'Hey, you're gonna play 150 shows this year,' I'd tell 'em, 'I quit.' Because I know I would get pissed off and I'd be saying, 'Oh, I've gotta do a show tonight, man. There's a great boxing match on.' Or, 'I wanna take my wife out and go and have a nice dinner.'"

Hagar has been in the tequila business for more than 30 years, starting out with his award-winning Cabo Wabo brand back in 1991.

Back in May 2007, it was announced that Hagar had sold 80 percent of his interest in Cabo Wabo to one of the world's top spirits companies, Gruppo Campari, for $80 million (he sold his remaining stake in 2010). More recently, he partnered with TV celebrity chef Guy Fieri to launch Santo Tequila. Founded in 2017, the duo's brand currently boasts three varieties of tequila: Blanco, Reposado and a blended "Mezquila."

For more than four decades, Hagar has been recognized as one of the best and most accomplished lead singers and songwriters in rock music. From breaking into the industry with the seminal hard rock band MONTROSE to his multi-platinum solo career to his ride as the frontman of VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT and his latest best-selling supergroup THE CIRCLE, Hagar has amassed 25 platinum albums on sales surpassing 50 million worldwide. Along his journey, he has set the tone for some of the greatest rock anthems ever written and earned the highest respect of the music industry with a Grammy Award and induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Since launching his flagship Cabo Wabo Cantina, he's turned a lifelong passion for great food, music and spirits into a thriving and iconic lifestyle brand. Hagar's award-winning portfolio of spirits also includes Beach Bar Rum, a premium line of Puerto Rico-made rum with partner Rick Springfield; and Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co., his new top-shelf sparkling rum cocktails in a can.