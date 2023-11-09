SAMMY HAGAR To Auction 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari At BARRETT-JACKSON Scottsdale Auction

Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will auction a highly desirable, one-of-one 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari owned by legendary Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, multi-platinum solo artist and former VAN HALEN frontman Sammy Hagar during the 2024 Scottsdale Auction, January 20-28 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. One of just 499 units originally produced, this LaFerrari is a masterpiece of engineering and design that represents the pinnacle of automotive technology and performance as the first full hybrid car produced by the Italian marque. Hagar's LaFerrari will cross the Barrett-Jackson auction block on Saturday, January 27.

"Representing one-third of the holy trinity of hypercars, the LaFerrari is one of the most prized vehicles in the eyes of collectors worldwide," said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. "Sammy has long been a part of our Barrett-Jackson family — dating back to the first time he sold his Shelby GT500 during our 2006 Scottsdale Auction — and it's an honor he's chosen to auction this incredible automotive work of genius at our upcoming event in January. Representing a true once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of automotive and rock and roll history, collectors won't want to miss this."

The Ferrari LaFerrari, also known simply as "LaFerrari," was introduced in 2013 as the Italian automaker's definitive model. It was an instant sensation, blending breathtaking aesthetics with cutting-edge technology and jaw-dropping performance. With its hybrid powertrain and Formula 1-inspired features, the LaFerrari quickly earned its place among the most sought-after vehicles in the world.

Custom designed by Hagar, this LaFerrari features an elegant cream exterior, matching the color of a 1960s Ferrari that Hagar saw pictured on the wall at the Maranello factory during his visit in 2014. It is further enhanced by carbon-fiber and black accents that contribute to its visual appeal, capturing the essence of the Italian automotive artistry.

"This is undoubtedly my favorite car I've ever owned," said Hagar. "It's an incredible machine and I've adored it since I took delivery of it in 2015, but the time has come to pass it on to someone else who will hopefully enjoy it as much as I have. It's a priceless vehicle that is true to the essence of Ferrari — a marque I've loved for a long time. I look forward to being there when it crosses the auction block in January, and together with Craig and the Barrett-Jackson team, we're going to make it a party for the ages!"

With only 1,100 approximate miles, this hypercar boasts a remarkable hybrid powertrain, combining a naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 engine with an electric motor. Together, the duo produces 949 horsepower, propelling the car from 0-60 mph in under 3 seconds and reaching a top speed of over 217 mph. The LaFerrari's F1-inspired KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System) ensures instant torque and lightning-fast acceleration, solidifying its track monster status.

Crossing the auction block on Saturday, January 27, in Scottsdale, Hagar's headlining 2015 LaFerrari will be the feature car of the 2024 Salon Supercar Collection.

For more than four decades, Hagar has been recognized as one of the best and most accomplished lead singers and songwriters in rock music. From breaking into the industry with the seminal hard rock band MONTROSE, to his multi-platinum solo career, to his ride as the frontman of VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT and his latest best-selling supergroup, THE CIRCLE, Hagar has amassed 25 platinum albums on sales surpassing 50 million worldwide. Along his journey, he has set the tone for some of the greatest rock anthems ever written with songs like "I Can't Drive 55", "Right Now" and "Why Can't This Be Love", and earned the highest respect of the music industry with a Grammy Award and induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Since opening his flagship Cabo Wabo Cantina in 1990, he's turned a lifelong passion for great food, music and spirits into a thriving and iconic lifestyle brand encompassing restaurants and spirits. A pioneer in the spirits industry, he launched Cabo Wabo Tequila in 1996 and catapulted it into the No. 2-selling premium tequila brand in the United States. In 2010, Hagar sold his interests in Cabo Wabo Tequila to Gruppo Campari in a nine-figure deal that's widely credited as the start of the celebrity-owned spirits trend. He now owns an award-winning portfolio of top-shelf spirits and beer that embody that same spirit of Baja beach life and rock 'n' roll. They include Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, a partnership with rock icon Rick Springfield, Santo Spirits, a partnership with tastemaker Guy Fieri, Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co. and Red Rocker Brewing Co. Never one to hit the brakes, Sammy's also expanded his successes into publishing, TV, radio and beyond, including five seasons of his hit TV show "Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar" and as host of "Sammy Hagar's Top Rock Countdown", a weekly syndicated radio show on 90+ U.S. stations. He's a No. 1 The New York Times bestselling author and his cocktail book, "Sammy Hagar's Greatest Cocktail Hits", was awarded the singular gold medal from the 2023 Independent Publisher Book Awards. He's also a dedicated philanthropist, donating millions back to local communities through his private non-profit Hagar Family Foundation, and the first honorary ambassador to Los Cabos, an honor he was bestowed in 2022 in recognition of his longtime investment in the people and economy of Mexico.

