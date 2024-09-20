  • facebook
SAMMY HAGAR To Receive Key To Las Vegas Strip In Honor Of Cabo Wabo Cantina's 15th Anniversary

September 20, 2024

Iconic Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer, philanthropist and entrepreneur Sammy Hagar will be celebrated with a prestigious Key to the Las Vegas Strip, recognizing his profound economic and charitable impact in Clark County, Nevada. The ceremony will be held at Cabo Wabo Cantina, Hagar's rockin' Strip-side restaurant and patio at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 4.

This honor commemorates two monumental events: the 15th anniversary of Cabo Wabo Cantina in Las Vegas and Hagar's 77th birthday, which he will celebrate by bringing his famed "Birthday Bash" to Vegas for the very first time with two sold-out shows at Palms Casino Resort. Clark County Commissioner James Gibson will present Hagar with the Key on the stunning Strip-side patio of Cabo Wabo Cantina, offering panoramic views of the vibrant Las Vegas Strip.

While Hagar's economic contributions to Las Vegas would be impossible to measure; his generosity is visible in his ardent support of local non-profits. Through The Hagar Family Foundation, Hagar has donated more than $650,000 to various local organizations, including Three Square and the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, to which he has also donated his talents through pro-bono performances at the organization's annual Power Of Love gala. He also regularly makes donations to the greater community through profits from his Sammy's Beach Bar Rum restaurant at Harry Reid International Airport.

Hagar said: "Bringing Cabo Wabo Cantina to Las Vegas has made me feel like a local since day one. Cabo Wabo Cantina was created as a place where I could hang out and bring my friends and it has remained the ultimate spot on the Strip for rock 'n' roll, killer margaritas and great Mexican food. Through amazing partners, the best team in town and the exceptional Mexican food of Chef Tacho Kneeland, who has been there since day one, Cabo Wabo Cantina is still going strong. I'm grateful to the Clark County Commission, everyone at Cabo Wabo Cantina, and all of Las Vegas for this honor. My experiences here have been some of the most special moments of my life and I couldn't be more thankful."

Cabo Wabo Cantina will host an exclusive fan event from 1:30 to 4 p.m., giving Hagar's "Redheads" a front-row seat to the action. Tickets, $55 per person, include prime ceremony viewing and two complimentary cocktails made with Hagar's spirits. They include the Santo Margarita made with Hagar's Santo Tequila and the classic CW Mai Tai made with Sammy's Beach Bar Rum. Fans can also enjoy Sammy's canned cocktails and Red Rocker Lager, sold in single cans or buckets. Plus, ticket holders will receive 20% off all food purchases during the celebration.

Cabo Wabo Cantina, awarded "Best Tequila Selection" in Las Vegas Review-Journal's "Best Of Las Vegas," is the ultimate destination for coastal Mexican cuisine, an extensive tequila selection and rockin' vibes. With a stunning Strip-side patio that offers coastal Baja cuisine including Sammy's tequila shrimp, short rib enchiladas and pork carnitas tacos; alongside exceptional cocktails made with Hagar's own Santo Tequila, a partnership with tastemaker Guy Fieri, Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, Sammy's canned cocktails and Red Rocker Brewing Co.'s Red Rocker Lager.

Hagar's mark on Las Vegas can be felt throughout Clark County. His restaurant profile locally also includes Sammy's Island at Palms Pool and Sammy's Beach Bar & Grill at Harry Reid International Airport.

With a career spanning over five decades, Hagar has solidified his legacy as one of the most accomplished lead singers and songwriters in rock music. From breaking into the industry with the seminal hard rock band MONTROSE, to his multi-platinum solo career, to his ride as the frontman of VAN HALEN to CHICKENFOOT to his latest best-selling supergroup, THE CIRCLE, Hagar has amassed 25 platinum albums on sales surpassing 50 million worldwide. His success has led to earning the highest respect in the music industry with a Grammy Award, an induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

