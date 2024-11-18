SAMMY HAGAR's 'Best Of All Worlds' Tour To Return As Las Vegas Residency In April/May 2025

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Sammy Hagar today announced that "The Best Of All Worlds", his critical and commercial hit summer 2024 tour, will launch in 2025 as "The Best Of All Worlds Tour - The Residency" at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada. The tour will reunite the rock powerhouse band of Sammy, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff with a new "only in Las Vegas" setlist running April 30 through May 17, 2025. The tour represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see this band of brothers deliver one of the most legendary hits-packed live shows of their careers.

This highly anticipated residency will showcase Sammy's career-spanning hits, from seminal breakouts with MONTROSE, his iconic solo hits, and a deep dive into his tenure with VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT, and everything in between. Presented in partnership by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, the residency will be custom-designed for Dolby Live, giving fans an intimate, high-energy concert experience in the 5,200-seat entertainment venue.

"I'm so looking forward to this residency and being able to stay in one place so we can get the sound and production completely dialed in," said Hagar. "It also allows the band to experiment with the setlist every night — that's why it's going to be exclusive to Las Vegas. Instead of traveling all day on tour when there's no time to rehearse and make changes. I plan on digging deeper into the VAN HALEN catalog, and my solo career, MONTROSE and CHICKENFOOT, as well. The fans are in for a lot of surprises."

The Las Vegas residency follows on the heels of the chart-topping success of "The Best Of All Worlds" tour, which sold out amphitheaters and arenas across North America and Japan. Together with the release of "The Collection II", the 2023 box set featuring newly remastered versions of the four consecutive #1 albums released during the Hagar era of VAN HALEN: "5150" (1986),"OU812" (1988),"For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge" (1991) and "Balance" (1995),fans were reinvigorated by their arsenal of hits, many which hadn't been played live since the band's 2004 reunion tour. Musician Rai Thistlethwayte will also return on keyboard and backing vocals to round out the band of brothers and deliver an exclusive new hits-packed live show.

Citi is the official card of Sammy Hagar's residency at Park MGM. Citi card members will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 19 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, November 21 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program.

Artist fans will have access to a presale beginning Tuesday, November 19 at 10 a.m. PT. SiriusXM, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, November 20 at 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets for the following nine shows go on sale to the public Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m. PT:

April 2025: 30

May 2025: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17

To celebrate the exciting evolution of his top-grossing "The Best Of All Worlds" summer tour into an exclusive Las Vegas residency, Hagar, joined by Anthony, will set Allegiant Stadium ablaze with a show-stopping halftime performance during the Raiders vs. Broncos game on Sunday, November 24. This electrifying event promises to rock the stadium with unmatched energy while delivering a heartfelt tribute to the courageous men and women of the military, featuring a special surprise to honor their bravery and service.

Jason Bonham, son of late LED ZEPPELIN legend John Bonham, took part in the U.S. leg of "The Best Of All Worlds", which focused largely on celebrating the music of Hagar's former band VAN HALEN. Unfortunately, Bonham had to leave the tour with four shows remaining on the U.S. leg due to a family issue. The drummer was replaced at the last several dates of the trek by Aronoff, who had previously played with Hagar, bassist Michael Anthony and guitarist Joe Satriani in CHICKENFOOT.

"Kenny is one of the greatest drummers on the planet," Hagar told Rolling Stone. "The biggest surprise in my life as a musician is that we pulled off that change midway through the tour since these songs have cray breaks in them. The way Eddie [Van Halen] writes music doesn't make any sense. It makes the drummer's job so difficult, but Kenny killed it. He crushed it."