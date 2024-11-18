  • facebook
Watch: MAX CAVALERA Joins EXODUS For 'Piranha' Performance On 'Headbangers Boat'

November 18, 2024

Max Cavalera (SOULFLY, SEPULTURA, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY) joined EXODUS on stage on his year's Headbangers Boat to perform the EXODUS classic "Piranha". You can now watch fan-filmed video of his appearance below.

Max previously joined EXODUS on stage in February 2015 in Melbourne, Australia to perform the EXODUS classic "Bonded By Blood".

Earlier this month, EXODUS released its cover of the AC/DC classic "Beating Around The Bush". The track, which features a guest solo by former EXODUS guitarist Rick Hunolt, was originally recorded during the sessions for EXODUS's 2021 album "Persona Non Grata" but has not been released until now.

"Persona Non Grata" was recorded at a studio in Lake Almanor, California and was engineered by Steve Lagudi and EXODUS. It was produced by EXODUS and was mixed by Andy Sneap. For the third time in the band's history, they returned to Swedish artist Pär Olofsson to create the album artwork.

"Persona Non Grata" is the follow-up to 2014's "Blood In Blood Out", which was the San Francisco Bay Area thrashers' first release since the departure of the group's lead singer of nine years, Rob Dukes, and the return of Steve "Zetro" Souza, who previously fronted EXODUS from 1986 to 1993 and from 2002 to 2004.

