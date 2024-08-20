SATAN Releases Music Video For 'Turn The Tide' From Upcoming 'Songs In Crimson' Album

The official music video for "Turn The Tide", the new single from long-running heavy metal titans SATAN, can be seen below. The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, "Songs In Crimson", which is due on September 13 via Metal Blade Records.

SATAN's history is storied, their albums and incendiary live shows iconic. The Newcastle, England-bred lineup may quip that their career has been "forty-four years of prolonged mayhem with a twenty-year lunch break" — forming in 1980, eventually pausing before reuniting in 2011 — but circa 2024 finds the band thriving, writing, recording, and touring at the top of their game.

Proof positive is their seventh studio album and third for Metal Blade, "Songs In Crimson". If 2022's "Earth Infernal" album was brutal, up-tempo and with loud guitars, guitarist Russ Tippins calls "Songs In Crimson" "concise. It's more to-the-point and gets there quicker. One of the reasons behind the album title is that this record is very 'song' focused. There's more punch this time around. Each chorus speaks for itself." With influences from KING CRIMSON to MERCYFUL FATE, SATAN's own stylings remain unique, the band's NWOBHM origins a springboard for musical and lyrical creativity, commentary, and nonconformity.

While "Songs In Crimson" features lyrics including "a once-great nation is going down" and "this is the end of an era," SATAN offers no quick fix. "There is always hope; solutions are not for us musicians to proclaim," Tippins believes. "Each song has its own different theme. While there is no title track as such, the song 'Deadly Crimson', which is an anti-capitalism narrative, is as close as it gets to that. As a concept, making money from money is fatally flawed in that it depends on constant growth," Tippins says. "But constant growth is obviously impossible; a conveyor belt of sacrificial lambs."

Tippins continues, "'Turn The Tide' is the classic 'King Canute' scenario — the deluded head of state who believes himself to be divine and sets out to prove it by standing in front of the sea and ordering the waves to retreat. They don't of course. We are kind of using that as an allegory to illustrate the ridiculous standpoint of certain Jingoistic Brits who believe that foreigners have no place in our country. It's the shortest song on the album. And also the fastest!"

"Songs In Crimson" was produced by the band and Dave Curle of First Avenue Studios who also engineered, mixed, and mastered the record.

"Songs In Crimson" will be released on jewel case CD (USA),digipak CD (EU),and digital formats as well as spined sleeve vinyl with insert, poster and download card.

"Songs In Crimson" track listing:

01. Frantic Zero

02. Era (The Day Will Come)

03. Whore Of Babylon

04. Sacramental Rites

05. Martyrdom

06. Turn The Tide

07. Captives

08. Curse In Disguise

09. Truth Bullet

10. Deadly Crimson

SATAN 2024 is:

Brian Ross - vocals

Russ Tippins - guitars

Steve Ramsey - guitars

Graeme English - bass

Sean Taylor - drums

Originating from Newcastle, England in 1980, SATAN is known as part of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal movement. Though generally obscure throughout their career, the band is considered influential for playing a form of proto-thrash metal that was fairly advanced by the standards of the early 1980s, influencing major acts like METALLICA, EXODUS and DEATH ANGEL.

The original "Court In The Act" lineup of SATAN got together for an exclusive "one-off" reunion show at Germany's Keep It True festival in 2011 in what marked their first performance together in 28 years. The band was somewhat overwhelmed with the response — 10 minutes into headliners CRIMSON GLORY's set, the crowd could still be heard chanting, "SATAN! SATAN!" The SATAN bandmembers immediately booked more shows in Germany, Holland, Belgium and London, and have since released four studio albums: "Life Sentence" (2013),"Atom By Atom" (2015),"Cruel Magic" (2018) and "Earth Infernal" (2022).

Photo by Stefan Rosic