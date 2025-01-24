SAVATAGE Drummer JEFF PLATE On Band's Comeback: Fans Have 'Been Beating The Drum For This Reunion For Years'

In a new interview with The Metal Voice, guitarist Chris Caffery and drummer Jeff Plate of reactivated American progressive metallers SAVATAGE spoke about the band's upcoming 2025 live shows. Regarding how the SAVATAGE "reunion" came together, Plate said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I think the catalyst has just been the fanbase. The fanbase never gave up on us. They've been beating the drum for this reunion for years.

"The band never broke up," the drummer clarified. "We haven't done a proper tour in over 20 years, but we never officially broke up. Obviously, we all work together in TSO [TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA]. We've played a lot of this SAVATAGE music in the TSO shows. Throughout the years, we've done at least one SAVATAGE song per tour, I believe — at least one. So the music has been out there. And the fanbase has been clamoring for this for the longest time. And, man, I've gotta hand it to them.

"[SAVATAGE frontman and mastermind] Jon Oliva, several years ago… Jon is always writing music, and the plan was to do some recording — he's got a bunch of new ideas — do some recording and get out there and let's do this again. Jon has obviously run into a number of health problems, which are serious, and I'm sure everybody's read about them. But in Jon's wisdom, he's, like, 'You know what?' The ball kind of started rolling again. He's not going to stop it this time. Jon's gonna be involved in everything that we're doing from here forward. He can't go out and do these tours right now, and he's gonna work himself back into it. We've got our fingers crossed. But I tell you, man, the music in general, the fanbase, there's just a strength behind all that that's really kept the name alive, kept the interest alive.

"We're all here," Plate continued. "We're all playing probably as well or better than we've ever played. It's not like we've been sitting around for 20 years doing nothing and decided to reunite. Chris and I, Johnny [Lee Middleton, bass] and Al [Pitrelli, guitar], we've been doing these TSO tours every year, plus a number of things in the off season. So there's a lot of factors to this. But the excitement of seeing the reality of it, seeing the confirmed shows, seeing the posters…

"Chris and I have been basically joined at the hip since 1995," Jeff added. "We've done a lot of stuff together. We talk about this all the time, and it really is exciting just to be able to get back out there and do this and play this music."

Chris chimed in: "The plan was, after we did Wacken [Open Air festival in 2015], to start playing. But [TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA founder] Paul [O'Neill] passed, and then we had to get over that. Then COVID came. And then Jon wanted to get started, then his injuries came. Like Johnny Lee had said when I was just speaking with him, 10 years went by like that. And we need to do this now. It's, like, if you blink your eyes, 10 more years will go by. And I don't wanna get emotional on things, but every other day, somebody in my life passes, it seems nowadays, as you get older. So we wanna take the advantage now of getting us together and celebrating what Jon and Paul and Criss [Oliva, late SAVATAGE guitarist] and all of us have done with SAVATAGE's music and give the fans that had a chance to see it a chance to see us again and the ones that never saw us a chance to see it."

Jeff continued: "And I'll tell you something. Chris mentioned losing Paul, and that obviously threw a huge wrench into everything. But in the infinite wisdom of Jon and Paul, they never dissolved the band. We've had this discussion several times. 'Well, what is SAVATAGE? Are we still a thing?' Paul refused to ever say that we were done. 'We're still a band,' yada, yada. So here we are all these years later. It may have been frustrating for a lot of people that we haven't played, but we never broke up. So now we're back. And I think this is gonna be really interesting and it's gonna be awesome."

Chris said: "I used to tell the fans, 'My crystal ball isn't working. When it happens, I will be there.' And I wanted it probably as much [as], if not 10 times more than, the fans, because it was such an important part of my everyday life. The fans are fans of a band, and SAVATAGE was a lot of my life for decades. And then TSO came along, but that piece of SAVATAGE not being there… I'm the one who's not married and I don't have kids, so it's, like, that part of my life being gone was a big part of me. So it means a lot for me to be back in that family and that world. It really does."

SAVATAGE recently announced its first headlining shows since 2002.

SAVATAGE's lineup for the 2025 dates will consist of Lee Middleton on bass, Caffery on guitar, Pitrelli on guitar, Plate on drums and Zak Stevens on lead vocals.

Regarding how the SAVATAGE comeback came about, Caffery previously told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk": "It was funny. I got a phone call from Adam Lind, our manager with TSO [TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA], and he'd worked with us with SAVATAGE since back at 'Dead Winter Dead' and before that. And we always talked about it.

"I just kind of looked at SAVATAGE, like, I mean, we never broke up," he continued. "I remember the movie '48 Hours' with the guy Reggie who went to pick up the car, the car that nobody used for all those years. And the guy's, like, 'Where have you been?' He's, like, 'I've been busy.' It's, like, that's kind of the way it is with SAVATAGE.

"So yeah, well, that's the whole thing. It was time now. And Adam had called us up and he said, 'I wanna get on a call about SAVATAGE with everybody.' And I had no idea what he was gonna say. And he had us all on the line and said, 'Look, I've got some really solid offers for you guys to go do some festivals.' And me, I just basically started crying, to be honest with you. I couldn't believe it. I was so happy to hear that news. The first ones had come at it. There was offers from South America and Europe, and that's what we're doing now. We're going down to Brazil first in April, we're doing the Monsters Of Rock there, we're doing Masters Of Rock in Chile and Argentina. And then we head over to Europe in June and we're doing Hellfest and Rockwave and Graspop, and there's a few other ones over there and some headline shows. And it's just really exciting. The headline shows in Germany have been selling out, and we haven't even played on tour there in 20 years. So when you have 2,500- 3,500-seat places selling out, it makes you really excited."

Chris added: "Everybody asks me what's coming next. And I'm taking it one day at a time right now, because I had no idea this was gonna be happening. So I have all the answers you have. And when I get the news, everybody else will. So, I mean, we've talked. We wanna play everywhere. Everybody is really excited about it. So hopefully this is the beginning of a new run for SAVATAGE. So I can't really answer exactly what's happening next, but I'm just gonna tell you, we're going day by day on it and we're just really excited about it. And we know, you'll know. That's kind of how I look at it. But right now, I just look at it on my news and on the post and I see these things come out, and I'm, like, 'Wait a second.' I'm looking at this poster and it says SCORPIONS and JUDAS PRIEST and SAVATAGE, and I'm, like, 'This is awesome,' 'cause it's what I'd seen for decades before in the past with that, and now that part is back in my life. And like I said, that puts me full circle. Because I never really joined another band. I worked with Doro [Pesch], and when people needed help, I did some stuff with METAL CHURCH. But I mostly just did my own solo records and kind of laid it to the side, because I never wanted to place myself into another band that I couldn't commit to. And with TSO and my scheduling and I do a lot to take care of my mom, I just didn't have the time to give to something else. And now it's like SAVATAGE is such an important part of my life and my career and it's back. And like I said, it just feels like I've went full circle. And I was so happy every day of my life since I heard that announcement.

"There's a lot of things in this world that people look at," Caffery said. "And I pray for my friends in California. And I look at a lot of troubles and problems of this and that, and I'm blessed to have one of the most special, important things back in my life again. And I just feel really happy. It gives me a chance to help the people I know that have problems that exist in my life because it just levels my head and I look at it saying, like I said before, I'm pretty fortunate and pretty lucky and I'm excited to be able to go out and see those fans again."

Regarding the 2025 lineup of SAVATAGE, Chris said: "We've gotten together, we've done some photos, we've done some set stuff, but we have not sat down and played together as the band yet. We're still working on some of the little pieces for it, because the lineup is gonna be what you saw on 'Dead Winter Dead'. It's me and Al on guitar, it's Johnny Lee Middleton on bass, and then Jeff Plate on drums. And then you have Zak doing the vocals. I mean, [SAVATAGE mastermind] Jon Oliva is still a huge part of the band, and he's gonna be at rehearsals and he's working on the setlists and the arrangements and stuff, but right now he has some things with his back. And when he's able to go and do the shows, he will. But it was actually him who said to us, 'Go.'

"I talked to some people who are, like, 'Well, SAVATAGE doesn't have Jon going out with them.' But when I was talking to Jon before we left on the TSO tour — we were in his hotel room before I left for Green Bay for the first show out of rehearsals — and I was, like, 'Jon, I've never done a show without you,' and we were kind of tearing up on some things 'cause we were talking about his brother, and things, and Paul [O'Neill, TSO founder] with the music, and he just looked at me and he said, 'Would you go effin' play this music?' And it's what he wants us to do. So if that's what I'm hearing from Jon and that the fans are happy about it, then it's the right thing to do. And like the song says, this is the time. It's the time for us to do it. And we're all really excited, and the reaction has been great. And I think that people are gonna be really happy to see what comes onto that stage starting in April."

Asked if there has been any discussion about potentially new SAVATAGE music at any point, Caffery said: "Yeah. That's something we have talked about for years. I mean, Jon had said some things about it. Like I said, we're just doing things day by day now. And if and when anything goes down, it will. Right now, I'm just focusing on this. Like I said, I'm still so ecstatic that this is actually happening here. So I'm just looking forward to these shows.

"Years ago when people were asking if we were playing again, I told them my crystal ball wasn't working. So right now I'm saying the same thing and I'm just doing this day by day," he continued. "And right now SAVATAGE is playing, and from there, whatever's gonna happen is gonna happen. And I'm excited about the future. That's all I can say. I'm just really glad that SAVATAGE is back as part of my life and it's gonna be a part of everybody else's life again. Because, to me, it's just something that I've missed tremendously. I missed the fans, I missed those songs. I just missed that part of my life, and I never accepted… When people would go, 'You're ex-SAVATAGE,' I'm, like, 'Well, we didn't break up.' So it's just fun for me now… Because it's just, like, that's who I am, and that's the thing I wanna be. I never wanted to be in somebody else's band, replacing this person or that person. I was created a job in SAVATAGE by [late SAVATAGE guitarist] Criss Oliva, and from that point it just had been me and that band… And I'm just so happy that that part of my life is back."

As for the possibility of U.S. shows by SAVATAGE in the not-too-distant future, Chris said: "Yeah, like I said, we're just going day by day… It's one of these things [where] if you're seeing us playing in Europe and you're seeing us playing in South America and we're talking about wanting to continue doing shows, I would guess that we're gonna play everywhere, and that's what I wanna do. I know that's what the band wants to do. I haven't looked at dates yet, but I'm not booking the shows right now and I'm not going to. So when they come to me and say, 'Hey, we've got this,' then I'll be, like, 'Let's go.' It's one of these things where, like I said, I'm just happy it's happening and I'm going day by day on it and story by story and show by show. So as soon as I know, and it shows up either in my e-mail or on the SAVATAGE site, that is when you guys will know, because right now you actually know as much as I do. So I'm just happy to see the ones that we have. So I just assume, from what's been happening as I watched more shows get added on, that more shows are gonna get added on. Like I said, I'm taking it day by day."

When some of SAVATAGE's 2025 European headlining concerts were first announced last month, Stevens said in a statement: "As you can imagine, there are so many special things about these shows that are racing through my mind. We get to play a series of headline shows for the first time in over 20 years that will put us right back in front of all of the unbelievable fans who have given us so many unforgettable memories over the last three decades. Here's our chance to directly give back to everyone who’s been there supporting us all these years."

He added: "All the great festival shows are going to be off-the-charts amazing. It's even hard to imagine the scale of excitement that's going to take place with those shows."

Jon expressed his disappointment at not being able to join his bandmates but shared his deep elation for the upcoming concerts, stating: "I am very excited for the guys to be doing some shows. Unfortunately, due to health issues, I will not be able to join the guys for this run. Hopefully, this is just temporary. I will continue working in the studio on new music for the future. These shows will be awesome and I will be working with them to get it all ready for you. I know everyone is going to love it!!! Me and the guys are very excited and ready to kick ass! So from me, thank you all for the support for all these years and we can't wait to rock you!"

SAVATAGE 2025 tour dates:

April 19 - São Paulo, Brazil - Monsters Of Rock

April 21 - São Paulo, Brazil - Espacio Unimed *

April 23 - Santiago, Chile - Masters Of Rock

June 13 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave

June 14 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle * (sold out)

June 16 - London, England - Shepherds Bush Empire *

June 18 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457 *

June 19 - Munich, Germany - Zenith * (Upgraded venue from Tonhalle)

June 22 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

June 24 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz *

June 26 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest

June 28 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Rockwave

* Headline date

In late October, Jon explained in more detail his absence from the band's upcoming appearances, writing in a social media post: "Hello SAVATAGE fans, this is Jon Oliva. I want to set a few things straight for everyone. First of all, I am very excited for Johnny, Chris, Zak, Jeff & Al to play again. I feel it's important for the fans to enjoy our music live, and believe me these guys will kick ass.

"As far as I go, I was going to do these shows but unfortunately, I've run into more health issues. I want you all to know that if there was any way I could do these shows I would, but my health issues are more serious than I originally thought.

"As most of you know I fractured my spine in 3 places and have recently been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis as well as Ménière's disease. My doctors are working with me to get healthy again.

"I am working closely with the guys and will be involved in every other aspect of the show. I am 100 percent behind the guys doing this and I promise I will return [as soon as possible]. In the meantime, I am working in the studio on new material.

"I love you all and thank you for understanding my situation, I know my brothers will deliver the goods."

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, Ménière’s disease is a disorder of the inner ear that causes severe dizziness (vertigo),ringing in the ears (tinnitus),hearing loss, and a feeling of fullness or congestion in the ear. Ménière’s disease usually affects only one ear, but in 15% to 25% of people with the disorder, both ears may be affected.

Nearly two years ago, Jon told Sakis Fragos of Greece's Rock Hard that he had "enough material" for three SAVATAGE albums, but he wanted to take his time making the best LP possible. "I'm not rushing this," he said. "No fucking way. 'Cause this will probably be the last album we ever do. And I'm gonna make sure that it's a 10 out of a 10."

Regarding the musical direction of the new SAVATAGE material, Jon said: "Some of this shit is really strong. I'm even looking at myself going, 'Holy shit. This is really strong.' And the fact that you're gonna have me and Zak sharing the vocals and doing songs together in like a duet thing, is even more… it blows me away. I purposely wrote five or six songs specifically for Zak to sing. And then I worked [on] a lot of songs with Al Pitrelli that are definitely, 'These are Oliva songs.' And then we have a couple of big epic songs.

"This is gonna be the best album I ever made," Oliva promised. "Unless I kill myself. All I know is that the SAVA fans are gonna be fucking blown away when they hear this. They're gonna be blown away. I wasn't gonna do the SAVATAGE thing and just do a half-assed album. If I'm doing this album, it's gonna be the best album I've ever done. 'Cause when I go out, I wanna go out on top."

Jon went on to say that a new SAVATAGE song called "For The Man Who Would Be King" is one that he sometimes refers to as "the new 'Morphine Child'," a nod to the track on SAVATAGE's 2001 album "Poets And Madmen". "And that's one that me and Zak are gonna do together," he explained. "And then it's got this big middle section that's all these QUEEN, operatic[-style vocals]. I'm, like, 'Wow, this is gonna be epic.'"

Regarding which other musicians will be involved in the recording process for the new SAVATAGE album, Jon said: "I'm gonna have [former SAVATAGE drummer Steve] Wacholz come in and play on a couple of songs. But Jeff Plate, Johnny, Al Pitrelli, Chris Caffery, Zak, me, and on a couple of things I'm gonna have Jane Mangini [TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA keyboardist] come in and play."

He continued: "I'm getting everybody involved from the beginning. I want it to be a full-band album, all of us working together. And it's gonna be great."

Asked about a possible title for the new SAVATAGE album, Jon said: "The working title is 'Curtain Call', but I don't know if that's gonna be it. 'Cause the very last song that's gonna be on the album is this song called 'Curtain Call', and it's just me with a piano, and it's very deep. It's basically me singing to the fans, telling them all goodbye and thank you. Every time I hear it, I cry. Everybody I played it for cries. It's just very deep. But it's my way of saying goodbye to everybody. 'Thank you. I love you all. And this is my final goodbye. Thank you. Have a good life. And do whatever.' So I think I'm gonna call it 'Curtain Call', but it's not in stone yet."

Zak joined SAVATAGE in 1992 as the replacement for Jon Oliva. Zak sang on four albums with the band — "Edge Of Thorns" (1993),"Handful Of Rain" (1994),"Dead Winter Dead" (1995) and "The Wake Of Magellan" (1997) — before departing in 2000, allowing Jon to return. Both Jon and Zak took part in SAVATAGE's 2015 performance at Wacken Open Air, which marked the band's first, and only so far, appearance on stage since they went on hiatus back in 2002.

SAVATAGE's last album release, "Poets And Madmen", in 2001 was highlighted by Jon's return as lead vocalist, replacing Zak, who left the band citing family reasons, and the departure of guitarist Al Pitrelli, who accepted an offer to join MEGADETH in 2000. Pitrelli did record solos for some songs prior to his departure. Another very limited U.S. tour followed, supported by FATES WARNING in the early shows, and then NEVERMORE for the remainder. Around this time, Jon chose Zak's replacement in the form of Damond Jiniya (DIET OF WORMS). Damond performed Zak's parts on tour, with Jon having an increased vocal role in proceedings.

In September 2021, Jon Oliva was arrested on the west central coast of Florida for driving under the influence as well as possession of a controlled substance. Police charged Oliva with possession of cocaine, which is a felony, and DUI, which is a misdemeanor. Oliva was reportedly arrested again in July 2023 on another cocaine possession charge.

Back in 2016, Jon announced on social media that he suffered a stroke in April of that year. At the time, he said: "It was not as serious as it could have been, but it did leave me with some physical recovery challenges often associated with strokes."

Despite his health issues, Jon said that he didn't regret the way he had lived his life. He wrote: "I lived the rock 'n' roll lifestyle since I was 18. It's all I knew and I enjoyed the ride very much. But there comes a time in everyone's life where you have to step back and make some life-changing decisions... which I have."

Shortly after SAVATAGE's reunion performance at the 2015 Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany, Oliva claimed that he felt better than he had in 20 years because he had "stopped drinking and eating" in preparation for the concert. He explained: "It's my voice that's freaking me out, because, even when I was in my late 20s, early 30s, doing songs like '24 Hours Ago' were always really hard to do. And, of course, I didn't realize that it was all the drugs and alcohol I was doing. But, after doing that, getting my act together and stuff, singing '24 Hours Ago', it's actually easy now. [Laughs]"

In addition to his work with SAVATAGE, Oliva is well known for co-creating the classical music-meets-prog rock and pyro act TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA alongside the project's founder Paul O'Neill. Oliva has reportedly remained involved in TSO's activities even after O'Neill's April 2017 death of an accidental drug overdose.

Jon's brother Criss, who was one of the founding members of SAVATAGE, was killed in October 1993 by a drunk driver when he and his wife Dawn were en route to the Livestock festival in Zephyrhills, Florida. The driver of the other car was found to have a drunk driving record of seven prior DUIs and having a blood alcohol content of .294 percent.

Photo credit: Josh Ruzansky