BEHEMOTH To Release New Single, 'The S*** Ov God', Next Week

Poland's black metal titans BEHEMOTH will release a new single, "The Shit Ov God", on Wednesday, January 29. A teaser for the track is available below.

This spring, BEHEMOTH will embark on the extreme metal event of 2025, featuring legendary Norwegian black metal pioneers SATYRICON as special guest. From the ancient lands of Greece, the ever-epic ROTTING CHRIST completes "The Unholy Trinity".

The tour kicks off on April 4, 2025, in Vienna, Austria and descends across major cities, including Berlin, Paris, London, and Stockholm, before culminating in Prague, Czech Republic on April 27, 2025.

Fans can expect a night of incredible metal mastery, as each band bring their distinct and intense sounds to life on stage. BEHEMOTH's explosive performances, SATYRICON's black metal majesty and ROTTING CHRIST's dark, melodic ferocity will make this tour one for the ages.

BEHEMOTH tapped UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS drummer Jon Rice for the Polish extreme metallers summer 2024 European tour. Rice was temporarily filling in for longtime BEHEMOTH drummer Inferno (real name: Zbigniew Robert Promiński),who was unable to make the shows "due to health issues".

Rice previously subbed for Inferno during BEHEMOTH's 2022 South American tour with ARCH ENEMY, 2017 North American tour with SLAYER and select 2019 headlining dates in Israel and Turkey.

BEHEMOTH's "O Father, O Satan, O Svmmer" 2024 European tour was described in a press release as "a monstrous voyage through the continent to perform upon huge outdoor festival stages and selected club shows, accompanied by a wickedly curated lineup of bands. Truly a spectacle not to be missed!" The tour featured special guests TESTAMENT, GAEREA, PESTILENCE, UADA, IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT and UNTO OTHERS on select dates.

BEHEMOTH's 12th studio album, "Opvs Contra Natvram", was released in September 2022. The LP was previously described in a press release as "a stark reminder of the rebellion, individuality, and unflinching self-expression that BEHEMOTH's phenomenal work imbues, shaped by a literary worldview."

"Opvs Contra Natvram" featured twin cover art available in both black and white and was released in an array of physical formats designed by Bartek Rogalewicz (Lodge.Black).

