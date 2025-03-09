SAVATAGE: 'ZAK STEVENS Won't Try To Imitate JON OLIVA; He Never Did'

In a new interview with Geoff of the Gas Masks & Hand Grenades podcast, guitarist Chris Caffery and drummer Jeff Plate of reactivated American progressive metallers SAVATAGE spoke about the band's upcoming 2025 live shows. Joining them in SAVATAGE's current lineup are Johnny Lee Middleton on bass, Al Pitrelli on guitar and Zak Stevens on lead vocals. Asked if SAVATAGE will perform a lot of the Jon Oliva-era material on the tour, considering that Jon himself won't take part in the performances, Plate said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Zak is our lead vocalist. Zak sang all this stuff in other incarnations of the band." Caffery added: "Well, on the 'Edge Of Thorns' tour, they were still doing plenty of older SAVATAGE music and same with the 'Handful Of Rain' tour. And then when we even got to 'Dead Winter Dead' and 'The Wake Of Magellan' tours, Zak was still singing a lot of those songs and then splitting them with Jon. If you watch 'Japan Live ['94]' and you watch some of the videos of us at festivals, Zak was singing a ton of that stuff. Zak is a badass, man.

"Zak's not gonna sit there and try to imitate Jon Oliva; he never did," Caffery explained. "And that was evident with how they went with what vocals were on the 'Edge Of Thorns' record. I'd seen Criss [Oliva, late SAVATAGE guitarist and Jon's brother] a lot then when they were trying to figure out what to do with who was gonna replace Jon. And they had had options that sounded like him. And I think that was Criss's biggest concern at the time was he had said, 'Look, nobody is gonna sound like my brother.' So they had gotten Zak, and [TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA founder and SAVATAGE producer] Paul [O'Neill] and them, they produced 'Edge Of Thorns' and went with that direction. And Zak sings everything. Like I said, he's not trying to be Jon Oliva — nobody can ever be Jon Oliva, man."

Jeff concurred: "There's no voice like Jon and there's no presence like Jon either.

"We're gonna be very respectful of the entire catalog," he continued. "Obviously, there's some stuff that Zak probably isn't gonna be comfortable singing that we're not gonna do. We've got so much material. I mean, there's four albums with Zak. Plus, as we mentioned, you know, Zak was singing a lot of this stuff on the 'Edge Of Thorns' tour, and even the 'Handful Of Rain' tour. He can handle this… So we're gonna be able to cover all this ground. But trust me, we are going into this knowing full well that there's gonna be a lot of speculation and people are gonna be looking at us very closely.

"This band is going to be awesome, and the vocals are gonna be awesome and it's gonna be pretty cool."

Elaborating on what made Jon's vocal approach so distinctive, Chris said: "His tone is insane — it's just so unique and so different. But then again, so was his brother's guitar tone. There are very few guitar players where you listen to a period of time and you [hear] a type of sound. Yngwie Malmsteen had a sound, Eddie Van Halen had a sound, Dimebag had a sound, Criss had a sound. Unfortunately, he had passed before SAVATAGE with him alive really had a chance to get to a point where everybody viewed him as a household name. Because when people go, 'Well, he's the most underrated guitar player in history.' I said, 'No, I disagree with that. I think everybody who knows who he is rates him fine. He's the most recognized and unknown [guitarist].' It's that kind of thing with Jon. I mean, that voice is just so identifiable. You can't listen to anybody else and go, 'Who is that?' You know right away that that's Jon. But in that same respect, so does Zak. When he sings, you know it's Zak Stevens. Even when we would do SAVATAGE songs that Zak sang on with TSO, nobody sounded like Zak until Zak came [and sang those songs]. Other people sang the notes and did a great performance of it — don't get me wrong — but when you hear Zak, there's a tone in that voice and there's a personality to that voice. And he's singing great. I mean, I'm really excited for him because of the fact that his journey with SAVATAGE had a different placement than everybody else's, when he had taken his time away. So I'm really excited for him to go back and get to be Zak Stevens with SAVATAGE again. He [was] a really important part of the band's history with 'Edge Of Thorns' and 'Handful Of Rain' and 'Dead Witner Dead' and 'Japan Live' and 'The Wake Of Magellan'. I mean, that's a big chunk of music, man. That's more music than a lot of big bands' whole careers."

Last month, Caffery talked to Italy's Poisoned Rock about some fans' complaints that SAVATAGE's comeback doesn't include Jon Oliva, SAVATAGE's founding vocalist and keyboardist, who in 2023 suffered a T7 vertebra fracture in three places, a severe injury that has left him relying on a wheelchair. Additionally, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and Ménière's disease, conditions that have further complicated his health. Chris said: "[Jon] was the one who told us to go do it, really. He kind of wants this thing to happen as much as anyone. And he was the first one to say we were gonna be working on a new record. And then he had his health issues come up and we kind of paused things and the ability to do these shows happen. And Jon wanted us to go do it.

"I remember speaking to [Jon] right before we were about to leave for the TSO [TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA] tour [in late 2024]. And I was, like, 'You know, Jon, I've never done a SAVATAGE show without you.' And we were getting kind of emotional talking about his brother [late SAVATAGE guitarist Criss Oliva] and things in our lives and our families and people we lost and everything like that. And he just looked at me and he said, 'Will you go play this fucking music?' So that explains everything.

"[Jon] wants to be there," Chris said. "And I think if anything, it's gonna inspire the powers that be to get with him and heal him and get with us in any way, shape or form that he can. And I know he's gonna be at our rehearsals and he's working with us on the sets and he'll be working on the production and everything else we do. And hopefully we can add him in somehow through the video screens, if we record something or whatever. But we will make sure he's there, and he is always there. I mean, it's Jon's band, basically. He just physically is not able to fly and travel right now. And I know that he wants to be there.

"I know Jon," Caffery added. "He's one of the strongest people I've ever met in my life. And he's had a whirlwind of hits on him. His wife had passed, his father passed, his son-in-law passed, Paul [O'Neill] had passed away. He had multiple sound engineers and band members from JON OLIVA'S PAIN and all these — he's got so many so many reasons to push himself to stay there and be there and get out there and do this. And I think that, like I said, he's the strongest person that I've worked with in this business, physically and emotionally. And I just think that… I know the Mountain King, and we'll get him out there with us when he can."

Earlier in February, Pitrelli told Barbara Caserta of Italy's Linea Rock about Jon's absence from the SAVATAGE comeback: "There's people who are gonna complain and I understand their complaint — I get it. The two original members, Jon and Criss — well, Jon is not healthy enough to do this this year. And we're gonna do everything in our power to make sure he can come back, 'cause I want the Mountain King to come out and be amazing, not just be there for the sake of being there. And he doesn't wanna be there unless he can do a spectacular job. Now, Criss Oliva passed away 35 years ago. I have no control over that.

"I know that if you enjoyed the 'Dead Winter Dead' and 'The Wake Of Magellan' tours that we had done, and everybody seemed to have, albeit Jon Olivawas with us, then come out and see for yourself," Al continued. "Don't live in disappointment now. Come out and see it, and if you hate it, then I'll buy the ticket back from you. [Laughs] I don't know what to tell you."

Pitrelli added: "There's always gonna be people who are purists, and I respect that, and I understand that completely.

"We're going to present and articulate this music in an outstanding manner, and I hope everybody enjoys it. And for the people who are like, 'Ehhh', just give us a chance, no pun intended. Let us show you what we're working towards and we can carry on the tradition. I think the songs will supersede everything else. When Zak digs in and starts singing all of Zak songs, everybody's gonna just go, 'Wow, that's amazing.' And we will represent the Mountain King songs the best that we can.

"We know we're going up against some haters," Al concluded. "That's okay. But I'm gonna spend more time thinking about the positive side of it and all the people that are just so excited to come see us. And if in the audience, there's a couple of people with their arms folded, we're gonna work real hard to convert you guys over. Give us a shot. Give us a shot. We'll see what happens."

Asked if there are any plans for SAVATAGE to release new music in the not-too-distant future, Al said: "Jon Oliva and Paul O'Neill were constantly writing together — constantly — up until Paul's passing. So there's a lot of unfinished material or demoed material that's kind of sitting around. I know that some of the other guys in the band have gotten with Oliva and were kicking the tires, if you will, on some new material.

"I couldn't give you an answer as to any recording coming out in the near future, only because we're so concentrated on making this world tour so amazing. I would prefer not to confuse anything right now. I just wanna focus on what we have to do, and let's get through this together and see what happens.

"Everybody would love to put a new record out, new material out, but this is not the time," Al added. "This is the time to come out and just show the world this band is better than it was three decades ago."

Zak joined SAVATAGE in 1992 as the replacement for Jon Oliva. Zak sang on four albums with the band — "Edge Of Thorns" (1993),"Handful Of Rain" (1994),"Dead Winter Dead" (1995) and "The Wake Of Magellan" (1997) — before departing in 2000, allowing Jon to return. Both Jon and Zak took part in SAVATAGE's 2015 performance at Wacken Open Air, which marked the band's first, and only so far, appearance on stage since they went on hiatus back in 2002.

SAVATAGE's last album release, "Poets And Madmen", in 2001 was highlighted by Jon's return as lead vocalist, replacing Zak, who left the band citing family reasons, and the departure of Pitrelli, who accepted an offer to join MEGADETH in 2000. Pitrelli did record solos for some songs prior to his exit. Another very limited U.S. tour followed, supported by FATES WARNING in the early shows, and then NEVERMORE for the remainder. Around this time, Jon chose Zak's replacement in the form of Damond Jiniya (DIET OF WORMS). Damond performed Zak's parts on tour, with Jon having an increased vocal role in proceedings.

In September 2021, Jon Oliva was arrested on the west central coast of Florida for driving under the influence as well as possession of a controlled substance. Police charged Oliva with possession of cocaine, which is a felony, and DUI, which is a misdemeanor. Oliva was reportedly arrested again in July 2023 on another cocaine possession charge.

Back in 2016, Jon announced on social media that he suffered a stroke in April of that year. At the time, he said: "It was not as serious as it could have been, but it did leave me with some physical recovery challenges often associated with strokes."

Despite his health issues, Jon said that he didn't regret the way he had lived his life. He wrote: "I lived the rock 'n' roll lifestyle since I was 18. It's all I knew and I enjoyed the ride very much. But there comes a time in everyone's life where you have to step back and make some life-changing decisions... which I have."

Shortly after SAVATAGE's reunion performance at the 2015 Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany, Oliva claimed that he felt better than he had in 20 years because he had "stopped drinking and eating" in preparation for the concert. He explained: "It's my voice that's freaking me out, because, even when I was in my late 20s, early 30s, doing songs like '24 Hours Ago' were always really hard to do. And, of course, I didn't realize that it was all the drugs and alcohol I was doing. But, after doing that, getting my act together and stuff, singing '24 Hours Ago', it's actually easy now. [Laughs]"

In addition to his work with SAVATAGE, Oliva is well known for co-creating the aforementioned classical music-meets-prog rock and pyro act TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA alongside O'Neill. Oliva has reportedly remained involved in TSO's activities even after O'Neill's April 2017 death of an accidental drug overdose.

Jon's brother Criss, who was one of the founding members of SAVATAGE, was killed in October 1993 by a drunk driver when he and his wife Dawn were en route to the Livestock festival in Zephyrhills, Florida. The driver of the other car was found to have a drunk driving record of seven prior DUIs and having a blood alcohol content of .294 percent.

Photo credit: Josh Ruzansky