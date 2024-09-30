SAXON To Perform Entire 'Wheels Of Steel' Album On 2025 European Tour

British heavy metal legends SAXON have announced the extensive "Hell, Fire And Steel" 2025 European tour.

The band states: "The tour will see us perform our classic album 'Wheels Of Steel' in its entirety on what will be its 45th anniversary, plus all the hits, fan favorites and songs from our new album 'Hell, Fire And Damnation'. This is a SAXON tour like no other and one you are not going to want to miss!"

The "Hell, Fire And Steel" tour kicks off in Bremen, Germany on February 4 and concludes on March 5 in Leipzig, Germany.

Tickets are available via general on sale Friday, October 4, with various pre-sales prior, with Sweden general on-sale Monday, October 7.

"Hell, Fire And Steel" 2025 European tour dates

Feb. 04 - Aladin Music Hall, Bremen (DE)

Feb. 06 - Amager Bio, Copenhagen (DK)**

Feb. 07 - Conventum, Orebro (SE)

Feb. 08 - Värmekyrkan, Norrköping (SE)

Feb. 09 - Slagthuset, Malmö (SE)

Feb. 11 - Rockefeller, Oslo (NO)

Feb. 13 - Trädgär'n, Gothenburg (SE)

Feb. 14 - Folkets Park, Huskvarna (SE)

Feb. 15 - Cirkus, Stockholm (SE)

Feb. 17 - Docks, Hamburg (DE)

Feb. 19 - Lucerna Music Bar, Prague (CZ)**

Feb. 20 - Studio, Kraków (PL)**

Feb. 21 - Gasometer, Vienna (AT)**

Feb. 23 - Progresja, Warsaw (PL)**

Feb. 25 - Muffathalle, Munich (DE)

Feb. 26 - Live Club, Milan (IT)*

Feb. 28 - Volkshaus, Zurich (CH)

Mar. 01 - Central, Erfurt (DE)

Mar. 02 - 013, Tilburg (NL)*

Mar. 04 - Huxleys, Berlin (DE)

Mar. 05 - Haus Auensee, Leipzig (DE)

* Tickets on sale for Milan and Tilburg as of Tuesday, October 1

** Tickets on sale for Copenhagen, Prague, Kraków, Vienna and Warsaw as of Wednesday, October 2

For tickets and more information, visit www.saxon747.com/tourdates.

SAXON's critically acclaimed 24th studio album, "Hell, Fire And Damnation", came out in January via Silver Lining Music.

"Hell, Fire And Damnation" is an album which sees SAXON investigate all areas of history and mystery amidst ten of their most confident and thunderously powerful songs yet.

On "Hell, Fire And Damnation", singer Biff Byford delivers his richest vocals in years, Nigel Glockler and Nibbs Carter on drums and bass, respectively, lay down the rhythmic law with bombastic power, and the guitars of Doug Scarratt and Brian Tatler are fresh and fiery, a perfect complement to each other, carrying an overall energy and fury which will have fans salivating. Musically, SAXON bring it all to the table. There's a furious tribute to actual heavy metal in the denim-and-leather-coated super-sprint "Fire And Steel", a wonderful nod to the NWOBHM's birth in the electric mid-pace "Pirates Of The Airwaves", but maybe the true treasure amidst the jewels is "There's Something In Roswell", with the sort of expansive groove and embrace which deserves arenas.

Produced by Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, EXODUS, ACCEPT) and Byford, with Sneap mixing and mastering, "Hell, Fire And Damnation" strides the perfect line between confident, current power, and gloriously irreverent flexing of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal muscle which SAXON co-created.

"I think this album's one of the best he's done sound-wise, and he's done a lot of albums," Biff declared. "It has a really raw, vibrant sound... if you compress the total time making this album, it was four weeks tops… you can hear everything brilliantly, nothing's overcomplicated, nothing's over compressed. The guitar sounds are fucking immense, they're just great, raw guitar sounds. And we haven't done a lot of overdubbing on there, it's just playing. I really, really like it."

Early last year, SAXON guitarist Paul Quinn announced that he was stepping back from touring with the band. As a result of his decision, SAXON canceled its April 2023 South American tour as well as the appearance at the Monsters Of Rock cruise. Quinn has since been replaced on the road by DIAMOND HEAD's Brian Tatler.

Brian has already joined fellow guitarist Doug Scarratt, drummer Nigel Glockler, bassist Tim "Nibbs" Carter and Byford for a number of shows in 2023 and 2024, but will continue to be a member of DIAMOND HEAD.

Byford and Quinn are the sole remaining original members in SAXON's current lineup.

Originally from South Yorkshire, England, SAXON has gone on to sell about 23 million albums and has produced such classic songs as "Denim And Leather", "Princess Of The Night", "Wheels Of Steel" and "Power And Glory".