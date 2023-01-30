  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

SAXON To Release New Studio Album In 2024; Second BIFF BYFORD Solo LP In The Works

January 30, 2023

In a new interview with Dawn Osborne of TotalRock, SAXON frontman Biff Byford talked about his plans for the coming months. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've got this album [' More Inspirations'] coming out [from SAXON], obviously. We're still touring [2022's] 'Carpe Diem' [LP]. We're writing the new album, which will be out — I think it will be out sometime early '24. But we've got a lot of touring to do this year. I'm sort of tentatively starting another solo album — maybe. We have another HEAVY WATER album coming out, which is me and my son [Seb Byford of NAKED SIX] in a band together. So that'll be coming out soon as well; that's all finished and ready to go.

"So there's quite a lot of stuff happening for the band and myself, actually, in the next two years," Biff added. "So we'll just keep going, just trying to stay healthy, and we hope everybody likes what we're doing, really."

"More Inspirations" will arrive on March 24 via Silver Lining Music.

Following the release of "Inspirations" in 2021, "More Inspirations" is the second "deep dish" serving of the influences which have fed the mighty SAXON's immensely successful 40-plus-year career.

Produced by Biff, with Seb Byford helping record the music alongside mixing engineer Jacky Lehmann, "More Inspirations" includes enthusiastic takes on RAINBOW, ZZ TOP and CREAM, as well as a thunderous "Razamanaz" by NAZARETH, a tasty take on THE WHO's "Substitute", and a thick groove take on URIAH HEEP's "Gypsy".

Following the success of the "Seize The World" tour 2022, SAXON will be back on the road in March 2023 for a string of European dates, with special guests German metal titans RAGE.

Byford and guitarist Paul Quinn are the sole remaining original members in SAXON's current lineup.

Originally from South Yorkshire, England, SAXON has gone on to sell about 23 million albums and has produced such classic songs as "Denim And Leather", "Princess Of The Night", "Wheels Of Steel" and "Power And Glory".

HEAVY WATER's debut album, "Red Brick City", was released in July 2021 via Silver Lining Music.

Biff's first-ever solo album, "School Of Hard Knocks", came out in February 2020.

Find more on Saxon
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).