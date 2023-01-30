SAXON To Release New Studio Album In 2024; Second BIFF BYFORD Solo LP In The Works

In a new interview with Dawn Osborne of TotalRock, SAXON frontman Biff Byford talked about his plans for the coming months. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've got this album [' More Inspirations'] coming out [from SAXON], obviously. We're still touring [2022's] 'Carpe Diem' [LP]. We're writing the new album, which will be out — I think it will be out sometime early '24. But we've got a lot of touring to do this year. I'm sort of tentatively starting another solo album — maybe. We have another HEAVY WATER album coming out, which is me and my son [Seb Byford of NAKED SIX] in a band together. So that'll be coming out soon as well; that's all finished and ready to go.

"So there's quite a lot of stuff happening for the band and myself, actually, in the next two years," Biff added. "So we'll just keep going, just trying to stay healthy, and we hope everybody likes what we're doing, really."

"More Inspirations" will arrive on March 24 via Silver Lining Music.

Following the release of "Inspirations" in 2021, "More Inspirations" is the second "deep dish" serving of the influences which have fed the mighty SAXON's immensely successful 40-plus-year career.

Produced by Biff, with Seb Byford helping record the music alongside mixing engineer Jacky Lehmann, "More Inspirations" includes enthusiastic takes on RAINBOW, ZZ TOP and CREAM, as well as a thunderous "Razamanaz" by NAZARETH, a tasty take on THE WHO's "Substitute", and a thick groove take on URIAH HEEP's "Gypsy".

Following the success of the "Seize The World" tour 2022, SAXON will be back on the road in March 2023 for a string of European dates, with special guests German metal titans RAGE.

Byford and guitarist Paul Quinn are the sole remaining original members in SAXON's current lineup.

Originally from South Yorkshire, England, SAXON has gone on to sell about 23 million albums and has produced such classic songs as "Denim And Leather", "Princess Of The Night", "Wheels Of Steel" and "Power And Glory".

HEAVY WATER's debut album, "Red Brick City", was released in July 2021 via Silver Lining Music.

Biff's first-ever solo album, "School Of Hard Knocks", came out in February 2020.