SAXON's BIFF BYFORD Supports PANTERA's Return: 'The Music Should Be Played Live'

SAXON frontman Biff Byford has weighed in on the fact that PANTERA's surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) have united with guitarist Zakk Wylde (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) and drummer Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX) for a world tour under the PANTERA banner.

Anselmo and Brown, along with Wylde and Benante, are headlining a number of major festivals across North America, South America and Europe and staging some of their own headline concerts. They are also supporting METALLICA on a massive stadium tour in 2024.

According to Billboard, the lineup has been given a green light by the estates of the band's founders, drummer Vincent "Vinnie Paul" Abbott and guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, as well as Brown, who in 2021 said Wylde wouldn't tour with PANTERA if a reunion were to happen. It's unclear what changed his mind.

Byford discussed his views on the PANTERA comeback in a new interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio. He said: "Yeah, I like PANTERA. All the guys in PANTERA were massive SAXON fans. We met them a few times back the day. We know Dimebag was a huge fan. But they all were really heavily influenced by a SAXON, JUDAS PRIEST, MOTÖRHEAD. So, yeah, I like PANTERA. And I think Zakk's playing guitar, I think, Zakk Wylde. I think it's good. I like PANTERA and the music should be played live. I know Dimebag and Vinnie are not there anymore, but I think they're there in spirit, definitely."

He added: "I know it's controversial, but I think it should be done, because it's not as if the guys aren't there. They've gone on, they've passed on, so, it's not as if they've not been invited to the party. I'm sure if they were alive, PANTERA would still be going — wouldn't they? — if Dimebag was still alive."

Up until his passing, Vinnie remained on non-speaking terms with Anselmo, whom the drummer indirectly blamed for Dimebag's death.

Vinnie Paul and Dimebag co-founded PANTERA. When PANTERA broke up in 2003, they formed DAMAGEPLAN. On December 8, 2004, while performing with DAMAGEPLAN at the Alrosa Villa in Columbus, Ohio, Dimebag was shot and killed onstage by a troubled schizophrenic who believed that the members of PANTERA were stealing his thoughts.

Vinnie passed away on June 22, 2018 at his other home in Las Vegas at the age of 54. He died of dilated cardiomyopathy, an enlarged heart, as well as severe coronary artery disease. His death was the result of chronic weakening of the heart muscle — basically meaning his heart couldn't pump blood as well as a healthy heart.

Biff Byford photo courtesy of Freeman Promotions