SCORPIONS' Advice To Young Musicians: 'Believe In Yourself'

December 4, 2024

In a recent interview with Sidewalks Entertainment host Lori Rosales, SCORPIONS guitarist Rudolf Schenker and singer Klaus Meine were asked what piece of advice they would give to young musicians who are looking to break into the music industry. Rudolf said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Advice is believe in yourself. Believe, yeah, in yourself and make something you are happy with. My father, when I was young, saw me thinking about what can I be. And then he said, 'Hey, make what you like and the money comes by itself,' what you're happy with. So that's an important point. Most people go and work their whole life only to make money. No, I was really making music because I want to enjoy music. And I found the right people together with Klaus, and now we have [drummer] Mikkey Dee, a very, very strong guy who came into the band, Matthias [Jabs, guitar] and Paweł [Mąciwoda, bass]. And that's fun. That's fun. That's the point. Have fun. Don't waste your time with people you don't like."

Added Klaus: "Just follow your heart and enjoy rock and roll music."

SCORPIONS are returning to the Las Vegas Strip in 2025 with exclusive headlining residency show in celebration of the band's 60th anniversary. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, "Scorpions - Coming Home To Las Vegas 60th Anniversary Las Vegas Residency" kicks off on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. SCORPIONS will be joined by special guest BUCKCHERRY. The new show follows the band's two previous sold-out residencies at the venue — "Scorpions - Love at First Sting Las Vegas" in 2024 and "Sin City Nights" in 2022.

The five performances are:

February 2025: 27
March 2025: 1, 6, 8, 11

Shows begin at 8 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Ticketmaster.com/ScorpionsVegas.

With over 110 million records sold around the world, the band will play fan favorites from their incredible catalogue including "Wind Of Change", "Still Loving You", "Rock You Like A Hurricane", "Send Me An Angel" and many more.

Founded in Hannover, West Germany in 1965, SCORPIONS were part of the first wave of metal in the 1970s with their debut album, "Lonesome Crow", released in 1972. The band rose to arena status with seminal releases "Lovedrive", "Virgin Killer" and "Animal Magnetism". In the 1980s, SCORPIONS amassed a string of Billboard chart toppers from "Love At First Sting" and "Blackout", including Top 10 singles "Rock You Like A Hurricane" and "No One Like You", as well a string of successful singles such as "Send Me An Angel", "Still Loving You" and "Wind Of Change".

The band was also ranked No. 46 on VH1's "Greatest Artists Of Hard Rock" and their hit "Rock You Like A Hurricane" landed as No. 18 on VH1's list of the "100 Greatest Hard Rock Songs".

Celebrated across the globe, the iconic rock act has sold more than 110 million albums worldwide and has received multiple honors, including World Music Award winners, a postage stamp in Brazil, a star on Hollywood RockWalk and Echo honors. Most recently, they were honored with the Lower Saxon State Award.

