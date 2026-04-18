SCORPIONS' April 2026 Tour Of India Canceled Due To 'Unforeseen Medical Circumstances'

SCORPIONS have canceled their previously announced tour of India tour. The four-city trek was scheduled to make stops in Shillong, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai later this month.

Tour organizers BookMyShow took to social media earlier today (Saturday, April 18) to announce the cancelation, citing "unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members".

SCORPIONS were set to perform at JN Stadium in Shillong on April 21, at HUDA Grounds in Delhi-NCR on April 24, at NICE Grounds in Bengaluru on April 26 and at Jio Gardens, BKC, Mumbai on April 30.

BookMyShow wrote: "We regret to inform you that the SCORPIONS 'Coming Home' India tour scheduled in Shillong on April 21st, Delhi-NCR on April 24th, Bengaluru on April 26th and Mumbai on April 30th, stands cancelled due to unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members."

It added: "We apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused to fans. The band are very keen to perform in India when possible and within their schedule."

The organizers also said that all the tickets purchased would be automatically refunded within seven to 10 working days.

SCORPIONS' "Coming Home" tour of India would have marked the band's first live appearance in the country in nearly two decades.

SCORPIONS last performed in India in December 2007, when they played in Shillong, Mumbai, and Bengaluru as part of their "Humanity" world tour.

SCORPIONS' most recent concert took place this past Wednesday (April 15) in Brussels, Belgium.

Earlier this month, SCORPIONS vocalist Klaus Meine told Rolling Stone India that he and his bandmates were very much on "this upbeat feeling" ahead of the tour. "We still enjoy what we're doing. We're still very passionate about things and very excited to go on this road ahead," the 77-year-old said. Acknowledging that the road ahead is "much shorter than the years behind us," he added that SCORPIONS were "very grateful" to still be around. "We're still standing," he said. "God knows how long we can do this. We're getting older every year, but when we see the fans in front of the stage, we get so much energy and power back from our fans that we're still young at heart."

Last May SCORPIONS canceled some of their 60th-anniversary concerts in South America dates due to a respiratory infection suffered by Meine.

The SCORPIONS launched their 60th-anniversary tour in March 2025 in Mexico, Brazil and Chile. The trek was originally supposed to kick off in February 2025 with a Las Vegas residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood. However, these dates were postponed due to drummer Mikkey Dee's recovery process following a diagnosis of sepsis.

SCORPIONS' only continuous member has been guitarist Rudolf Schenker, although Meine has appeared on all of the band's studio albums, while guitarist Matthias Jabs has been a consistent member since 1978, and bassist Paweł Mąciwoda and drummer Mikkey Dee have been in the band since 2003 and 2016, respectively.

SCORPIONS' latest album, "Rock Believer", was released in February 2022. The album was recorded primarily at Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany and was mixed at the legendary Hansa Studios in Berlin, Germany with engineer Michael Ilbert, who has earned multiple Grammy nominations for his mix work with producer Max Martin on albums by Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.