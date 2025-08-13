SCORPIONS Launch 'Meet Your Master' Online Course

German hard rock legends SCORPIONS have launched the "Meet Your Master" online course at www.meetyourmaster.de.

They are rock legends, global superstars, and now your personal mentors: In this exclusive online course, the SCORPIONS open the door to the world of music. For over five decades, Klaus Meine, Rudolf Schenker and Matthias Jabs have been making music history. Their songs, like "Rock You Like A Hurricane", "Still Loving You" and "Wind Of Change", have long become part of our collective musical memory — and their passion for rock remains unbroken.

In this course, you'll discover how the SCORPIONS developed their unmistakable sound and what it takes to achieve lasting success as a band over decades. You'll learn how songs are created, how emotion, technique, and storytelling come together, and what it means to find your own voice as a musician.

You'll gain special insights into studio work: the role of producers, how a song flourishes in the right setting — and why sometimes you should keep the very first take. With "Meet Your Master", you'll get a front-row experience during a concert and its preparations. You'll feel the energy, witness the magic.

The big picture isn't missing either: how to establish yourself in the music business, overcome setbacks, and show integrity as an artist. The SCORPIONS demonstrate how music connects people — across generations, borders, and cultures.

This course will not only expand your technical skills, but also inspire you to believe in your dreams. "Don't stop at the top — keep on rockin'!"

Throughout their phenomenal career, the SCORPIONS have played in countless stadiums around the world. To mark their 60th anniversary, the band, for the first time, performed at the stadium in their hometown of Hanover, where it all began. The show took place on July 5, 2025 at the Hanover Stadium Arena/Heinz von Heiden Arena in front of a sold-out crowd of 45,000 cans.

Spinefarm/Vertigo/Universal will release this extraordinary concert, featuring all of the band's biggest hits and many musical surprises, as the "Coming Home Live" live album on vinyl and CD on November 14.

Pre-orders are now available here.

On September 26, SCORPIONS will release "From The First Sting", a collection showcasing the unforgettable anthems and iconic moments from their illustrious career. "From The First Sting" will be available on a deluxe 2LP and 2CD bookpack and 2CD format for European and rest-of-the-world fans, as well as 2LP vinyl and 1CD format for fans in the Americas.

During their career, the SCORPIONS viewed their music as a bridge between cultures. They performed in the former Soviet Union, China, and Southeast Asia, thereby fostering international understanding. Commercially, the band are also one of the best-selling hard rock and heavy metal bands of all time — with over 120 million album sales to their name.

"From The First Sting" is a sonic journey through the band's timeless hits, from "Rock You Like A Hurricane" to "Wind Of Change", showcasing SCORPIONS' evolution while honoring the spirit of their classic sound.

"From The First Sting" features two previously unreleased tracks, "This Is My Song" and "Still Loving You", the latter of which features British violinist Vanessa Mae. The physical for European and rest-of-the-world fans comes housed in a carefully crafted 2LP colored vinyl and 2CD 40-page deluxe edition bookpack, comprehensively illustrating the enduring influence of the pioneering masters of their genre.

SCORPIONS' latest album, "Rock Believer", came out in 2022. The LP was recorded primarily at Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany and was mixed at the legendary Hansa Studios in Berlin, Germany with engineer Michael Ilbert, who has earned multiple Grammy nominations for his mix work with producer Max Martin on albums by Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

SCORPIONS originally intended to record the album in Los Angeles with producer Greg Fidelman, whose previous credits include SLIPKNOT and METALLICA. However, because of the pandemic, some of the initial work was done with Greg remotely, after which SCORPIONS opted to helm the recordings themselves with the help of their engineer Hans-Martin Buff.

SCORPIONS' latest album marked their first release since 2017's "Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads", which was an anthology of new and classic material.

SCORPIONS' previous full-length collection of new recordings was "Return To Forever", partially comprising songs the band had in the vault from the '80s. It was the final recorded appearance of SCORPIONS' longtime drummer James Kottak, who was dismissed from the band in September 2016. He has since been replaced by Mikkey Dee, formerly of MOTÖRHEAD.

In January, SCORPIONS postponed their 2025 Las Vegas residency due to Dee's recovery from his recent hospitalization. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, "Scorpions - Coming Home To Las Vegas 60th Anniversary Las Vegas Residency" was scheduled to kick off on February 27, 2025 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. SCORPIONS.

The new dates are as follows: August 14, August 16, August 19, August 21 and August 23.

BUCKCHERRY will still provide support for the new SCORPIONS Las Vegas residency dates.

In celebration of SCORPIONS' 60th anniversary, the new show follows the band's two previous sold-out residencies at the venue — "Scorpions - Love at First Sting Las Vegas" in 2024 and "Sin City Nights" in 2022.

Earlier in January, Mikkey, who was previously a member of MOTÖRHEAD for 23 years, revealed that he was recovering after spending most of the holiday season battling a "very serious blood infection (Sepsis)."