SCORPIONS Recruit ALICE COOPER Bassist CHUCK GARRIC For August 2025 Las Vegas Residency

Legendary German rockers SCORPIONS have recruited ALICE COOPER bassist Chuck Garric to play bass for them for five-show residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada. Garric is filling in for longtime SCORPIONS bassist Paweł Mąciwoda, who is unable to make the shows due to an unspecified scheduling conflict.

SCORPIONS' performances at PH Live kicked off last night (Thursday, August 14) and will run through August 23. The band previously enjoyed sold-out residencies in 2002 and 2024.

In a recent interview with Waste Some Time With Jason Green, Chuck spoke about how he landed the SCORPIONS gig, explaining (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Dude, I love it. It was one of those things, I got a phone call from [SCORPIONS drummer] Mikkey Dee — he's a really close friend of mine — and management from the SCORPIONS. And they'd said, 'Hey, we need a bass player for August. Paweł can't play. He's got some very minor thing that he has to take care of that he just can't reschedule. And would you be willing to do it?' And I immediately said 'yes', not realizing that Alice Cooper dates were booked [for the same month] as well. But that old theory 'say yes to everything and figure it out later.' I called Shep [Gordon, Alice's longtime manager] and Alice, and they immediately gave me their blessing. They thought, 'You should definitely do this. This is a great opportunity for you.' And I have a wonderful sub, with Chris Wyse from the HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES taking over for me [for the Alice shows] in August."

Garric went on to say that he "had about three days to learn about 25 SCORPIONS songs. And they flew me to Hannover to go rehearse with them in April, and it went amazing," he recalled. "The guys are incredible, and just playing those songs with those guys was insane. I mean, you know the SCORPIONS songs. I grew up on 'em; we all did. They're amazingly written songs and they're a lot of fun to play. And I remember just having that moment of, 'Hell yeah,' when we're playing 'The Zoo' and Mathias [Jabs, SCORPIONS guitarist] is over there with the talk box. And it was really, really special moment. And the guys were very welcoming."

According to Chuck, he "played with everything" he had for those rehearsals. "I didn't know what was gonna come out of it, but I knew I wanted to really show them that they called the right guy," he explained. "And I played very well for them, and I hope to do the same in August."

In January, SCORPIONS postponed their 2025 Las Vegas residency due to Dee's recovery from his recent hospitalization. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, "Scorpions - Coming Home To Las Vegas 60th Anniversary Las Vegas Residency" was originally scheduled to kick off on February 27, 2025 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. SCORPIONS.

The new dates are as follows: August 14, August 16, August 19, August 21 and August 23.

BUCKCHERRY is still providing support for the new SCORPIONS Las Vegas residency dates.

In celebration of SCORPIONS' 60th anniversary, the new show follows the band's two previous sold-out residencies at the venue — "Scorpions - Love at First Sting Las Vegas" in 2024 and "Sin City Nights" in 2022.