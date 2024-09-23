SCORPIONS To Celebrate 60th Anniversary With Las Vegas Residency In 2025

SCORPIONS, one of the most iconic and influential hard rock bands of all time, are returning to the Las Vegas Strip in 2025 with exclusive headlining residency show in celebration of the band's 60th anniversary. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, "Scorpions - Coming Home To Las Vegas 60th Anniversary Las Vegas Residency" kicks off on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. SCORPIONS will be joined by special guest BUCKCHERRY. The new show follows the band's two previous sold-out residencies at the venue — "Scorpions - Love at First Sting Las Vegas" in 2024 and "Sin City Nights" in 2022.

SCORPIONS singer Klaus Meine says: "There couldn't be a better way than to start 2025 in Las Vegas with another residency at Planet Hollywood … Come and celebrate with us our 60th anniversary and catch a rockin' good time… We gonna sting yaaaa!!!"

Tickets go on sale Saturday, September 28 at 10 a.m. PT. Scorpions Rock Zone fan club members will have exclusive first access to tickets starting Tuesday, September 24 at 10 a.m. PT.

For more information and to join the fan community, visit The-Scorpions.com/RockZone.

Citi is the official card of "Scorpions - Coming Home To Las Vegas 60th Anniversary Las Vegas Residency" at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, September 24 at noon PT until Friday, September 27 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Thursday, September 26 at 10 a.m. PT.

The five performances going on sale are:

February 2025: 27

March 2025: 1, 6, 8, 11

Shows begin at 8 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Ticketmaster.com/ScorpionsVegas.

With over 110 million records sold around the world, the band will play fan favorites from their incredible catalogue including "Wind Of Change", "Still Loving You", "Rock You Like A Hurricane", "Send Me An Angel" and many more.

Founded in Hannover, West Germany in 1965, SCORPIONS were part of the first wave of metal in the 1970s with their debut album, "Lonesome Crow", released in 1972. The band rose to arena status with seminal releases "Lovedrive", "Virgin Killer" and "Animal Magnetism". In the 1980s, SCORPIONS amassed a string of Billboard chart toppers from "Love At First Sting" and "Blackout", including Top 10 singles "Rock You Like A Hurricane" and "No One Like You", as well a string of successful singles such as "Send Me An Angel", "Still Loving You" and "Wind Of Change".

The band was also ranked No. 46 on VH1's "Greatest Artists Of Hard Rock" and their hit "Rock You Like A Hurricane" landed as No. 18 on VH1's list of the "100 Greatest Hard Rock Songs".

Celebrated across the globe, the iconic rock act has sold more than 110 million albums worldwide and has received multiple honors, including World Music Award winners, a postage stamp in Brazil, a star on Hollywood RockWalk and Echo honors. Most recently, they were honored with the Lower Saxon State Award.