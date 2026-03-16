BUCKCHERRY Announces Leg Two Of Summer 2026 'Roar Like Thunder' Tour

Following the previously announced May tour of the U.S, California rockers BUCKCHERRY have released the second leg of their summer 2026 tour, commencing June 26 in West Fargo, North Dakota and ending July 25 in Pueblo, Colorado. These dates include a July 2 stop at the annual Milwaukee, Wisconsin festival Summerfest and a one-off Canadian date on July 12 at the Rockin' Thunder festival in Edmonton, opening for CREED.

BUCKCHERRY "Roar Like Thunder" tour 2026 leg one:

May 2 - Columbia, MD - M3 Fest

May 3 - Charlotte, NC - Amo's

May 5 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

May 7 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville

May 8 - Columbia, SC - Ground Zero

May 9 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Suck Bang Blow

May 11 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

May 12 - Gainesville, GA - Venu

May 14 - Salem, VA - Salem Civic Center

May 15 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

May 16 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

May 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's

May 19 - Allentown, PA - Archer

May 21 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

May 22 - Portland, ME - Aura

May 23 - Springfield, MA - Symphony Hall

May 26 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Pierres

May 27 - Lansing, MI - Grewall Hall

May 29 - Nashville, TN - Ryman

May 30 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

May 31 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

BUCKCHERRY "Roar Like Thunder" tour 2026 leg two:

June 26 - West Fargo, ND - Hooligan's Bar & Grill

June 27 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Amphitheatre

June 28 - Peoria, IL - CEFCU Peoria Riverfront

June 30 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel

July 2 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

July 3 - Erie, PA - Warner Theatre

July 4 - Chittenango, NY - The Haven of the Wild

July 7 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

July 9 - Pickerington, OH - Picktown Palooza @ Pickerington High School Central

July 10 - St. Charles, MO - The Family Arena

July 12 - Edmonton, AB - Rockin Thunder

July 14 - Marion, IL - 618 Taphouse

July 15 - Cadott, WI - Rockfest

July 17 - Hays, KS - Fox Theatre

July 18 - Pittsburgh, KS - Kansas Crossing

July 19 - Champaign, IL - City Center

July 21 - Sioux City, IA - District

July 22 - Omaha, NE - Barnato

July 24 - Sedalia, CO - Wide Open Saloon

July 25 - Pueblo, CO - Pueblo Ice Arena

VIP meet-and-greets can be purchased at Buckcherry.com.

BUCKCHERRY's latest album, "Roar Like Thunder", came out in June 2025. As with 2023's "Vol. 10" and 2021's "Hellbound", "Roar Like Thunder" was recorded in Nashville at Sienna Studios and helmed by producer and songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others. All 10 tracks were written by BUCKCHERRY singer Josh Todd, guitarist Stevie Dacanay (a.k.a. Stevie D.) and Frederiksen.

In a 2025 interview with Randy Crews of Springfield, Missouri's Q102 radio station, Josh was asked what changes he has seen in the music industry since he formed BUCKCHERRY 30 years ago. He responded: "Everything. [Laughs] I mean, when we started, it was a controlled marketplace. Rock radio was much bigger at the time. You could sell records. There was no streaming. As soon as technology ramped up and the streaming and everything, it's like… I was just talking to my mother today. She's, like, 'How's the record doing?' And I'm, like, I go, 'Mom, nobody sells records anymore.' It's a promotional tool now. And it's really sad that it's come down to that. And now pop artists and hip-hop artists are feeling it, but it affected the raw genre at the beginning the worst, so we got hit the worst with it. So it's just a different thing. The cool part about streaming is that there's playlists and people find your music and then they get really into your catalog. And so we're getting a whole lot of young people that are just getting into BUCKCHERRY for the first time because they heard a song on one of their streaming playlists, which is cool. And then they come out to the show and that. But now, as far as being a rock artist, if you wanna make a living at this, you have to be on stage. It's just touring and merchandise."

Photo credit: Tommy Sommers