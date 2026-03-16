BUCKCHERRY Announces Leg Two Of Summer 2026 'Roar Like Thunder' Tour

BUCKCHERRY Announces Leg Two Of Summer 2026 'Roar Like Thunder' TourMarch 16, 2026
Following the previously announced May tour of the U.S, California rockers BUCKCHERRY have released the second leg of their summer 2026 tour, commencing June 26 in West Fargo, North Dakota and ending July 25 in Pueblo, Colorado. These dates include a July 2 stop at the annual Milwaukee, Wisconsin festival Summerfest and a one-off Canadian date on July 12 at the Rockin' Thunder festival in Edmonton, opening for CREED.
BUCKCHERRY "Roar Like Thunder" tour 2026 leg one:
May 2 - Columbia, MD - M3 Fest
May 3 - Charlotte, NC - Amo's
May 5 - Savannah, GA - Victory North
May 7 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville
May 8 - Columbia, SC - Ground Zero
May 9 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Suck Bang Blow
May 11 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
May 12 - Gainesville, GA - Venu
May 14 - Salem, VA - Salem Civic Center
May 15 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple
May 16 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
May 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's
May 19 - Allentown, PA - Archer
May 21 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
May 22 - Portland, ME - Aura
May 23 - Springfield, MA - Symphony Hall
May 26 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Pierres
May 27 - Lansing, MI - Grewall Hall
May 29 - Nashville, TN - Ryman
May 30 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
May 31 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
BUCKCHERRY "Roar Like Thunder" tour 2026 leg two:
June 26 - West Fargo, ND - Hooligan's Bar & Grill
June 27 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Amphitheatre
June 28 - Peoria, IL - CEFCU Peoria Riverfront
June 30 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel
July 2 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
July 3 - Erie, PA - Warner Theatre
July 4 - Chittenango, NY - The Haven of the Wild
July 7 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
July 9 - Pickerington, OH - Picktown Palooza @ Pickerington High School Central
July 10 - St. Charles, MO - The Family Arena
July 12 - Edmonton, AB - Rockin Thunder
July 14 - Marion, IL - 618 Taphouse
July 15 - Cadott, WI - Rockfest
July 17 - Hays, KS - Fox Theatre
July 18 - Pittsburgh, KS - Kansas Crossing
July 19 - Champaign, IL - City Center
July 21 - Sioux City, IA - District
July 22 - Omaha, NE - Barnato
July 24 - Sedalia, CO - Wide Open Saloon
July 25 - Pueblo, CO - Pueblo Ice Arena
VIP meet-and-greets can be purchased at Buckcherry.com.
BUCKCHERRY's latest album, "Roar Like Thunder", came out in June 2025. As with 2023's "Vol. 10" and 2021's "Hellbound", "Roar Like Thunder" was recorded in Nashville at Sienna Studios and helmed by producer and songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others. All 10 tracks were written by BUCKCHERRY singer Josh Todd, guitarist Stevie Dacanay (a.k.a. Stevie D.) and Frederiksen.
In a 2025 interview with Randy Crews of Springfield, Missouri's Q102 radio station, Josh was asked what changes he has seen in the music industry since he formed BUCKCHERRY 30 years ago. He responded: "Everything. [Laughs] I mean, when we started, it was a controlled marketplace. Rock radio was much bigger at the time. You could sell records. There was no streaming. As soon as technology ramped up and the streaming and everything, it's like… I was just talking to my mother today. She's, like, 'How's the record doing?' And I'm, like, I go, 'Mom, nobody sells records anymore.' It's a promotional tool now. And it's really sad that it's come down to that. And now pop artists and hip-hop artists are feeling it, but it affected the raw genre at the beginning the worst, so we got hit the worst with it. So it's just a different thing. The cool part about streaming is that there's playlists and people find your music and then they get really into your catalog. And so we're getting a whole lot of young people that are just getting into BUCKCHERRY for the first time because they heard a song on one of their streaming playlists, which is cool. And then they come out to the show and that. But now, as far as being a rock artist, if you wanna make a living at this, you have to be on stage. It's just touring and merchandise."
Photo credit: Tommy Sommers
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We've got the summer party you're lookin' for!! We could not be more excited to announce LEG 2...
Posted by Buckcherry on Monday, March 16, 2026