SEAN KILLIAN Wants To Recruit 'Some Big Names' To Contribute Music To Upcoming VIO-LENCE Album

In a new interview with Games, Brrraaains & A Head-Banging Life, VIO-LENCE frontman Sean Killian spoke about the band's upcoming "Oppressing The Masses" European tour. Regarding the other musicians who will join him on the trek, Sean said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I lost [bassist] Christian [Olde Wolbers] 30 days before the tour, or maybe 35. It's not something that makes me bitter or anything; it's just that he's got another opportunity that's a substantial opportunity, to be with CYPRESS HILL. And he's got POWERFLO coming. I think their record's coming out or is already out. He'll be touring with Sen Dog on that. And that's a real good connection for him. So it just got to be too much on his plate, and so he bowed out. Still, we're buddies. I totally respect what he had to do. And then I had a young guitar player, and then he bailed for reasons that I would not wanna discuss because it wasn't an adult thing to do. And that's what happens when you get young musicians sometimes — they make young mistakes. So I've been busy trying to gather up a lineup. And so on this tour we've got Nick Souza on drums, which people know his dad, [former EXODUS singer] Steve Souza, Zetro. And then I've got Jeff Salgado playing bass, and his band is PSYCHOSOMATIC. But he was available. And I brought back Ira Black [on guitar]. I've always enjoyed Ira. I think he's a great guy. He's someone that you like to have around; he's very supportive, [with a] very positive attitude. And then we were gonna take Max Georgiev [on second guitar], but some scheduling conflicts came up. So we're bringing Claudeous Creamer with us, from POSSESSED. So that's been keeping me pretty busy."

Killan went on to say that there are plans for VIO-LENCE to work on new material after the "Oppressing The Masses" European tour. "We've been putting music together, and we'll start writing some music," he said. "I wanna get a full-length album out… We should be able to accomplish it. I've talked to a couple of other musicians, too, that wanna contribute — some big names. It'll be fun to mix it up."

Referencing VIO-LENCE's comeback EP, 2022's "Let The World Burn", Sean said: "With 'Let The World Burn', we went at that with a straight thrash metal attitude. And coming up, it's me and some new people, people I haven't written with, and I just kind of wanna make it that, but a little more."

On the "Oppressing The Masses" European tour, VIO-LENCE will perform the entire "Oppressing The Masses" album, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this summer. The set will also include songs from the band's back catalog.

Olde Wolbers announced his departure from VIO-LENCE in February. He explained in a social media statement at the time that he wanted "to pursue my own new solo band and producing career."

VIO-LENCE released three studio albums between 1988 and 1993. The group reformed soon after founding VIO-LENCE guitarist Phil Demmel acrimoniously left MACHINE HEAD more than six years ago.

Formed in 1985, VIO-LENCE helped define and refine what came to be known as the Bay Area sound, dropping three seminal albums before splitting in 1993. Leaving behind a heady legacy, they reformed briefly a couple of times in the intervening years before becoming a full-time going concern once more in 2019. After playing a string of successful shows, the quintet started to think about new music and delivered "Let The World Burn", showcasing their first new material in 29 years.

Filling out the band's ranks on "Let The World Burn" alongside Killian and Demmel were drummer Perry Strickland, Olde Wolbers and former OVERKILL guitarist Bobby Gustafson.

Killian is the only VIO-LENCE member from the "Let The World Burn" recording lineup who is still touring with the band.

"Let The World Burn" was recorded with Juan Urteaga at Trident Studios (TESTAMENT, MACHINE HEAD, EXODUS),with mixing handled by Tue Madsen (THE HAUNTED, MESHUGGAH) and Grammy Award-winning engineer Ted Jensen (ALICE IN CHAINS, DEFTONES, PANTERA).

Demmel left MACHINE HEAD at the end of the band's fall 2018 North American tour. He was in MACHINE HEAD for nearly 16 years, during which time he played on five of the group's studio albums: "Through The Ashes Of Empires" (2003),"The Blackening" (2007),"Unto The Locust" (2011),"Bloodstone & Diamonds" (2014) and "Catharsis" (2018).

Demmel's final concert with VIO-LENCE took place on February 11, 2024 at Carioca Club in São Paulo, Brazil. The gig also marked the last show of VIO-LENCE's Latin American tour with EXHORDER.

VIO-LENCE played the São Paulo concert as a four-piece after an alleged altercation between Black and Olde Wolbers resulted in Ira being sent home from the tour a few days early.

Although MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn was part of VIO-LENCE's classic incarnation and played on the band's debut album, "Eternal Nightmare", he wasn't approached about taking part in the band's reunion.