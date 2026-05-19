SEBASTIAN BACH And MARK OSEGUEDA Among Featured Musicians On 'The Transformers: The Movie: The Soundtrack: The Reformatted Edition'

Hasbro has collaborated with record label Reigning Phoenix Music to announce "The Transformers: The Movie: The Soundtrack: The Reformatted Edition", the fully reimagined official soundtrack for "The Transformers: The Movie" from 1986, continuing Hasbro's "The Apology Tour" in celebration of the film's 40th anniversary.

"The Transformers: The Movie: The Soundtrack: The Reformatted Edition" brings 10 re-recorded, reimagined tracks from the iconic film, including performances led by THE KNIGHTS OF UNICRON, a band of world-class musicians featuring Gus Rios, Matt Harvey and Ross Sewage, with guest appearances by Stan Bush as the original voice that defined an era, rock/metal icon Sebastian Bach (former lead singer of SKID ROW and solo artist),power metal artist Brittney Slayes (UNLEASH THE ARCHERS),Mark Osegueda (KERRY KING, DEATH ANGEL),Francesco Cavalieri (WIND ROSE, V.B.O.),and Torch from COLD SLITHER. Composer Vince Dicola complements this winning formula for the most honest and true collaboration for die-hard "Transformers" fans.

"The Transformers: The Movie: The Soundtrack: The Reformatted Edition" track listing:

01. "The Touch" - KNIGHTS OF UNICRON featuring Stan Bush (originally recorded by Stan Bush)

02. "Instruments of Destruction" - KNIGHTS OF UNICRON featuring Francesco Cavalieri (originally recorded by N.R.G.)

03. "Death of Optimus Prime" - Vince DiCola

04. "Dare" - KNIGHTS OF UNICRON featuring Stan Bush and Vince DiCola (originally recorded by Stan Bush)

05. "Nothin's Gonna Stand in Our Way" - KNIGHTS OF UNICRON featuring Sebastian Bach (originally recorded by SPECTRE GENERAL)

06. "The Transformers (Theme)" - KNIGHTS OF UNICRON featuring Brittney Slayes (originally recorded by LION)

07. "Escape" - KNIGHTS OF UNICRON (originally recorded by Vince DiCola)

08. "Hunger" - KNIGHTS OF UNICRON featuring Mark Osegueda (originally recorded by SPECTRE GENERAL)

09. "Autobot/Decepticon Battle" - KNIGHTS OF UNICRON (originally recorded by Vince DiCola)

10. "Dare to Be Stupid" - KNIGHTS OF UNICRON featuring Torch (originally recorded by "Weird Al" Yankovic)

Additional album credits:

Produced by Matt LaPlant (COLD SLITHER)

Mixed by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (ROB ZOMBIE)

Recorded at Ripper's Lair at an undisclosed location

Hasbro, in collaboration with Fathom Entertainment, is bringing "The Transformers: The Movie" back to theatres for its 40th anniversary, inviting fans to relive the action, the music and yes… that moment. The loss of Optimus Prime remains one of the most talked-about moments in franchise history. As part of the year-long "Apology Tour", Hasbro is leaning into that shared experience, bringing fans together to grieve, heal, and reminisce at special fan events all year long, including the film's return to theaters.

Beginning September 17, 2026, in honor of "Transformers Day", the beloved 1986 animated film — presented in 4K — will roll into theatres across the U.S. with a wide theatrical release through September 21 as a special limited-run cinema experience. Select international markets are expected to launch day-and-date with the U.S.

Tickets for "The Transformers: The Movie 40th Anniversary" will be available later this summer and at participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change). For more information and to be among the first notified when tickets go on sale, please visit Fathom Entertainment.

Alongside the cinema experience, fans can expect additional anniversary surprises across toys, merchandise, publishing, and more because 40 years later… it still hits like a truck.

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With 165 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches more than one billion fans annually around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, Monopoly, Hasbro Games, Nerf, Transformers, Play-Doh and Peppa Pig, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand That Matters by Fast Company.