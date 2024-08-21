SEBASTIAN BACH Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour

Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach will embark on a North American tour this fall. The trek will kick off October 4 in Portland, with dates in the U.S., including two shows at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, plus 16 dates in Bach's native Canada.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, August 23 at 10 a.m. EDT.

Bach said: "Looking forward to seeing you all Bach on the road! We will give you a 100% LIVE rock 'n' roll show no tapes no fakes all real all the time 'cuz that's the only way we know how to do it! Come and see a real rock 'n' roll show while it still exists!"

He added: "The new album 'Child Within The Man' is the rock 'n' roll gift that keeps on giving! We are so excited to take this music across Canada and the USA this fall 2024! In addition to songs from the new record, we will also be celebrating the 35th anniversary of the first [SKID ROW] record 'Skid Row' 1989 - 2024!"

Tour dates:

Oct. 04 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Oct. 05 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall

Oct. 06 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Oct. 08 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre

Oct. 09 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

Oct. 10 - Kelowna, BC - Revelry Food+Music Hub

Oct. 12 - Calgary, AB - The Back Alley

Oct. 13 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

Oct. 15 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

Oct. 16 - Regina, SK - The Turvey Centre

Oct. 18 - Winnipeg, MB - Exchange Event Centre

Oct. 19 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall

Oct. 21 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand

Oct. 22 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

Oct. 23 - Peterborough, ON - The Venue

Oct. 24 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

Oct. 26 - Quebec City, QC - Théâtre Capitole

Oct. 28 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

Oct. 29 - Halifax, NS - The Bruce Guthro Theatre

Oct. 31 - Bar Harbor, ME - Criterion Theatre

Nov. 01 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

Nov. 02 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Nov. 03 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

Nov. 04 - Johnstown, PA - Pasquerilla Convention Center

Nov. 06 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note

Nov. 08 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center

Nov. 10 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

Nov. 15 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage

Nov. 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky a Go Go

Nov. 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky a Go Go

Nov. 20 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

Bach is continuing to tour in support of his latest solo album, "Child Within The Man", which was released on May 10 via Reigning Phoenix Music. The LP was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Michael "Elvis" Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate and mastered by Robert Ludwig of Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album's 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals.

"Child Within The Man" features guest appearances from John 5 (MÖTLEY CRÜE, ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON),Steve Stevens (BILLY IDOL) and Orianthi (ALICE COOPER, MICHAEL JACKSON) — who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach — and two tracks co-written with ALTER BRIDGE's Myles Kennedy ("What Do I Got to Lose?" and "To Live Again"). Devin Bronson (guitars),Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Colson (drums) round out the players on the album.

In an interview with "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, Sebastian spoke about the inspiration for the "Child Within The Man" title. He said: "Well, my wife calls me man-child. That's kind of been a theme for me my whole career. I bring a youthful energy to the stage when I get up there. People are smiling and excited and hooting and hollering. But the line 'child within the man' is a line of one of the songs on the record. And I scream it like bloody murder. And it kept haunting me. "

Sebastian also talked about the "Child Within The Man" artwork, which holds special meaning since it was designed by Bach's father, noted visual artist David Bierk.

"I have a lot of my dad's artwork," Bach said. "He's no longer alive. And we all, all of his kids, we got a lot of his art when he passed away. And I unrolled a roll of paintings that I knew had the SKID ROW 'Subhuman Race' painting in it, and I wanna take care of it and make sure it's preserved. But in that roll was this painting that I remember my dad doing of me when I was 10 in a field next to this beat-up old Cadillac car in the field and then behind the car, it's Jesus ascending into heaven, and I'm running next to the car. It looks like an album cover. And then he also did a painting of me from Circus magazine, the first centerfold of me on stage at Giants Stadium. He did a gigantic painting of that, like 12 feet high. And so the cover is gonna be me running as a child into me on stage as a man, and it's child within the man. And it just reminds me of the '70s, like child in time, and it just reminds me of a good '70s album cover. And the fact that I can bring back a painting from the year 1978 and make it into artwork in 2023, 2024, that's really mind-blowing to me."

Bach's "What Do I Got To Lose?" spring 2024 U.S. tour got underway May 10 in Jefferson, Louisiana and wrapped on June 29 in San Diego, California.

Prior to "Child Within The Man"'s arrival, Bach hadn't released a full-length disc since "Give 'Em Hell", which came out in March 2014.