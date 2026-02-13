SEBASTIAN BACH Doesn't Waste His Time Reading Online Comments Anymore: 'It's All A Bunch Of Jealous F***ing Losers That Have Nothing Else To Do'

In a new interview with Jason Irwin of RadioRadioX.com, ex-SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach was asked how he deals with "all the social media noise", particularly as it relates to his former band. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't even care about social media. I use social media to promote my shows. It doesn't mean anything. It's, like, nothing. It's like a big nothing. I promote my concerts and I let fans know that I got a new record out.

"It's been years since I bothered reading a comment section or whatever," Bach explained. "I have better things to do with my time than [to read online comments].

"Let me just say this, though: when the Internet first came out, none of us knew what the hell it was," Sebastian added. "So, 10, 15 years ago, yeah, I was reading comments and threatening people to fight down at the Chick-fil-A and meet me at 4:30. And then I go, why am I wasting my time? And I think nowadays people are realizing that the really cool people are not on the Internet. It's a place for fucking losers. I think people are getting that. Nobody really cool is on there typing shit. It's all a bunch of jealous fucking losers that have nothing else to do… I mean, I like looking at shit like old videos that are posted of bands I like, like ROSE TATTOO. I love all the KISS stuff — I'm a collector — but as far as reading what Jimmy from Iowa thinks of my new video, I don't give a fuck."

Bach recently announced a 2026 North American headlining tour, "The Party Never Ends", kicking off February 26 in Highland, California at Yaamava' Casino. Joining the tour as direct support is STITCHED UP HEART, handpicked by Bach for his 2020 tour celebrating the debut SKID ROW album. That tour was ultimately canceled due to COVID, making this long-awaited pairing finally come full circle.

Bach's current touring band includes his son Paris Bach on drums, "Bruiser" Brody DeRozie on guitar, and Fede Delfino on bass.

Bach's latest album, 2024's "Child Within The Man" — the singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star and actor's first album in more than 10 years — was well-received, with Associated Press saying "…it shows a fierce performer in prime fighting form…his vocals remain sharp and his songwriting talents as cunning as ever," while Ultimate Classic Rock noted: "Bach's voice has lost none of its rage or range, even in the highest registers…" In addition, the album's "(Hold On) To The Dream" track was included in Consequence's "30 Best Metal & Hard Rock Songs Of 2024" which described the song as "...a late-career masterpiece from the former SKID ROW singer. Baz hits some of the highest notes of his career on the sweeping ballad, an inspiring anthem about perseverance."

In January 2025, Sebastian was back on TV when he appeared on Food Network's "Worst Cooks In America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains". In addition, in June 2024 Sebastian was the subject of an A&E "Biography: Rock Legends" special. This followed his 2023 appearance as "Tiki" on Fox's "The Masked Singer".

"Child Within The Man" has yielded the following singles/videos, all of which have impacted the rock charts: "Freedom", "What Do I Got To Lose?", "Everybody Bleeds" and "(Hold On) To The Dream" (along with the "(Hold On) To The Dream" alternate video),"Future Of Youth" and "To Live Again".

"Child Within The Man" was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Michael "Elvis" Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate and mastered by Robert Ludwig of Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album's 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals.

"Child Within The Man" features guest appearances from John 5 (MÖTLEY CRÜE, ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON),Steve Stevens (BILLY IDOL) and Orianthi (ALICE COOPER, MICHAEL JACKSON) — who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach — and two tracks co-written with ALTER BRIDGE's Myles Kennedy ("What Do I Got to Lose?" and "To Live Again"). Devin Bronson (guitars),Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Colson (drums) round out the players on the album.

Prior to "Child Within The Man"'s arrival, Bach hadn't released a full-length disc since "Give 'Em Hell", which came out in March 2014.