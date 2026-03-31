SEBASTIAN BACH: 'I'm Starting To Get That Itch To Do A New Album'

In a new interview with Harley Roxx of Florida's Rock It 100.5 radio station, former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach was asked if he has any new music in the works as a follow-up to his 2024 album "Child Within The Man". He responded: "I'm starting to get that itch to do a new album. But the last one we did in the pandemic, and it was very easy to focus on it because there was no concerts or touring. It's really hard for me to concentrate on making a new album when I'm playing every night. So I don't know when this is gonna stop, but it's not anytime soon."

He added: "I do enjoy [performing live], but I also really enjoy making records. So I enjoy both of them."

Last month, Bach told This Day In Metal that he needed to make a Christmas album at some point in his life. "I love Christmas music, and I know exactly the kind of Christmas record I would make," he said. "It's not gonna be 'Jingle Bells' with electric guitars. It's gonna be a traditional piano, organ-based record of vocals of songs that I did in the church when I was in Peterborough, Ontario at Anglican Church — All Saints, I think it was called. So that's what I want. I need to do that at some point."

Bach recently launched a 2026 North American headlining tour, "The Party Never Ends". Joining the tour as direct support is STITCHED UP HEART, handpicked by Bach for his 2020 tour celebrating the debut SKID ROW album. That tour was ultimately cancelled due to COVID, making this long-awaited pairing finally come full circle.

Sebastian performed SKID ROW's classic debut album in its entirety during his recently completed Australian tour.

Bach's current touring band includes his son Paris Bach on drums, "Bruiser" Brody DeRozie on guitar, and Fede Delfino on bass.

"Child Within The Man" — the singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star and actor's first album in more than 10 years — was well-received, with Associated Press saying "…it shows a fierce performer in prime fighting form…his vocals remain sharp and his songwriting talents as cunning as ever," while Ultimate Classic Rock noted: "Bach's voice has lost none of its rage or range, even in the highest registers…" In addition, the album's "(Hold On) To The Dream" track was included in Consequence's "30 Best Metal & Hard Rock Songs Of 2024" which described the song as "...a late-career masterpiece from the former SKID ROW singer. Baz hits some of the highest notes of his career on the sweeping ballad, an inspiring anthem about perseverance."

"Child Within The Man" yielded the following singles/videos, all of which have impacted the rock charts: "Freedom", "What Do I Got To Lose?", "Everybody Bleeds" and "(Hold On) To The Dream" (along with the "(Hold On) To The Dream" alternate video),"Future Of Youth" and "To Live Again".

"Child Within The Man" was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Michael "Elvis" Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate and mastered by Robert Ludwig of Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album's 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals.

"Child Within The Man" features guest appearances from John 5 (MÖTLEY CRÜE, ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON),Steve Stevens (BILLY IDOL) and Orianthi (ALICE COOPER, MICHAEL JACKSON) — who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach — and two tracks co-written with ALTER BRIDGE's Myles Kennedy ("What Do I Got to Lose?" and "To Live Again"). Devin Bronson (guitars),Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Colson (drums) round out the players on the album.

Prior to "Child Within The Man"'s arrival, Bach hadn't released a full-length disc since "Give 'Em Hell", which came out in March 2014.