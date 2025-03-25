SEBASTIAN BACH, JOEY BELLADONNA, DEE SNIDER, NANCY WILSON Among Musicians On 'Magic Power: All Star Tribute To Triumph'

On Friday, June 6, 2025, one of the greatest and most successful Canadian rock bands of all-time, TRIUMPH, will be honored with a star-studded tribute album. "Magic Power: All Star Tribute To Triumph" will arrive via Round Hill Records, featuring such renowned rockers as Dorothy, Sebastian Bach, Nancy Wilson, Joey Belladonna, Slash and Jeff Keith covering classic TRIUMPH tunes.

The 15-track album features an amazing collection of musical firepower, including drummers Kenny Aronoff and Tommy Aldridge, and guitarists Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Paul Gilbert and Nita Strauss. The project was conceived by renowned producer Mike Clink, who has produced classic recordings for GUNS N' ROSES, MÖTLEY CRÜE and WHITESNAKE.

"Magic Power" will be released on CD with a 12-page booklet and as a double-LP gatefold edition.

To pre-order "Magic Power: All Star Tribute To Triumph", click here.

A sneak preview of "Magic Power: All Star Tribute To Triumph", a Sebastian Bach-sung rendition of the TRIUMPH classic "Rock & Roll Machine", can be heard below.

The participants are extremely honored to salute TRIUMPH, including Phil X, who went on to say: "It is so incredible to get back to my roots with my brothers, Gil, Mike and Rik. The TRIUMPH fans will love this!"

Enthusiastically, JOURNEY drummer Deen Castronovo commented: "TRIUMPH was a huge influence. No Gil Moore, no Deen Castronovo singing behind a kit."

Furthermore, Bach said: "The music of TRIUMPH will always hold a special place in my heart. I'm super proud to pay tribute to one of my favorite bands of all time…the Rock n' Roll Machine known as TRIUMPH!"

Snider recalled: "The first time I heard this song ('Lay It On The Line'),I was blown away. There's only one Rik Emmett and TRIUMPH. I'm honored to be a part of this!"

Originally formed in 1975 and hailing from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the trio was always proud of their Great White North roots. And seemingly ever since their inception, TRIUMPH was on the cutting edge of technology when it came to their live show, particularly lighting, sound, and effects.

Sophisticated lasers, pyrotechnics and moving lighting rigs, all computer-controlled — TRIUMPH was one of the first arena rock bands to incorporate all of these elements into their shows. TRIUMPH's headlining tours were legendary, and the band was featured on many memorable stadium/outdoor shows, including the US Festival, the World Series Of Rock, the American Rock Festival, Texxas Jam and Day On The Green, to name but a few.

And now, fans will be able to re-experience TRIUMPH classics in a whole new way via "Magic Power: All Star Tribute to Triumph".

"Magic Power: All Star Tribute To Triumph" track listing:

* 24 Hours A Day - Sebastian Bach

* Rock & Roll Machine - Sebastian Bach

* Magic Power - Joey Belladonna

* Spellbound - Mickey Thomas

* Lay It On The Line - Dee Snider

* Somebody's Out There - Lawrence Gowan

* Never Surrender - Deen Castronovo

* Hold On - Jeff Keith

* Just One Night - Jason Scheff

* I Live For The Weekend - Dorothy & Tyler Connolly

* Fight The Good Fight - Nancy Wilson

* Follow Your Heart - Jack Blades

* Allied Forces - Phil X

* Blinding Light Show - Envy Of None

* Fight The Good Fight (Encore) - Dino Jelusick

Gil Moore (drums),Mike Levine (bass) and Rik Emmett (guitar, vocals) formed TRIUMPH in 1975, and their blend of heavy riff-rockers with progressive odysseys, peppered with thoughtful, inspiring lyrics and virtuosic guitar playing quickly made them a household name in Canada. Anthems like "Lay It On The Line", "Magic Power" and "Fight The Good Fight" broke them in the USA, and they amassed a legion of fiercely passionate fans. But, as a band that suddenly split at the zenith of their popularity, TRIUMPH missed out on an opportunity to say thank you to those loyal and devoted fans, a base that is still active today, more than three decades later.

Emmett, who quit TRIUMPH — acrimoniously, in 1988 — over music and business disputes, went on to pursue a solo career, while TRIUMPH carried on with future BON JOVI guitarist Phil X for one more album, 1992's "Edge Of Excess", before calling it a day the following year.

Emmett was estranged, both personally and professionally, from the two other members of the legendary Canadian classic rock power trio for 18 years before they repaired their relationship.

After 20 years apart, Emmett, Levine and Moore played at the 2008 editions of the Sweden Rock Festival and Rocklahoma. A DVD of the historic Sweden performance was made available four years later.