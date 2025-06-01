SEBASTIAN BACH Joins FASTER PUSSYCAT On Stage In Las Vegas To Sing 'Bathroom Wall' (Video)

Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach joined FASTER PUSSYCAT on stage this past Friday, May 30 at Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill in Las Vegas, Nevada to perform the FP classic "Bathroom Wall". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

Count's Vamp'd is closing on June 28 after a 16-year run. Owner Danny Koker is selling the club, with an asking price of $4.3 million.

FASTER PUSSYCAT founder and frontman Taime Downe's fiancée went overboard this past March from the Royal Caribbean ship Explorer Of The Seas during the first day of this year's edition of The 80s Cruise.

Although it was initially unclear if Downe's fiancée fell or jumped from the Explorer Of The Seas, a source told The Hollywood Reporter a few days later that security video appeared to show she jumped, dying by suicide. Insiders told TMZ that the footage showed the woman climbing the cruise ship's railing before stepping off. Downe was subsequently cleared of wrongdoing in the matter.

FASTER PUSSYCAT was performing on the 1980s-themed cruise from March 2 to March 9, traveling from Miami to Nassau, San Juan and Puerto Plata.

Originally formed during the mid-1980s glam rock era, FASTER PUSSYCAT has gone on to sell over two million albums worldwide, and has accompanied some of rocks most distinguished names on tour, such as ALICE COOPER, OZZY OSBOURNE, MÖTLEY CRÜE, GUNS N' ROSES and KISS.

FASTER PUSSYCAT is best known for its late 1980s hits "House Of Pain" and "Bathroom Wall".

The band broke up in 1993 but reformed in 2001 with Downe as the sole remaining original member.

They have released four albums: "Faster Pussycat" (1987),"Wake Me When It's Over" (1989),"Whipped!" (1992) and "The Power And The Glory Hole" (2006).

Last month, FASTER PUSSYCAT released a new single, "Motorbike".

A limited-edition seven-inch of "Motorbike" printed on "Pussycat Purple" vinyl is available to order now. The vinyl B-side is FASTER PUSSYCAT's take on the INXS classic "Don't Change".