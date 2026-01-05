DAVID LEE ROTH Announces Spring/Summer 2026 North American Tour

David Lee Roth has announced a 30-date solo tour of North America. The 71-year-old former VAN HALEN singer will launch the trek on April 16 in Airway Heights, Washington and will visit California, Arizona and Texas later in the month before playing in Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina and Ontario, among others, in May. June will see Roth hit New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Minnesota and Wisconsin, among other states.

The artist presale begins tomorrow, January 6 at 10 a.m. local time. The public on-sale will start on Friday, January 9 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

April 16 - Airway Heights, WA @ Spokane Live

April 18 - Grand Ronde, OR @ Spirit Mountain Casino

April 20 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

April 22 - Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre

April 25 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

April 27 - Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Hall

April 29 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

May 01 - Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage

May 03 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

May 06 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 09 - Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

May 12 - Wilmington, NC @ CCFC’s Wilson Center

May 14 - Greensboro, NC @ Tanger Center

May 16 - Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

May 19 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

May 21 - Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

May 24 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

May 26 - Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre

May 29 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom May 31 - Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

June 03 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

June 05 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 07 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

June 09 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights June 11 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theatre

June 13 - Battle Creek, MI @ FireKeepers Casino Hotel

June 15 - Sioux Falls, SD @ The Monument

June 17 - Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Amphitheater

June 20 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

August 07 - Sturgis, SD @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Roth's solo shows in 2025 saw him backed by Al Estrada on guitar, Ryan Wheeler on bass, Francisco Valentino on drums and Danny Wagner on keyboards.

Roth's summer 2025 U.S. tour concluded on September 14 in Napa, California.

Roth played his first full solo concert in more than five years on May 3 at the 2025 edition of the M3 Rock Festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

"We've reached the end of my first retirement," David joked at one point during the M3 concert. "How many retirements did Rocky have? Nine?"

Roth originally left VAN HALEN to pursue a solo career following the success of the band's album "1984", but he returned for a stint in 1996 and then took over as VAN HALEN's frontman again from 2007 until 2020, although the band had not toured since 2015.

In the last couple of years, Roth has been releasing solo versions of several VAN HALEN classics, including "Jump", "Unchained", "Everybody Wants Some!!", "You Really Got Me", "Dance The Night Away", "Panama" and "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love". The tracks were laid down on May 3, 2022 during a session at Henson Recording Studio in Hollywood, California. Joining Roth in the studio were Al Estrada on guitar, Ryan Wheeler on bass and Francis Valentino on drums. A total of 14 songs were recorded in two hours. The music and the vocals were tracked live with "no samples" and without the pitch-correction technology Auto-Tune.

In January 2022, Roth canceled the remaining farewell shows he was set to play in Las Vegas after he vowed to retire from performing live.

In a statement, event organizers said the cancelations were made "due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows."

When Roth's Vegas residency was first announced, organizers promised "a changing set of 26 instantly recognizable songs, including 'Jump', 'Panama' and 'California Girls...'"

In March 2020, Roth postponed the final six shows of his Las Vegas residency due to the coronavirus pandemic that was spreading across the globe.

Roth's last Vegas residency kicked off on January 8, 2020 with a 15-song set that included 10 VAN HALEN classics and five songs from his solo career. Backing the singer were lead guitarist Al Estrada from the VAN HALEN tribute band ERUPTION, rhythm guitarist Frankie Lindri, bassist Ryan Wheeler, keyboardist Danny Wagner and drummer Mike Mussleman.

Roth explained that he chose Vegas as the place to debut his new band because "this is where you come to celebrate and do the victory dance, whatever that means to you."

In a February 2020 interview with StarTribune, Roth openly wondered whether his first tour since VAN HALEN completed its 2015 run of shows would be the last time he would perform.

"I'm calling it 'The Last Tour'," he said at the time, "and then underneath it in parentheses: 'Unless It Isn't'. ... At my age, everything is a possible farewell tour."

"It's been a long great trip, a long great run," he continued. "But this kind of music requires the kind of energy that people in their 20s bring. You know what NFL stands for: Not For Long. It's similar in rock. I remember the days when we would stand around and say, 'Let's go have a cigarette.' And that's what we did: Four guys having one cigarette. I remember those days. They go by fast, so enjoy them while you're in them."

In February/March 2020, Roth performed as the opening act for the North American leg of KISS's "End Of The Road" farewell tour.