SEBASTIAN BACH Names 'Well-Crafted Song' He Wishes He Wrote

During a new appearance on "The Mistress Carrie Podcast", former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach was asked to name "a perfectly crafted, a perfectly written song" that he wishes he wrote himself. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, there's many, there's so many that I could choose, but when you say, 'Could you give me an example of a well-crafted song that's your favorite song? That might be two different things. Like one of my favorite KISS albums is 'Hotter Than Hell', and I can't tell you how many times I read online, 'I would love this record, but I hate the production.' I go, 'But that's what makes the album.' It sounds like hell. It's called 'Hotter Than Hell' — perfect. But I wouldn't list that as perfectly crafted, because it's not good production. But neither is MOTÖRHEAD, and I love MOTÖRHEAD."

He continued: "If you say, 'What's the most well-crafted song and album?' I've gotta say… This might bore you, but it's the 45 RPM vinyl version, original master recording, special original master reissue of Donald Fagen'The Nightfly'. And the song that I say is well crafted is called 'I.G.Y.' It's the first song on the record. When I wanna impress somebody with my stereo, that's what I put on. And people's jaws hit the floor in my living room when they hear how well-crafted this song is."

This past November, Bach released a new single, "What Do I Got To Lose?" The song's official music video was directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera. For the clip, Sebastian is joined by his former SKID ROW bandmate, drummer Rob Affuso.

"What Do I Got To Lose?" was co-written by Sebastian, Myles Kennedy and producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette at Elvis's studio, Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida.

Among the other musicians who have assisted Bach during the writing and recording process for his new music are Orianthi (ALICE COOPER, Michael Jackson),John 5 (ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON),Steve Stevens (Billy Idol),Brent Woods, Eli Santana and Jeremy Colson.

Bach hasn't released a full-length disc since "Give 'Em Hell", which came out in March 2014. Like its predecessor, 2011's "Kicking & Screaming", the disc was released through Frontiers Music Srl, the Italian label which specializes in what's commonly called AOR, a term that once signified a popular radio format ("album-oriented rock") but nowadays applies to acts whose airplay is marginal.