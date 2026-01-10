SEBASTIAN BACH Once Again Says That He Was Asked By NIKKI SIXX To Join MÖTLEY CRÜE More Than Three Decades Ago

In a new interview with Canada's The Metal Voice, former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach once again addressed his claim that he was asked to replace Vince Neil in MÖTLEY CRÜE more than three decades ago.

Neil was fired from MÖTLEY CRÜE in 1992 due to personal differences and was replaced by John Corabi. With Corabi on vocals, MÖTLEY CRÜE released one critically acclaimed full-length CD, which ended up being a commercial failure in the wake of grunge despite a Top-Ten placing on the album chart.

Reflecting on how close he came to joining MÖTLEY CRÜE, Bach told The Metal Voice (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I was never in the band, but I rehearsed with the band. I rehearsed with them, and Nikki [Sixx, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist] asked me to join the band at the rehearsal in front of everybody. And then we had phone calls about that in the weeks after that, with Doug Thaler, the [then-MÖTLEY CRÜE] manager. And then it came down to the fact that Atlantic Records [SKID ROW's record label] would not let that happen. So, nothing happened. But I definitely rehearsed with them, and there's an MTV interview with them where they say the same thing."

After interviewer Jimmy Kay noted that Sebastian "had the vocal power to actually do something special" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, Sebastian said: "Well, I'm always gonna be a fan of that music no matter what, so… But I'm very happy for Vince. Vince Neil's the singer of MÖTLEY CRÜE. And he's been through having strokes and everything and he's still gonna be going on tour, so way to go, Vince."

Bach's comments come more than a decade after he and Sixx traded online barbs over his claim that he came close to joining MÖTLEY CRÜE. After Bach revealed in a a three-word tweet to a fan on August 29, 2013 that he was asked to join MÖTLEY CRÜE more than three decades ago, Sixx quickly retorted that Bach's version of events never happened. Sebastian then took to his Facebook page to describe in some detail the circumstances behind his being asked to join the CRÜE, which included taking part in a full day's rehearsal with the band and a slew of phone calls between various managers, agents and label executives. "I was driven to rehearsal by Tommy Lee, and I spent a full day singing the MÖTLEY CRÜE set with the band MÖTLEY CRÜE," Bach wrote. "I remember the songs that Nikki asked me to sing that day. I remember the whole road crew's ecstatic reaction to us jamming together all day. And I remember Nikki's very generous, kind offer, at the end of our rehearsal, for me to join the band MÖTLEY CRÜE. I remember his exact words that he said to me in front of his whole road crew, Tommy and Mick [Mars] as well. It's not every day that your hero asks you to join his band."

Bach didn't reveal the full details of what went down that day, promising his Facebook followers that he would "tell the complete story of Nikki offering me to join MÖTLEY CRÜE in my upcoming book, which will be arriving on bookshelves soon," apparently refencing his autobiography, "18 And Life On Skid Row", which came out in December 2016 via Dey Street Books (formerly It Books),an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

He added: "I am not simply 'making this up'… I am not a liar. I am working on my book right now and I look forward to you all reading it. I plan on my book having even more information in it than one of my tweets does."

On September 13, 2013, Nikki tweeted what appeared to be a short response to Bach's online rant: "Someone needs attention to try and sell some books." He then added: "I always liked the term 'washed up.'"

In a 1994 interview with Riki Rachtman of MTV's "Headbangers Ball", Sixx stated about how Corabi ended up joining MÖTLEY CRÜE: "We said we owed it to ourselves to at least see what it felt like [to have a different singer]. At times when Vince was out of town or off doing whatever he was into doing, Sebastian Bach would come down and hang out with us. And we'd be rehearsing. We need a singer to rehearse. So he'd sing. Steve Perry from JOURNEY came down one time just to hang out and meet everybody. And he was singing. So we kind of had a feeling what it would be like to have a different singer. And we said, the least we could do is try it on for size before we, you know, end it. And we met John [Corabi] and it was magic."