SEBASTIAN BACH Performs DAMN YANKEES' 'High Enough' With NIGHT RANGER In Toledo (Video)

Sebastian Bach joined NIGHT RANGER on stage last night (Friday, June 24) at the Promenade Park in Toledo, Ohio to perform the DAMN YANKEES song "High Enough". Fan-filmed video of Bach's appearance can be seen below.

DAMN YANKEES was the supergroup formed more than three decades ago by NIGHT RANGER frontman Jack Blades, STYX's Tommy Shaw, Ted Nugent and Michael Cartellone.

DAMN YANKEES launched in 1989 and released two albums, an eponymous debut and the 1992 follow-up "Don't Tread". Hit singles included "Come Again", "Coming Of Age" and the aforementioned "High Enough".

Last fall, Bach completed a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of SKID ROW's double-platinum, acclaimed album "Slave To The Grind". The trek kicked off on September 25 in Waterloo, New York and wrapped in San Diego, California on December 17.

Bach fronted SKID ROW until 1996, when he was fired.

Back in 2018, Bach told Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF 101.1 FM radio station that he was going to ink a deal with a U.S.-based heavy metal record label that would help him make a "career-defining" new solo album.

Bach hasn't released a full-length disc since "Give 'Em Hell", which came out in 2014. Like its predecessor, 2011's "Kicking & Screaming", the disc was released through Frontiers Music Srl, the Italian label which specializes in what's commonly called AOR, a term that once signified a popular radio format ("album-oriented rock") but nowadays applies to acts whose airplay is marginal.