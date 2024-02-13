SEBASTIAN BACH Recalls Telling GENE SIMMONS's Daughter How KISS Inspired Him To Launch His Own Career In Rock

In a new interview with Remy Maxwell of the 104.1 JackFM radio station, Sebastian Bach spoke about how SKID ROW's early multi-platinum success enabled him to live out his rock and roll dreams. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Everybody in life wants to know the secret to success, the secret to happiness, the secret to longevity, the secret to all of those things. And when I met Gene's [Simmons, KISS bassist/vocalist] daughter, Sophie, it was at the Playboy Mansion on the first date that I ever went on with my wife, Suzanne. This was eight years ago or nine years ago. It was New Year's Eve at the Playboy Mansion when it was still rocking. Bruno Mars was playing. And it was a classic Playboy party. And I said to Sophie Simmons, I go, 'Can I tell you what your dad did for me?' And she kind of looked like, 'Oh, great.' … Like, just what she wants to hear. She goes, 'Okay, tell me. What did my dad do for you?' And I go, 'I was such a fan of your dad's band that I got so into it that I figured out how to make my own band and be as successful — not as successful, but as far as record sales and stuff, almost as successful as your dad. And, and I got to have a great life and buy my mom a car and have a home and everything. And all my dreams came true, and a million times more, because I was a fan of your dad when I was a kid.' I mean, how amazing is that?"

Bach continued: "I never had to work a day in my life. I don't consider rock and roll work. I get to create stuff. I just made my new record. I spent all day yesterday finalizing my [new solo] CD packaging. That's the kind of thing I love to do. So, how cool a band is that? And I'm not the only one [who was inspired by KISS]. [Late PANTERA musicians] 'Dimebag' Darrell [Abbott and] Vinnie Paul [Abbott]. [RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist] Tom Morello… There's a good side effect of being a fan of a band. Hey! Buy a house. Buy your mom a car, just 'cause you know how to rock, dude. [Laughs]"

This past November, Bach released a new single, "What Do I Got To Lose?" The song's official music video was directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera.

"What Do I Got To Lose?" was co-written by Sebastian, Myles Kennedy and Michael "Elvis" Baskette, the latter of whom also served as the track's producer. For the video, Sebastian was joined by his former SKID ROW bandmate, drummer Rob Affuso.

For the release of "What Do I Got To Lose?", the singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor teamed up with Reigning Phoenix Music.

Among the other musicians who have assisted Bach during the writing and recording process for his new music are Orianthi (ALICE COOPER, Michael Jackson),John 5 (ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON),Steve Stevens (Billy Idol),Brent Woods, Eli Santana and Jeremy Colson.

Bach hasn't released a full-length disc since "Give 'Em Hell", which came out in March 2014. Like its predecessor, 2011's "Kicking & Screaming", the disc was released through Frontiers Music Srl, the Italian label which specializes in what's commonly called AOR, a term that once signified a popular radio format ("album-oriented rock") but nowadays applies to acts whose airplay is marginal.

On the live front, Sebastian will hit the road in 2024 for a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances.