SEBASTIAN BACH Releases First New Solo Music In 10 Years, 'What Do I Got To Lose?'

Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach has released a powerful new single, "What Do I Got To Lose?" The song's official music video, directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera, can be seen below.

The arena-ready stomp of "What Do I Got To Lose?" was co-written by Sebastian, Myles Kennedy (ALTER BRIDGE, SLASH) and Elvis Baskette (MAMMOTH WVH, SLASH),the latter of whom also served as the track's producer. Guitars lock into a heart-thumping groove on the track as Sebastian's voice rings out on the refrain, "I'm holding on for judgment day." The momentum gives way to a fret-burning lead. For the video, Sebastian is joined by his former SKID ROW bandmate, drummer Rob Affuso.

"To me, 'What Do I Got To Lose?' is the perfect sentiment for me right now," Sebastian laughs. "It's an anthem for coming back and crushing it. It's time to lay down the law and put the hammer down old school-style."

For the release of "What Do I Got To Lose?", the singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor teamed up with Reigning Phoenix Music for its release. It marks Sebastian's first new music in ten years.

"I cannot express enough how happy I am to have a full and complete team of rock and roll professionals on my side with RPM music," Sebastian adds. "We have been working on this record together for over eight years and I could not be more proud of the results! Gerardo, Oscar, Sven and all at RPM Music share in the passion of rock n' roll and together we look forward to kicking ass all over the world in 2024!"

"Everyone at RPM is extremely excited to work with Sebastian Bach," says RPM's Gerardo Martinez. "He's one of the most iconic personalities, and arguably one of the best lead singers in the history of hard rock and metal!"

Among the other musicians who have assisted Bach during the writing and recording process for his new music are Orianthi (ALICE COOPER, Michael Jackson),John 5 (ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON),Steve Stevens (Billy Idol),Devin Bronson, Brent Woods, Eli Santana and Jeremy Colson.

Last night, Sebastian was revealed to the world as Tiki on Fox's "The Masked Singer" Group B Finals.

"When I first agreed to be on the show, I thought it was mostly about comedy and costumes, which it definitely is!" Sebastian says about his time on "The Masked Singer". "But when I actually did the show, I realized that 'The Masked Singer' is about SINGING! Which I love to do! I had an incredible time doing the show. My favorite song that I got to do was 'Magic' by PILOT. The high clean tenor sound of that vocal is incredible to sing for me! It was great making new friends and getting to put on a crazy show with awesome music! Thank you to Nick Cannon and all at 'The Masked Singer'! Would love to do it again sometime!"

Three years ago, Sebastian told The Aquarian Weekly that he was working on a new album but he declined to name the record company that would be putting it out. "Yes, I have a new American label and I have been working somewhat on the album during this damned quarantine," he said. "But there is only so much I can do in my house. I have been sending files back and forth [to my bandmates], but it is not as exciting as being together in the same room. Maybe Taylor Swift lives with her whole band. I don’t know how that works."

He added: "My new album is going to be heavy. In many ways it is my follow-up to [2007's] 'Angel Down'. I am trying to make the best record I have ever made. There will be a lot of heavy [music] coming your way."

Back in 2018, Bach told Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF 101.1 FM radio station that he was going to ink a deal with a U.S.-based heavy metal record label that would help him make a "career-defining" new solo album.

Bach hasn't released a full-length disc since "Give 'Em Hell", which came out in March 2014. Like its predecessor, 2011's "Kicking & Screaming", the disc was released through Frontiers Music Srl, the Italian label which specializes in what's commonly called AOR, a term that once signified a popular radio format ("album-oriented rock") but nowadays applies to acts whose airplay is marginal.

Although Bach had said in some of his interviews a few years ago that his next record would be less musically aggressive and it would be "more uplifting and fun," he told WRIF that he has since had a change of heart.

"Well, before [the new record deal] happened, I was thinking of doing more of an acoustic-based record because I've done a lot of solo records," he said. "I've done 'Angel Down', which I'm very proud of that album,. Then 'Kicking & Screaming', which is a great album. 'Give 'Em Hell'… Not to mention 'ABachalypse Now', which is a three-record set. 'Forever Wild' DVD, 'Bring 'Em Bach Alive!'… I've put out a lot of records. And putting out the last one, when I put so much time and effort into it and it doesn't get the attention that it deserves, for me as an artist, I'm, like, 'Fuck!' So I was, like, you know what? If I'm gonna put out another heavy metal, hard rock album, I need help. I need a company around me that's gonna put the same kind of attention and time and effort into it as I am. So now that looks like it's happening. So now I'm changing the way I'm looking at things."

On the live front, Sebastian will hit the road in 2024 for a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances with more dates to be announced in the coming months.