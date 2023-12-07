DEF LEPPARD And JOURNEY Announce 2024 Stadium Tour With HEART, CHEAP TRICK And STEVE MILLER BAND

Two of rock's most iconic and influential bands, JOURNEY and DEF LEPPARD, have announced next summer's hottest co-headlining stadium tour. The bands will join forces to conquer stadium stages across North America in 2024. This legendary collaboration promises a musical journey like no other, igniting the hearts and souls of fans and delivering a night of unforgettable rock anthems. The 23-city tour kicks off on July 6 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO, while making stops at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN; SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA; Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL; JOURNEY's hometown of San Francisco, CA at Oracle Park and more before wrapping up in Denver, CO at Coors Field on September 8. An all-star lineup of bands will vary by city to round out an evening of rock music with performances by: STEVE MILLER BAND, HEART and CHEAP TRICK. Fans can check local markets for their lineup. The tour is presented by AEG Presents.

Citi is the official card of the tour and cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, December 13 at 10 a.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program (for complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com).

General public onsale is Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

DEF LEPPARD will offer a variety of VIP experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. VIP experiences vary but may include a premium seat, personal photo with the band, exclusive merchandise and more. Check local tour listings for offerings.

A limited number of exclusive JOURNEY VIP packages will also be available. These exclusive offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and more.

Mark your calendars, the JOURNEY x DEF LEPPARD 2024 Stadium Tour will combine timeless classics and chart-topping hits, celebrating the enduring spirit of rock ‘n' roll. From anthems that have stood the test of time to the latest and greatest hits, fans can expect a setlist that transcends generations, showcasing the unparalleled talent and mastery of both of these Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame-inducted bands.

Said Joe Elliott of DEF LEPPARD: "DEF LEPPARD and JOURNEY will be reuniting and hitting the road together for the summer stadium tour with STEVE MILLER, CHEAP TRICK & HEART on select shows, which makes for an amazing night of music ! Having just completed a sensational 18-month run promoting our 'Diamond Star Halos' album, we shall hit the boards running with a brand-new stage show and set of songs that will celebrate specific parts of our history. We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves … so, wanna join us !??! … See you in the summer!"

"We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2024 with so many good friends as part of this tour. No matter which city you come to this will be an amazing night of music!" said JOURNEY.

Tour dates:

July 6 – St. Louis, MO (Busch Stadium)^

July 10 – Orlando, FL (Camping World Stadium)^

July 13 – Atlanta, GA (Truist Park)*

July 15 – Chicago, IL (Wrigley Field)*

July 18 – Detroit, MI (Comerica Park)*

July 20 – Nashville, TN (Nissan Stadium)*

July 23 – Philadelphia, PA (Citizens Bank Park)*

July 25 – Hershey, PA (Hersheypark Stadium)*

July 27 – Pittsburgh, PA (PNC Park)*

July 30 – Cleveland, OH (Progressive Field)+

August 2 – Toronto, ON (Rogers Centre)+

August 5 – Boston, MA (Fenway Park)+

August 7 – Flushing, NY (Citi Field)*

August 12 – Arlington, TX (Globe Life Field)*

August 14 – Houston, TX (Minute Maid Park)*

August 16 – San Antonio, TX (Alamodome)*

August 19 – Minneapolis, MN (Target Field)*

August 23 – Phoenix, AZ (Chase Field)*

August 25 – Los Angeles, CA (SoFi Stadium)*

August 28 – San Francisco, CA (Oracle Park)*

August 30 – San Diego, CA (Petco Park)*

September 4 – Seattle, WA (T-Mobile Park)^

September 8 – Denver, CO (Coors Field)^

+ with HEART

^ with CHEAP TRICK

* with STEVE MILLER BAND

This is not the first time these two bands have joined forces for a summer concert tour. They've previously staged similar cross-country tours in 2006 and 2018.

DEF LEPPARD and JOURNEY are among the best-selling rock bands of all time.

DEF LEPPARD's "Pyromania" (1983) and "Hysteria" (1987) and JOURNEY's "Escape" are all certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Diamond status denotes the albums have sold over 10 million equivalent units.